EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;15;11;3;1;23;55;40
Toronto;15;10;5;0;20;51;40
Boston;14;8;4;2;18;39;31
Montreal;15;8;5;2;18;48;45
Buffalo;15;7;6;2;16;43;44
Ottawa;15;6;6;3;15;52;62
Detroit;15;5;8;2;12;40;55
Florida;11;3;5;3;9;34;41
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
N.Y. Islanders;14;8;4;2;18;45;34
Washington;14;7;4;3;17;52;50
Columbus;15;8;6;1;17;50;52
Pittsburgh;14;6;5;3;15;47;47
Philadelphia;15;7;7;1;15;48;56
N.Y. Rangers;15;7;7;1;15;43;47
Carolina;15;6;7;2;14;40;45
New Jersey;13;6;6;1;13;42;43
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;14;11;3;0;22;47;30
Minnesota;14;8;4;2;18;43;40
Winnipeg;14;8;5;1;17;41;38
Colorado;14;7;4;3;17;52;40
Dallas;15;8;6;1;17;42;40
Chicago;15;6;6;3;15;46;56
St. Louis;13;5;5;3;13;46;48
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;15;9;5;1;19;52;50
San Jose;15;8;4;3;19;50;46
Vancouver;16;9;6;1;19;49;53
Edmonton;15;8;6;1;17;44;46
Anaheim;16;6;7;3;15;38;46
Arizona;13;7;6;0;14;37;29
Vegas;15;6;8;1;13;34;42
Los Angeles;14;5;8;1;11;32;46
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Tuesday's results
Columbus 4, Dallas 1
Toronto 3, Vegas 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Montreal 3
Ottawa 7, New Jersey 3
Detroit 3, Vancouver 2, SO
Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 2
St. Louis 4, Carolina 1
San Jose 4, Minnesota 3
Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1
Wednesday's results
Washington 2, Pittsburgh 1
Nashville at Colorado, late
Calgary at Anaheim, late
Thursday's games
Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Florida, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Vegas at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
AHL
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;11;10;1;0;0;20;42;25
Springfield;10;7;1;0;2;16;43;27
Bridgeport;13;7;5;1;0;15;48;48
Lehigh Valley;11;6;3;1;1;14;43;40
WB/Scranton;11;6;4;0;1;13;39;35
Hershey;14;6;7;0;1;13;32;42
Hartford;14;5;7;1;1;12;41;53
Providence;11;3;7;1;0;7;35;38
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;13;9;3;1;0;19;50;37
Cleveland;13;7;5;1;0;15;42;45
Binghamton;13;5;6;2;0;12;35;50
Laval;13;5;7;1;0;11;31;34
Utica;13;5;7;1;0;11;37;46
Belleville;12;5;7;0;0;10;35;38
Toronto;10;4;4;0;2;10;41;43
Syracuse;9;4;5;0;0;8;29;31
Western Conference
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;14;8;3;3;0;19;46;39
Chicago;12;8;3;0;1;17;50;35
Iowa;11;8;3;0;0;16;43;26
Rockford;13;6;4;1;2;15;36;36
Manitoba;11;6;5;0;0;12;27;37
Grand Rapids;11;5;5;0;1;11;34;38
Texas;11;4;5;1;1;10;36;41
San Antonio;13;3;10;0;0;6;26;37
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;11;9;1;0;1;19;43;21
Colorado;10;6;2;2;0;14;33;30
Tucson;10;6;3;0;1;13;35;34
Bakersfield;9;5;4;0;0;10;35;26
Stockton;11;4;6;1;0;9;33;55
Ontario;10;3;4;2;1;9;39;49
San Diego;8;3;3;1;1;8;30;33
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Tuesday's results
No games scheduled
Wednesday's games
Bridgeport 7, Binghamton 3
Chicago 5, Milwaukee 3
Iowa 3, Rockford 0
Laval 4, Utica 3
Rochester 5, Cleveland 2
San Diego at Tucson, late
Thursday's games
Bakersfield at Iowa, 10:30 a.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
