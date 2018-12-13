EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;32;24;7;1;49;130;91
Toronto;31;21;9;1;43;113;85
Buffalo;31;18;9;4;40;95;91
Boston;31;17;10;4;38;85;79
Montreal;31;15;11;5;35;97;101
Detroit;32;14;14;4;32;93;107
Ottawa;32;13;15;4;30;106;125
Florida;29;11;12;6;28;96;105
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;30;18;9;3;39;112;92
Columbus;30;16;12;2;34;102;102
N.Y. Islanders;30;14;12;4;32;85;88
Pittsburgh;30;13;11;6;32;101;98
N.Y. Rangers;30;14;13;3;31;88;98
Carolina;29;13;12;4;30;72;81
Philadelphia;28;12;13;3;27;86;101
New Jersey;29;10;13;6;26;88;105
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;31;20;10;1;41;98;78
Winnipeg;30;19;9;2;40;107;83
Colorado;31;17;9;5;39;112;94
Dallas;30;16;11;3;35;83;78
Minnesota;30;16;12;2;34;95;88
St. Louis;29;11;14;4;26;82;97
Chicago;33;10;18;5;25;93;124
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;31;19;10;2;40;107;85
San Jose;32;16;11;5;37;102;98
Anaheim;32;16;11;5;37;81;94
Vegas;33;18;14;1;37;99;93
Edmonton;31;17;12;2;36;88;91
Vancouver;33;14;16;3;31;98;111
Arizona;29;13;14;2;28;76;80
Los Angeles;32;11;19;2;24;71;98
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's results
Vegas 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia at Calgary, late.
Dallas at Anaheim, late.
Thursday's games
Arizona at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Blackhawks 6, Penguins 3
Pittsburgh;1;2;0;—;3
Chicago;2;1;3;—;6
First Period—1, Chicago, Martinsen 1 (Dahlstrom, Kruger), 14:14. 2, Chicago, Seabrook 4 (Toews), 17:51. 3, Pittsburgh, Rust 2, 18:40. Penalties—None.
Second Period—4, Pittsburgh, Rust 3 (Grant), 5:46. 5, Chicago, DeBrincat 13 (Kane, Seabrook), 15:28 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 4 (Aston-Reese, Maatta), 19:03. Penalties—Perlini, CHI, (tripping), 2:35; Dea, PIT, (holding), 15:06.
Third Period—7, Chicago, Kruger 4 (Martinsen, Keith), 3:49. 8, Chicago, Toews 14 (Saad), 18:58. 9, Chicago, Saad 9 (Toews), 19:39. Penalties—Malkin, PIT, (hooking), 1:39; Toews, CHI, (tripping), 4:04.
Shots on Goal—Pittsburgh 13-17-13—43. Chicago 13-8-8—29.
Power-play opportunities—Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Chicago 1 of 2.
Goalies—Pittsburgh, DeSmith 9-5-4 (27 shots-23 saves). Chicago, Crawford 6-14-1 (43-40).
A—21,232 (19,717). T—2:27.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;26;19;6;1;0;39;94;73
Bridgeport;26;14;8;3;1;32;82;84
Springfield;25;13;7;2;3;31;92;81
Lehigh Valley;24;14;8;1;1;30;90;81
WB/Scranton;27;13;10;3;1;30;82;78
Providence;26;11;11;4;0;26;82;77
Hartford;26;11;12;1;2;25;81;95
Hershey;26;11;13;0;2;24;69;84
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;25;16;7;2;0;34;84;76
Syracuse;22;14;6;2;0;30;89;58
Cleveland;25;13;9;3;0;29;80;84
Utica;28;13;13;1;1;28;89;102
Belleville;27;12;13;2;0;26;82;86
Toronto;25;10;10;3;2;25;91;104
Binghamton;28;11;14;3;0;25;77;102
Laval;27;10;14;2;1;23;71;79
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Iowa;25;14;5;4;2;34;90;66
Milwaukee;28;15;9;4;0;34;77;74
Grand Rapids;26;14;9;1;2;31;83;83
Chicago;25;13;9;2;1;29;96;85
Rockford;26;11;10;1;4;27;59;75
Texas;23;12;9;1;1;26;90;75
Manitoba;25;11;12;2;0;24;62;80
San Antonio;26;10;15;1;0;21;64;78
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;21;15;3;1;2;33;77;46
Tucson;23;15;5;2;1;33;85;69
Colorado;24;12;8;3;1;28;70;75
Stockton;25;12;12;1;0;25;84;99
Bakersfield;21;11;10;0;0;22;70;65
Ontario;22;9;9;2;2;22;75;92
San Diego;21;8;11;1;1;18;69;80
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Wednesday's results
Syracuse 8, Toronto 1
Utica 5, Providence 2
Binghamton 5, Rochester 1
WB/Scranton 2, Springfield 1, SO
Belleville at Laval, late.
Iowa at Texas, late.
Colorado at Tucson, late.
Thursday's games
Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
