EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;14;11;1;2;24;52;31

Buffalo;15;9;4;2;20;45;40

Florida;14;7;3;4;18;51;51

Toronto;15;7;5;3;17;53;52

Montreal;14;7;5;2;16;51;45

Tampa Bay;13;6;5;2;14;44;47

Ottawa;13;4;8;1;9;37;44

Detroit;16;4;11;1;9;34;63

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;16;11;2;3;25;64;49

N.Y. Islanders;13;10;3;0;20;40;29

Carolina;14;9;4;1;19;49;38

Pittsburgh;15;8;6;1;17;51;39

Philadelphia;13;6;5;2;14;43;45

Columbus;14;5;6;3;13;34;50

N.Y. Rangers;12;5;6;1;11;37;42

New Jersey;12;3;5;4;10;36;50

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;15;9;3;3;21;47;46

Nashville;15;9;4;2;20;60;43

Colorado;14;8;4;2;18;48;39

Winnipeg;15;8;7;0;16;43;49

Dallas;16;7;8;1;15;37;41

Chicago;13;4;6;3;11;31;40

Minnesota;14;4;9;1;9;33;49

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;16;10;4;2;22;46;41

Vancouver;14;9;3;2;20;53;34

Arizona;14;9;4;1;19;41;30

Anaheim;16;9;6;1;19;43;39

Vegas;15;8;5;2;18;49;45

Calgary;17;8;7;2;18;48;50

Los Angeles;14;5;9;0;10;38;57

San Jose;15;4;10;1;9;36;56

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's results

Boston 6, Pittsburgh 4

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 2

Nashville 6, Detroit 1

Arizona 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Tuesday's results

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, late.

Carolina at Philadelphia, late.

Vegas at Columbus, late.

Boston at Montreal, late.

Los Angeles at Toronto, late.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, late.

Colorado at Dallas, late.

Arizona at Calgary, late.

St. Louis at Vancouver, late.

Minnesota at Anaheim, late.

Chicago at San Jose, late.

Wednesday's games

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Columbus at Arizona, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's games

Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo at Stockholm, Sweden, 1 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

