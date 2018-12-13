EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;32;24;7;1;49;130;91

Toronto;31;21;9;1;43;113;85

Buffalo;31;18;9;4;40;95;91

Boston;31;17;10;4;38;85;79

Montreal;31;15;11;5;35;97;101

Detroit;32;14;14;4;32;93;107

Ottawa;32;13;15;4;30;106;125

Florida;29;11;12;6;28;96;105

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;30;18;9;3;39;112;92

Columbus;30;16;12;2;34;102;102

N.Y. Islanders;30;14;12;4;32;85;88

Pittsburgh;30;13;11;6;32;101;98

N.Y. Rangers;30;14;13;3;31;88;98

Carolina;29;13;12;4;30;72;81

Philadelphia;28;12;13;3;27;86;101

New Jersey;29;10;13;6;26;88;105

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;31;20;10;1;41;98;78

Winnipeg;30;19;9;2;40;107;83

Colorado;31;17;9;5;39;112;94

Dallas;30;16;11;3;35;83;78

Minnesota;30;16;12;2;34;95;88

St. Louis;29;11;14;4;26;82;97

Chicago;33;10;18;5;25;93;124

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;31;19;10;2;40;107;85

San Jose;32;16;11;5;37;102;98

Anaheim;32;16;11;5;37;81;94

Vegas;33;18;14;1;37;99;93

Edmonton;31;17;12;2;36;88;91

Vancouver;33;14;16;3;31;98;111

Arizona;29;13;14;2;28;76;80

Los Angeles;32;11;19;2;24;71;98

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's results

Vegas 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia at Calgary, late.

Dallas at Anaheim, late.

Thursday's games

Arizona at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Blackhawks 6, Penguins 3

Pittsburgh;1;2;0;—;3

Chicago;2;1;3;—;6

First Period—1, Chicago, Martinsen 1 (Dahlstrom, Kruger), 14:14. 2, Chicago, Seabrook 4 (Toews), 17:51. 3, Pittsburgh, Rust 2, 18:40. Penalties—None.

Second Period—4, Pittsburgh, Rust 3 (Grant), 5:46. 5, Chicago, DeBrincat 13 (Kane, Seabrook), 15:28 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 4 (Aston-Reese, Maatta), 19:03. Penalties—Perlini, CHI, (tripping), 2:35; Dea, PIT, (holding), 15:06.

Third Period—7, Chicago, Kruger 4 (Martinsen, Keith), 3:49. 8, Chicago, Toews 14 (Saad), 18:58. 9, Chicago, Saad 9 (Toews), 19:39. Penalties—Malkin, PIT, (hooking), 1:39; Toews, CHI, (tripping), 4:04.

Shots on Goal—Pittsburgh 13-17-13—43. Chicago 13-8-8—29.

Power-play opportunities—Pittsburgh 0 of 2; Chicago 1 of 2.

Goalies—Pittsburgh, DeSmith 9-5-4 (27 shots-23 saves). Chicago, Crawford 6-14-1 (43-40).

A—21,232 (19,717). T—2:27.

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;26;19;6;1;0;39;94;73

Bridgeport;26;14;8;3;1;32;82;84

Springfield;25;13;7;2;3;31;92;81

Lehigh Valley;24;14;8;1;1;30;90;81

WB/Scranton;27;13;10;3;1;30;82;78

Providence;26;11;11;4;0;26;82;77

Hartford;26;11;12;1;2;25;81;95

Hershey;26;11;13;0;2;24;69;84

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;25;16;7;2;0;34;84;76

Syracuse;22;14;6;2;0;30;89;58

Cleveland;25;13;9;3;0;29;80;84

Utica;28;13;13;1;1;28;89;102

Belleville;27;12;13;2;0;26;82;86

Toronto;25;10;10;3;2;25;91;104

Binghamton;28;11;14;3;0;25;77;102

Laval;27;10;14;2;1;23;71;79

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;25;14;5;4;2;34;90;66

Milwaukee;28;15;9;4;0;34;77;74

Grand Rapids;26;14;9;1;2;31;83;83

Chicago;25;13;9;2;1;29;96;85

Rockford;26;11;10;1;4;27;59;75

Texas;23;12;9;1;1;26;90;75

Manitoba;25;11;12;2;0;24;62;80

San Antonio;26;10;15;1;0;21;64;78

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;21;15;3;1;2;33;77;46

Tucson;23;15;5;2;1;33;85;69

Colorado;24;12;8;3;1;28;70;75

Stockton;25;12;12;1;0;25;84;99

Bakersfield;21;11;10;0;0;22;70;65

Ontario;22;9;9;2;2;22;75;92

San Diego;21;8;11;1;1;18;69;80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday's results

Syracuse 8, Toronto 1

Utica 5, Providence 2

Binghamton 5, Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 2, Springfield 1, SO

Belleville at Laval, late.

Iowa at Texas, late.

Colorado at Tucson, late.

Thursday's games

Hartford at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

