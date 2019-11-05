EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;14;11;1;2;24;52;31
Buffalo;15;9;4;2;20;45;40
Florida;14;7;3;4;18;51;51
Toronto;15;7;5;3;17;53;52
Montreal;14;7;5;2;16;51;45
Tampa Bay;13;6;5;2;14;44;47
Ottawa;13;4;8;1;9;37;44
Detroit;16;4;11;1;9;34;63
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;16;11;2;3;25;64;49
N.Y. Islanders;13;10;3;0;20;40;29
Carolina;14;9;4;1;19;49;38
Pittsburgh;15;8;6;1;17;51;39
Philadelphia;13;6;5;2;14;43;45
Columbus;14;5;6;3;13;34;50
N.Y. Rangers;12;5;6;1;11;37;42
New Jersey;12;3;5;4;10;36;50
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;15;9;3;3;21;47;46
Nashville;15;9;4;2;20;60;43
Colorado;14;8;4;2;18;48;39
Winnipeg;15;8;7;0;16;43;49
Dallas;16;7;8;1;15;37;41
Chicago;13;4;6;3;11;31;40
Minnesota;14;4;9;1;9;33;49
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Edmonton;16;10;4;2;22;46;41
Vancouver;14;9;3;2;20;53;34
Arizona;14;9;4;1;19;41;30
Anaheim;16;9;6;1;19;43;39
Vegas;15;8;5;2;18;49;45
Calgary;17;8;7;2;18;48;50
Los Angeles;14;5;9;0;10;38;57
San Jose;15;4;10;1;9;36;56
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's results
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 4
Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 2
Nashville 6, Detroit 1
Arizona 3, Edmonton 2, OT
Tuesday's results
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, late.
Carolina at Philadelphia, late.
Vegas at Columbus, late.
Boston at Montreal, late.
Los Angeles at Toronto, late.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, late.
Colorado at Dallas, late.
Arizona at Calgary, late.
St. Louis at Vancouver, late.
Minnesota at Anaheim, late.
Chicago at San Jose, late.
Wednesday's games
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Washington at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Columbus at Arizona, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo at Stockholm, Sweden, 1 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.