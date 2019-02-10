EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;56;41;11;4;86;217;156

Toronto;55;34;18;3;71;195;157

Boston;56;31;17;8;70;162;145

Montreal;56;31;18;7;69;172;162

Buffalo;55;27;21;7;61;162;170

Florida;54;23;23;8;54;168;189

Detroit;56;21;28;7;49;156;186

Ottawa;55;21;29;5;47;172;201

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

N.Y. Islanders;55;33;16;6;72;160;133

Washington;55;30;18;7;67;186;176

Columbus;54;31;20;3;65;177;167

Pittsburgh;55;28;20;7;63;189;172

Carolina;56;28;22;6;62;163;163

Philadelphia;55;25;23;7;57;161;182

N.Y. Rangers;55;24;23;8;56;156;182

New Jersey;55;21;26;8;50;159;186

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;56;35;18;3;73;194;160

Nashville;58;33;20;5;71;180;151

Dallas;55;28;22;5;61;142;140

St. Louis;54;27;22;5;59;155;159

Minnesota;56;27;24;5;59;156;162

Colorado;55;22;22;11;55;180;183

Chicago;56;23;24;9;55;182;203

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;55;34;15;6;74;202;161

San Jose;56;33;16;7;73;203;175

Vegas;57;31;22;4;66;170;157

Vancouver;56;25;24;7;57;162;174

Edmonton;55;24;26;5;53;159;184

Arizona;55;24;26;5;53;145;161

Los Angeles;55;23;27;5;51;132;165

Anaheim;56;21;26;9;51;127;182

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 6, Anaheim 2

Minnesota 4, New Jersey 2

Buffalo 3, Detroit 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Colorado 3, OT

Boston 5, Los Angeles 4, OT

Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 3, Nashville 2

Arizona 3, Dallas 2

San Jose 5, Edmonton 2

Florida 5, Washington 4, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 4

Toronto 4, Montreal 3, OT

Vancouver 4, Calgary 3, SO

Columbus 4, Vegas 3<

Sunday's Games

St. Louis 5, Nashville 4, OT

New Jersey 3, Carolina 2

Boston 2, Colorado 1, OT

Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 1

Chicago 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2

N.Y. Rangers 4, Toronto 1<

Monday's Games

Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.<

