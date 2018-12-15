EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;33;25;7;1;51;134;92

Toronto;33;21;10;2;44;117;93

Buffalo;33;19;9;5;43;101;96

Montreal;33;17;11;5;39;108;107

Boston;32;17;11;4;38;88;84

Detroit;34;14;15;5;33;98;115

Ottawa;34;14;16;4;32;112;132

Florida;31;12;13;6;30;101;113

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;32;20;9;3;43;122;100

Columbus;32;17;12;3;37;107;105

Pittsburgh;32;15;11;6;36;110;104

N.Y. Islanders;31;15;12;4;34;89;91

N.Y. Rangers;31;14;13;4;32;91;102

Carolina;31;13;13;5;31;81;93

New Jersey;31;11;13;7;29;94;111

Philadelphia;30;12;14;4;28;92;111

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;33;22;10;1;45;104;82

Winnipeg;32;21;9;2;44;116;90

Colorado;32;17;9;6;40;115;98

Minnesota;32;17;13;2;36;101;91

Dallas;32;16;13;3;35;88;87

St. Louis;30;12;14;4;28;86;100

Chicago;34;10;18;6;26;96;128

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;33;21;10;2;44;115;91

Anaheim;34;18;11;5;41;89;98

Edmonton;33;18;12;3;39;96;97

San Jose;33;17;11;5;39;105;100

Vegas;34;18;14;2;38;103;98

Vancouver;34;14;16;4;32;101;115

Arizona;31;14;15;2;30;81;86

Los Angeles;34;11;20;3;25;75;106

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's results

Calgary 2, Minnesota 1

Anaheim 2, Columbus 1, OT

Montreal 5, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 3, SO

Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Pittsburgh 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Florida 4, Toronto 3, OT

Nashville 2, New Jersey 1, SO

Dallas at Colorado, late

Philadelphia at Vancouver, late

Sunday's games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 11:30 a.m.

Arizona at Carolina, noon

Calgary at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m. 

