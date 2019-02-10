EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;56;41;11;4;86;217;156
Toronto;55;34;18;3;71;195;157
Boston;56;31;17;8;70;162;145
Montreal;56;31;18;7;69;172;162
Buffalo;55;27;21;7;61;162;170
Florida;54;23;23;8;54;168;189
Detroit;56;21;28;7;49;156;186
Ottawa;55;21;29;5;47;172;201
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
N.Y. Islanders;55;33;16;6;72;160;133
Washington;55;30;18;7;67;186;176
Columbus;54;31;20;3;65;177;167
Pittsburgh;55;28;20;7;63;189;172
Carolina;56;28;22;6;62;163;163
Philadelphia;55;25;23;7;57;161;182
N.Y. Rangers;55;24;23;8;56;156;182
New Jersey;55;21;26;8;50;159;186
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;56;35;18;3;73;194;160
Nashville;58;33;20;5;71;180;151
Dallas;55;28;22;5;61;142;140
St. Louis;54;27;22;5;59;155;159
Minnesota;56;27;24;5;59;156;162
Colorado;55;22;22;11;55;180;183
Chicago;56;23;24;9;55;182;203
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;55;34;15;6;74;202;161
San Jose;56;33;16;7;73;203;175
Vegas;57;31;22;4;66;170;157
Vancouver;56;25;24;7;57;162;174
Edmonton;55;24;26;5;53;159;184
Arizona;55;24;26;5;53;145;161
Los Angeles;55;23;27;5;51;132;165
Anaheim;56;21;26;9;51;127;182
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 6, Anaheim 2
Minnesota 4, New Jersey 2
Buffalo 3, Detroit 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Colorado 3, OT
Boston 5, Los Angeles 4, OT
Ottawa 5, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 3, Nashville 2
Arizona 3, Dallas 2
San Jose 5, Edmonton 2
Florida 5, Washington 4, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 4
Toronto 4, Montreal 3, OT
Vancouver 4, Calgary 3, SO
Columbus 4, Vegas 3
Sunday's Games
St. Louis 5, Nashville 4, OT
New Jersey 3, Carolina 2
Boston 2, Colorado 1, OT
Winnipeg 3, Buffalo 1
Chicago 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Islanders 2, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 2
N.Y. Rangers 4, Toronto 1
Monday's Games
Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
