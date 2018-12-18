EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;34;25;7;2;52;138;97
Toronto;34;22;10;2;46;124;95
Buffalo;35;20;10;5;45;107;103
Boston;34;18;12;4;40;94;88
Montreal;34;17;12;5;39;108;111
Ottawa;35;15;16;4;34;116;135
Detroit;35;14;16;5;33;100;118
Florida;32;13;13;6;32;106;115
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;32;20;9;3;43;122;100
Columbus;33;18;12;3;39;108;105
N.Y. Islanders;32;16;12;4;36;93;92
Pittsburgh;33;15;12;6;36;112;108
N.Y. Rangers;33;15;13;5;35;97;107
Carolina;32;14;13;5;33;84;93
Philadelphia;32;13;15;4;30;96;118
New Jersey;32;11;14;7;29;96;118
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;33;22;9;2;46;121;94
Nashville;35;22;11;2;46;108;88
Colorado;34;18;10;6;42;122;106
Dallas;34;17;14;3;37;94;93
Minnesota;33;17;14;2;36;101;95
St. Louis;31;12;15;4;28;88;107
Chicago;36;11;19;6;28;101;136
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;35;22;11;2;46;122;95
San Jose;35;19;11;5;43;116;103
Anaheim;36;19;12;5;43;94;103
Vegas;36;19;15;2;40;107;102
Edmonton;34;18;13;3;39;98;101
Vancouver;36;16;16;4;36;110;118
Arizona;32;14;16;2;30;81;89
Los Angeles;34;11;20;3;25;75;106
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's results
Columbus 1, Vegas 0
Anaheim 4, Pittsburgh 2
Boston 4, Montreal 0
Ottawa 4, Nashville 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Colorado 1
Tuesday's results
Florida 5, Buffalo 2
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, New Jersey 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Anaheim 1
San Jose 4, Minnesota 0
Dallas 2, Calgary 0
Chicago 2, Nashville 1
St. Louis at Edmonton, late.
N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, late.
Tampa Bay at Vancouver, late.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, late.
Wednesday's games
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Blackhawks 2, Predators 1
Nashville;1;0;0;—;1
Chicago;0;2;0;—;2
First Period—1, Nashville, Fiala 6 (Johansen, Ekholm), 19:27. Penalties—None.
Second Period—2, Chicago, Forsling 2, 15:22. 3, Chicago, Gustafsson 7 (Toews, Kane), 17:16 (pp). Penalties—Fiala, NSH, (tripping), 0:44; Forsling, CHI, (holding), 6:48; Grimaldi, NSH, (tripping), 16:59.
Third Period—None. Penalties—Ellis, NSH, (tripping), 6:12; Ward, CHI, served by Perlini, (tripping), 8:35.
Shots on Goal—Nashville 11-7-13—31. Chicago 12-16-8—36.
Power-play opportunities—Nashville 0 of 2; Chicago 1 of 3.
Goalies—Nashville, Rinne 14-6-1 (36 shots-34 saves). Chicago, Ward 5-5-4 (31-30).
A—21,223 (19,717). T—2:28.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;30;22;6;2;0;46;103;80
Bridgeport;29;17;8;3;1;38;92;90
Springfield;27;14;8;2;3;33;99;87
Lehigh Valley;26;15;9;1;1;32;96;87
WB/Scranton;29;14;11;3;1;32;87;81
Providence;28;12;11;5;0;29;91;83
Hartford;28;11;14;1;2;25;83;99
Hershey;28;11;15;0;2;24;72;94
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;27;18;7;2;0;38;89;78
Utica;31;15;13;2;1;33;99;109
Syracuse;24;15;7;2;0;32;92;64
Cleveland;27;13;10;4;0;30;82;89
Toronto;27;12;10;3;2;29;103;107
Binghamton;30;12;15;3;0;27;82;108
Belleville;29;12;15;2;0;26;84;93
Laval;29;11;14;2;2;26;77;82
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;30;16;9;4;1;37;84;81
Chicago;28;16;9;2;1;35;111;89
Iowa;28;14;7;4;3;35;98;81
Grand Rapids;29;15;10;2;2;34;91;92
Rockford;29;13;10;2;4;32;66;81
Texas;27;14;10;2;1;31;102;89
San Antonio;28;12;15;1;0;25;73;83
Manitoba;27;11;14;2;0;24;65;92
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;23;16;3;1;3;36;85;52
Tucson;26;15;8;2;1;33;88;80
Colorado;26;14;8;3;1;32;76;78
Bakersfield;23;13;10;0;0;26;75;68
Stockton;26;12;13;1;0;25;84;100
Ontario;24;9;10;3;2;23;80;101
San Diego;23;9;11;1;2;21;76;87
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Tuesday's results
Chicago 6, Texas 1
Utica 4, Charlotte 3, OT
Wednesday's games
Binghamton at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 9 p.m.
