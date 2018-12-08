EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;31;23;7;1;47;124;88

Toronto;30;20;9;1;41;109;84

Buffalo;30;17;9;4;38;91;88

Boston;29;15;10;4;34;79;75

Montreal;29;14;10;5;33;93;92

Detroit;30;13;13;4;30;88;100

Ottawa;30;13;14;3;29;104;120

Florida;28;11;11;6;28;93;101

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;29;17;9;3;37;106;90

Columbus;29;16;11;2;34;100;99

N.Y. Islanders;28;14;11;3;31;82;83

N.Y. Rangers;29;14;12;3;31;85;92

Carolina;28;13;11;4;30;71;77

Pittsburgh;28;12;10;6;30;96;91

Philadelphia;27;12;12;3;27;85;94

New Jersey;27;10;12;5;25;81;94

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;29;19;9;1;39;93;72

Colorado;30;17;8;5;39;108;88

Winnipeg;28;17;9;2;36;94;79

Dallas;29;16;10;3;35;81;74

Minnesota;29;15;12;2;32;88;87

St. Louis;27;10;13;4;24;77;88

Chicago;30;9;16;5;23;82;112

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;29;18;9;2;38;102;82

San Jose;31;15;11;5;35;97;96

Anaheim;31;15;11;5;35;75;89

Vegas;31;16;14;1;33;92;89

Edmonton;29;15;12;2;32;81;87

Arizona;28;13;13;2;28;73;76

Vancouver;31;12;16;3;27;89;108

Los Angeles;30;11;18;1;23;67;91

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's results

Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 2

Los Angeles 5, Vegas 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 7, Colorado 1

Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 4, SO

Washington 4, Columbus 0

Boston 6, Toronto 3

San Jose 5, Arizona 3

Nashville at Calgary, late.

Sunday's games

Vancouver at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 8 p.m.

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;26;19;6;1;0;39;94;73

Bridgeport;26;14;8;3;1;32;82;84

Lehigh Valley;24;14;8;1;1;30;90;81

Springfield;23;12;7;2;2;28;86;78

Providence;25;11;10;4;0;26;80;72

WB/Scranton;25;11;10;3;1;26;75;73

Hartford;26;11;12;1;2;25;81;95

Hershey;25;11;13;0;1;23;65;79

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;24;16;6;2;0;34;83;71

Cleveland;25;13;9;3;0;29;80;84

Syracuse;21;13;6;2;0;28;81;57

Utica;27;12;13;1;1;26;84;100

Belleville;25;12;12;1;0;25;81;82

Toronto;23;9;9;3;2;23;89;96

Binghamton;26;10;13;3;0;23;71;96

Laval;26;9;14;2;1;21;68;78

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;25;14;5;4;2;34;90;66

Milwaukee;27;14;9;4;0;32;72;72

Grand Rapids;25;14;8;1;2;31;81;78

Chicago;25;13;9;2;1;29;96;85

Rockford;26;11;10;1;4;27;59;75

Texas;23;12;9;1;1;26;90;75

Manitoba;24;11;12;1;0;23;60;77

San Antonio;26;10;15;1;0;21;64;78

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;19;13;3;1;2;29;69;44

Tucson;21;13;5;2;1;29;78;68

Colorado;22;11;7;3;1;26;65;70

Stockton;24;11;12;1;0;23;81;97

Bakersfield;19;11;8;0;0;22;68;57

Ontario;21;9;8;2;2;22;75;87

San Diego;20;8;10;1;1;18;66;76

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday's results

WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1

Laval 4, Toronto 3, OT

Belleville 3, Providence 2

Chicago 4, Rockford 0

Hershey 6, Hartford 3

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

Charlotte 5, Springfield 4, OT

Cleveland 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Utica 7, Binghamton 4

Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 2

San Antonio 2, Milwaukee 1, OT

Manitoba at Stockton, late.

Ontario at Tucson, late.

San Diego at Colorado, late.

San Jose at Bakersfield, late.

Sunday's games

Binghamton at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments