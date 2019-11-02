EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Boston;12;9;1;2;20;41;25
Buffalo;14;9;3;2;20;45;39
Montreal;13;7;4;2;16;50;41
Florida;13;6;3;4;16;47;51
Toronto;14;6;5;3;15;49;49
Tampa Bay;13;6;5;2;14;44;47
Detroit;14;4;9;1;9;33;53
Ottawa;11;3;7;1;7;29;37
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;15;10;2;3;23;60;47
Carolina;13;9;3;1;19;46;33
N.Y. Islanders;12;9;3;0;18;39;29
Pittsburgh;14;8;5;1;17;47;33
Philadelphia;12;6;5;1;13;40;41
Columbus;13;5;5;3;13;34;47
N.Y. Rangers;11;5;5;1;11;35;36
New Jersey;11;2;5;4;8;31;47
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
St. Louis;14;8;3;3;19;43;43
Colorado;13;8;3;2;18;48;36
Nashville;14;8;4;2;18;54;42
Winnipeg;14;7;7;0;14;38;46
Dallas;15;6;8;1;13;33;40
Chicago;11;3;6;2;8;25;34
Minnesota;13;4;9;0;8;30;45
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Edmonton;15;10;4;1;21;44;38
Vancouver;13;8;3;2;18;48;32
Anaheim;15;9;6;0;18;41;36
Vegas;14;8;5;1;17;46;41
Calgary;15;7;6;2;16;43;46
Arizona;12;7;4;1;15;35;28
San Jose;14;4;9;1;9;34;50
Los Angeles;13;4;9;0;8;34;54
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Friday's results
N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 4, New Jersey 3, SO
Washington 6, Buffalo 1
Carolina 7, Detroit 3
St. Louis 4, Columbus 3, OT
Dallas 2, Colorado 1
Anaheim 2, Vancouver 1, OT
San Jose 2, Winnipeg 2
Saturday's results
Edmonton 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
N.Y. Rangers 2, Nashville 1
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, late.
Ottawa at Boston, late.
Detroit at Florida, late.
Calgary at Columbus, late.
Montreal at Dallas, late.
New Jersey at Carolina, late.
Toronto at Philadelphia, late.
St. Louis at Minnesota, late.
Colorado at Arizona, late.
Winnipeg at Vegas, late.
Vancouver at San Jose, late.
Chicago at Los Angeles, late.
Sunday's games
Calgary at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Monday's games
Pittsburgh at Boston, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
