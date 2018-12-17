EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;34;25;7;2;52;138;97

Buffalo;34;20;9;5;45;105;98

Toronto;33;21;10;2;44;117;93

Boston;34;18;12;4;40;94;88

Montreal;34;17;12;5;39;108;111

Ottawa;35;15;16;4;34;116;135

Detroit;34;14;15;5;33;98;115

Florida;31;12;13;6;30;101;113

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;32;20;9;3;43;122;100

Columbus;33;18;12;3;39;108;105

Pittsburgh;33;15;12;6;36;112;108

N.Y. Islanders;31;15;12;4;34;89;91

Carolina;32;14;13;5;33;84;93

N.Y. Rangers;32;14;13;5;33;94;106

New Jersey;31;11;13;7;29;94;111

Philadelphia;31;12;15;4;28;93;116

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;33;22;9;2;46;121;94

Nashville;34;22;10;2;46;107;86

Colorado;33;18;9;6;42;121;102

Minnesota;32;17;13;2;36;101;91

Dallas;33;16;14;3;35;92;93

St. Louis;31;12;15;4;28;88;107

Chicago;35;10;19;6;26;99;135

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;34;22;10;2;46;122;93

Anaheim;35;19;11;5;43;93;100

San Jose;34;18;11;5;41;112;103

Vegas;36;19;15;2;40;107;102

Edmonton;34;18;13;3;39;98;101

Vancouver;36;16;16;4;36;110;118

Arizona;32;14;16;2;30;81;89

Los Angeles;34;11;20;3;25;75;106

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's results

Columbus 1, Vegas 0

Anaheim 4, Pittsburgh 2

Boston 4, Montreal 0

Ottawa 4, Nashville 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, late.

Tuesday's games

Florida at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;29;22;6;1;0;45;100;76

Bridgeport;29;17;8;3;1;38;92;90

Springfield;27;14;8;2;3;33;99;87

Lehigh Valley;26;15;9;1;1;32;96;87

WB/Scranton;29;14;11;3;1;32;87;81

Providence;28;12;11;5;0;29;91;83

Hartford;28;11;14;1;2;25;83;99

Hershey;28;11;15;0;2;24;72;94

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;27;18;7;2;0;38;89;78

Syracuse;24;15;7;2;0;32;92;64

Utica;30;14;13;2;1;31;95;106

Cleveland;27;13;10;4;0;30;82;89

Toronto;27;12;10;3;2;29;103;107

Binghamton;30;12;15;3;0;27;82;108

Belleville;29;12;15;2;0;26;84;93

Laval;29;11;14;2;2;26;77;82

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;30;16;9;4;1;37;84;81

Iowa;28;14;7;4;3;35;98;81

Grand Rapids;29;15;10;2;2;34;91;92

Chicago;27;15;9;2;1;33;105;88

Rockford;29;13;10;2;4;32;66;81

Texas;26;14;9;2;1;31;101;83

San Antonio;28;12;15;1;0;25;73;83

Manitoba;27;11;14;2;0;24;65;92

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;23;16;3;1;3;36;85;52

Tucson;26;15;8;2;1;33;88;80

Colorado;26;14;8;3;1;32;76;78

Bakersfield;23;13;10;0;0;26;75;68

Stockton;26;12;13;1;0;25;84;100

Ontario;24;9;10;3;2;23;80;101

San Diego;23;9;11;1;2;21;76;87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday's results

Charlotte 2, Utica 1, OT

Bridgeport 1, WB/Scranton 0

Springfield 4, Hershey 1

Chicago 5, Tucson 1

San Antonio 5, Iowa 2

Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1

San Jose 5, Ontario 2

Tuesday's games

Texas at Chicago, 11 a.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

