EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;31;23;7;1;47;124;88
Toronto;30;20;9;1;41;109;84
Buffalo;30;17;9;4;38;91;88
Boston;29;15;10;4;34;79;75
Montreal;29;14;10;5;33;93;92
Detroit;30;13;13;4;30;88;100
Ottawa;30;13;14;3;29;104;120
Florida;28;11;11;6;28;93;101
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;29;17;9;3;37;106;90
Columbus;29;16;11;2;34;100;99
N.Y. Islanders;28;14;11;3;31;82;83
N.Y. Rangers;29;14;12;3;31;85;92
Carolina;28;13;11;4;30;71;77
Pittsburgh;28;12;10;6;30;96;91
Philadelphia;27;12;12;3;27;85;94
New Jersey;27;10;12;5;25;81;94
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;29;19;9;1;39;93;72
Colorado;30;17;8;5;39;108;88
Winnipeg;28;17;9;2;36;94;79
Dallas;29;16;10;3;35;81;74
Minnesota;29;15;12;2;32;88;87
St. Louis;27;10;13;4;24;77;88
Chicago;30;9;16;5;23;82;112
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;29;18;9;2;38;102;82
San Jose;31;15;11;5;35;97;96
Anaheim;31;15;11;5;35;75;89
Vegas;31;16;14;1;33;92;89
Edmonton;29;15;12;2;32;81;87
Arizona;28;13;13;2;28;73;76
Vancouver;31;12;16;3;27;89;108
Los Angeles;30;11;18;1;23;67;91
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday's results
Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 2
Los Angeles 5, Vegas 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 7, Colorado 1
Ottawa 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
N.Y. Rangers 5, Florida 4, SO
Washington 4, Columbus 0
Boston 6, Toronto 3
San Jose 5, Arizona 3
Nashville at Calgary, late.
Sunday's games
Vancouver at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia at Winnipeg, 2 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 5 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 8 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;26;19;6;1;0;39;94;73
Bridgeport;26;14;8;3;1;32;82;84
Lehigh Valley;24;14;8;1;1;30;90;81
Springfield;23;12;7;2;2;28;86;78
Providence;25;11;10;4;0;26;80;72
WB/Scranton;25;11;10;3;1;26;75;73
Hartford;26;11;12;1;2;25;81;95
Hershey;25;11;13;0;1;23;65;79
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;24;16;6;2;0;34;83;71
Cleveland;25;13;9;3;0;29;80;84
Syracuse;21;13;6;2;0;28;81;57
Utica;27;12;13;1;1;26;84;100
Belleville;25;12;12;1;0;25;81;82
Toronto;23;9;9;3;2;23;89;96
Binghamton;26;10;13;3;0;23;71;96
Laval;26;9;14;2;1;21;68;78
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Iowa;25;14;5;4;2;34;90;66
Milwaukee;27;14;9;4;0;32;72;72
Grand Rapids;25;14;8;1;2;31;81;78
Chicago;25;13;9;2;1;29;96;85
Rockford;26;11;10;1;4;27;59;75
Texas;23;12;9;1;1;26;90;75
Manitoba;24;11;12;1;0;23;60;77
San Antonio;26;10;15;1;0;21;64;78
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;19;13;3;1;2;29;69;44
Tucson;21;13;5;2;1;29;78;68
Colorado;22;11;7;3;1;26;65;70
Stockton;24;11;12;1;0;23;81;97
Bakersfield;19;11;8;0;0;22;68;57
Ontario;21;9;8;2;2;22;75;87
San Diego;20;8;10;1;1;18;66;76
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday's results
WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1
Laval 4, Toronto 3, OT
Belleville 3, Providence 2
Chicago 4, Rockford 0
Hershey 6, Hartford 3
Rochester 4, Syracuse 3
Charlotte 5, Springfield 4, OT
Cleveland 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Utica 7, Binghamton 4
Iowa 5, Grand Rapids 2
San Antonio 2, Milwaukee 1, OT
Manitoba at Stockton, late.
Ontario at Tucson, late.
San Diego at Colorado, late.
San Jose at Bakersfield, late.
Sunday's games
Binghamton at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.
Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 7 p.m.
