EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;15;11;3;1;23;55;40

Toronto;15;10;5;0;20;51;40

Boston;14;8;4;2;18;39;31

Montreal;15;8;5;2;18;48;45

Buffalo;15;7;6;2;16;43;44

Ottawa;15;6;6;3;15;52;62

Detroit;15;5;8;2;12;40;55

Florida;11;3;5;3;9;34;41

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

N.Y. Islanders;14;8;4;2;18;45;34

Washington;14;7;4;3;17;52;50

Columbus;15;8;6;1;17;50;52

Pittsburgh;14;6;5;3;15;47;47

Philadelphia;15;7;7;1;15;48;56

N.Y. Rangers;15;7;7;1;15;43;47

Carolina;15;6;7;2;14;40;45

New Jersey;13;6;6;1;13;42;43

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;14;11;3;0;22;47;30

Minnesota;14;8;4;2;18;43;40

Winnipeg;14;8;5;1;17;41;38

Colorado;14;7;4;3;17;52;40

Dallas;15;8;6;1;17;42;40

Chicago;15;6;6;3;15;46;56

St. Louis;13;5;5;3;13;46;48

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;15;9;5;1;19;52;50

San Jose;15;8;4;3;19;50;46

Vancouver;16;9;6;1;19;49;53

Edmonton;15;8;6;1;17;44;46

Anaheim;16;6;7;3;15;38;46

Arizona;13;7;6;0;14;37;29

Vegas;15;6;8;1;13;34;42

Los Angeles;14;5;8;1;11;32;46

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Tuesday's results

Columbus 4, Dallas 1

Toronto 3, Vegas 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Montreal 3

Ottawa 7, New Jersey 3

Detroit 3, Vancouver 2, SO

Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 2

St. Louis 4, Carolina 1

San Jose 4, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1

Wednesday's results

Washington 2, Pittsburgh 1

Nashville at Colorado, late

Calgary at Anaheim, late

Thursday's games

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m. 

AHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;11;10;1;0;0;20;42;25

Springfield;10;7;1;0;2;16;43;27

Bridgeport;13;7;5;1;0;15;48;48

Lehigh Valley;11;6;3;1;1;14;43;40

WB/Scranton;11;6;4;0;1;13;39;35

Hershey;14;6;7;0;1;13;32;42

Hartford;14;5;7;1;1;12;41;53

Providence;11;3;7;1;0;7;35;38

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;13;9;3;1;0;19;50;37

Cleveland;13;7;5;1;0;15;42;45

Binghamton;13;5;6;2;0;12;35;50

Laval;13;5;7;1;0;11;31;34

Utica;13;5;7;1;0;11;37;46

Belleville;12;5;7;0;0;10;35;38

Toronto;10;4;4;0;2;10;41;43

Syracuse;9;4;5;0;0;8;29;31

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;14;8;3;3;0;19;46;39

Chicago;12;8;3;0;1;17;50;35

Iowa;11;8;3;0;0;16;43;26

Rockford;13;6;4;1;2;15;36;36

Manitoba;11;6;5;0;0;12;27;37

Grand Rapids;11;5;5;0;1;11;34;38

Texas;11;4;5;1;1;10;36;41

San Antonio;13;3;10;0;0;6;26;37

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;11;9;1;0;1;19;43;21

Colorado;10;6;2;2;0;14;33;30

Tucson;10;6;3;0;1;13;35;34

Bakersfield;9;5;4;0;0;10;35;26

Stockton;11;4;6;1;0;9;33;55

Ontario;10;3;4;2;1;9;39;49

San Diego;8;3;3;1;1;8;30;33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday's results

No games scheduled

Wednesday's games

Bridgeport 7, Binghamton 3

Chicago 5, Milwaukee 3

Iowa 3, Rockford 0

Laval 4, Utica 3

Rochester 5, Cleveland 2

San Diego at Tucson, late

Thursday's games

Bakersfield at Iowa, 10:30 a.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

