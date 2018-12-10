EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;32;24;7;1;49;130;91

Toronto;30;20;9;1;41;109;84

Buffalo;30;17;9;4;38;91;88

Boston;30;16;10;4;36;81;76

Montreal;30;15;10;5;35;96;94

Detroit;31;14;13;4;32;91;101

Ottawa;31;13;14;4;30;105;122

Florida;28;11;11;6;28;93;101

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;29;17;9;3;37;106;90

Columbus;29;16;11;2;34;100;99

N.Y. Islanders;29;14;11;4;32;83;85

Pittsburgh;29;13;10;6;32;98;92

N.Y. Rangers;30;14;13;3;31;88;98

Carolina;28;13;11;4;30;71;77

Philadelphia;28;12;13;3;27;86;101

New Jersey;28;10;12;6;26;86;100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;30;19;10;1;39;95;77

Colorado;30;17;8;5;39;108;88

Winnipeg;29;18;9;2;38;101;80

Dallas;30;16;11;3;35;83;78

Minnesota;29;15;12;2;32;88;87

St. Louis;28;10;14;4;24;78;94

Chicago;31;9;17;5;23;84;115

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;31;19;10;2;40;107;85

Anaheim;32;16;11;5;37;81;94

San Jose;31;15;11;5;35;97;96

Vegas;32;17;14;1;35;96;91

Edmonton;30;16;12;2;34;82;87

Vancouver;32;13;16;3;29;95;109

Arizona;28;13;13;2;28;73;76

Los Angeles;31;11;19;1;23;68;94

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's results

Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Detroit 3, Los Angeles 1

New Jersey at San Jose, late.

Tuesday's games

Toronto at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Montreal at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 8 p.m.

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;26;19;6;1;0;39;94;73

Bridgeport;26;14;8;3;1;32;82;84

Lehigh Valley;24;14;8;1;1;30;90;81

Springfield;24;13;7;2;2;30;91;79

WB/Scranton;26;12;10;3;1;28;80;77

Providence;25;11;10;4;0;26;80;72

Hartford;26;11;12;1;2;25;81;95

Hershey;26;11;13;0;2;24;69;84

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;24;16;6;2;0;34;83;71

Cleveland;25;13;9;3;0;29;80;84

Syracuse;21;13;6;2;0;28;81;57

Belleville;26;12;12;2;0;26;81;83

Utica;27;12;13;1;1;26;84;100

Toronto;24;10;9;3;2;25;90;96

Binghamton;27;10;14;3;0;23;72;101

Laval;26;9;14;2;1;21;68;78

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;25;14;5;4;2;34;90;66

Milwaukee;27;14;9;4;0;32;72;72

Grand Rapids;25;14;8;1;2;31;81;78

Chicago;25;13;9;2;1;29;96;85

Rockford;26;11;10;1;4;27;59;75

Texas;23;12;9;1;1;26;90;75

Manitoba;25;11;12;2;0;24;62;80

San Antonio;26;10;15;1;0;21;64;78

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;21;15;3;1;2;33;77;46

Tucson;22;14;5;2;1;31;83;68

Colorado;23;12;7;3;1;28;69;73

Stockton;25;12;12;1;0;25;84;99

Bakersfield;21;11;10;0;0;22;70;65

Ontario;22;9;9;2;2;22;75;92

San Diego;21;8;11;1;1;18;69;80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday's results

Springfield 5, Binghamton 1

Toronto 1, Belleville 0, OT

WB/Scranton 5, Hershey 4, SO

San Jose 4, Bakersfield 0

Tuesday's games

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

