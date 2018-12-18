EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;34;25;7;2;52;138;97

Toronto;34;22;10;2;46;124;95

Buffalo;35;20;10;5;45;107;103

Boston;34;18;12;4;40;94;88

Montreal;34;17;12;5;39;108;111

Ottawa;35;15;16;4;34;116;135

Detroit;35;14;16;5;33;100;118

Florida;32;13;13;6;32;106;115

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;32;20;9;3;43;122;100

Columbus;33;18;12;3;39;108;105

N.Y. Islanders;32;16;12;4;36;93;92

Pittsburgh;33;15;12;6;36;112;108

N.Y. Rangers;33;15;13;5;35;97;107

Carolina;32;14;13;5;33;84;93

Philadelphia;32;13;15;4;30;96;118

New Jersey;32;11;14;7;29;96;118

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;33;22;9;2;46;121;94

Nashville;35;22;11;2;46;108;88

Colorado;34;18;10;6;42;122;106

Dallas;34;17;14;3;37;94;93

Minnesota;33;17;14;2;36;101;95

St. Louis;31;12;15;4;28;88;107

Chicago;36;11;19;6;28;101;136

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;35;22;11;2;46;122;95

San Jose;35;19;11;5;43;116;103

Anaheim;36;19;12;5;43;94;103

Vegas;36;19;15;2;40;107;102

Edmonton;34;18;13;3;39;98;101

Vancouver;36;16;16;4;36;110;118

Arizona;32;14;16;2;30;81;89

Los Angeles;34;11;20;3;25;75;106

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's results

Columbus 1, Vegas 0

Anaheim 4, Pittsburgh 2

Boston 4, Montreal 0

Ottawa 4, Nashville 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Colorado 1

Tuesday's results

Florida 5, Buffalo 2

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2

Toronto 7, New Jersey 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Anaheim 1

San Jose 4, Minnesota 0

Dallas 2, Calgary 0

Chicago 2, Nashville 1

St. Louis at Edmonton, late.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, late.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, late.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, late.

Wednesday's games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Blackhawks 2, Predators 1

Nashville;1;0;0;—;1

Chicago;0;2;0;—;2

First Period—1, Nashville, Fiala 6 (Johansen, Ekholm), 19:27. Penalties—None.

Second Period—2, Chicago, Forsling 2, 15:22. 3, Chicago, Gustafsson 7 (Toews, Kane), 17:16 (pp). Penalties—Fiala, NSH, (tripping), 0:44; Forsling, CHI, (holding), 6:48; Grimaldi, NSH, (tripping), 16:59.

Third Period—None. Penalties—Ellis, NSH, (tripping), 6:12; Ward, CHI, served by Perlini, (tripping), 8:35.

Shots on Goal—Nashville 11-7-13—31. Chicago 12-16-8—36.

Power-play opportunities—Nashville 0 of 2; Chicago 1 of 3.

Goalies—Nashville, Rinne 14-6-1 (36 shots-34 saves). Chicago, Ward 5-5-4 (31-30).

A—21,223 (19,717). T—2:28.

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;30;22;6;2;0;46;103;80

Bridgeport;29;17;8;3;1;38;92;90

Springfield;27;14;8;2;3;33;99;87

Lehigh Valley;26;15;9;1;1;32;96;87

WB/Scranton;29;14;11;3;1;32;87;81

Providence;28;12;11;5;0;29;91;83

Hartford;28;11;14;1;2;25;83;99

Hershey;28;11;15;0;2;24;72;94

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;27;18;7;2;0;38;89;78

Utica;31;15;13;2;1;33;99;109

Syracuse;24;15;7;2;0;32;92;64

Cleveland;27;13;10;4;0;30;82;89

Toronto;27;12;10;3;2;29;103;107

Binghamton;30;12;15;3;0;27;82;108

Belleville;29;12;15;2;0;26;84;93

Laval;29;11;14;2;2;26;77;82

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;30;16;9;4;1;37;84;81

Chicago;28;16;9;2;1;35;111;89

Iowa;28;14;7;4;3;35;98;81

Grand Rapids;29;15;10;2;2;34;91;92

Rockford;29;13;10;2;4;32;66;81

Texas;27;14;10;2;1;31;102;89

San Antonio;28;12;15;1;0;25;73;83

Manitoba;27;11;14;2;0;24;65;92

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;23;16;3;1;3;36;85;52

Tucson;26;15;8;2;1;33;88;80

Colorado;26;14;8;3;1;32;76;78

Bakersfield;23;13;10;0;0;26;75;68

Stockton;26;12;13;1;0;25;84;100

Ontario;24;9;10;3;2;23;80;101

San Diego;23;9;11;1;2;21;76;87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Tuesday's results

Chicago 6, Texas 1

Utica 4, Charlotte 3, OT

Wednesday's games

Binghamton at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Providence at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 9 p.m.

