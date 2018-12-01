Saturday's results

Ottawa 6, San Jose 2

Dallas 2, Vancouver 1

Montreal 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Toronto 5, Minnesota 3

Winnipeg 4, New Jersey 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 2

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4, OT

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 4, Boston 2

Arizona 6, St. Louis 1

Nashville 5, Chicago 2

Vegas at Edmonton, late

Sunday's games

Anaheim at Washington, 2 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m. 

