EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;33;25;7;1;51;134;92
Toronto;33;21;10;2;44;117;93
Buffalo;33;19;9;5;43;101;96
Montreal;33;17;11;5;39;108;107
Boston;32;17;11;4;38;88;84
Detroit;34;14;15;5;33;98;115
Ottawa;34;14;16;4;32;112;132
Florida;31;12;13;6;30;101;113
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;32;20;9;3;43;122;100
Columbus;32;17;12;3;37;107;105
Pittsburgh;32;15;11;6;36;110;104
N.Y. Islanders;31;15;12;4;34;89;91
N.Y. Rangers;31;14;13;4;32;91;102
Carolina;31;13;13;5;31;81;93
New Jersey;31;11;13;7;29;94;111
Philadelphia;30;12;14;4;28;92;111
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;33;22;10;1;45;104;82
Winnipeg;32;21;9;2;44;116;90
Colorado;32;17;9;6;40;115;98
Minnesota;32;17;13;2;36;101;91
Dallas;32;16;13;3;35;88;87
St. Louis;30;12;14;4;28;86;100
Chicago;34;10;18;6;26;96;128
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;33;21;10;2;44;115;91
Anaheim;34;18;11;5;41;89;98
Edmonton;33;18;12;3;39;96;97
San Jose;33;17;11;5;39;105;100
Vegas;34;18;14;2;38;103;98
Vancouver;34;14;16;4;32;101;115
Arizona;31;14;15;2;30;81;86
Los Angeles;34;11;20;3;25;75;106
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's results
Calgary 2, Minnesota 1
Anaheim 2, Columbus 1, OT
Montreal 5, Ottawa 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 3, SO
Washington 4, Buffalo 3, SO
Pittsburgh 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Florida 4, Toronto 3, OT
Nashville 2, New Jersey 1, SO
Dallas at Colorado, late
Philadelphia at Vancouver, late
Sunday's games
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 11:30 a.m.
Arizona at Carolina, noon
Calgary at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Boston, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
