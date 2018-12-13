EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;33;25;7;1;51;134;92
Toronto;32;21;10;1;43;114;89
Buffalo;32;19;9;4;42;98;92
Boston;31;17;10;4;38;85;79
Montreal;32;16;11;5;37;103;105
Detroit;32;14;14;4;32;93;107
Ottawa;32;13;15;4;30;106;125
Florida;30;11;13;6;28;97;110
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;30;18;9;3;39;112;92
Columbus;31;17;12;2;36;106;103
N.Y. Islanders;30;14;12;4;32;85;88
Pittsburgh;30;13;11;6;32;101;98
N.Y. Rangers;30;14;13;3;31;88;98
Carolina;30;13;13;4;30;76;87
Philadelphia;29;12;13;4;28;91;107
New Jersey;29;10;13;6;26;88;105
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;32;21;10;1;43;102;81
Winnipeg;31;20;9;2;42;112;87
Colorado;31;17;9;5;39;112;94
Minnesota;31;17;12;2;36;100;89
Dallas;31;16;12;3;35;86;84
St. Louis;29;11;14;4;26;82;97
Chicago;33;10;18;5;25;93;124
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;32;20;10;2;42;113;90
Anaheim;33;17;11;5;39;87;97
Edmonton;32;17;12;3;37;92;96
San Jose;32;16;11;5;37;102;98
Vegas;33;18;14;1;37;99;93
Vancouver;34;14;16;4;32;101;115
Arizona;30;13;15;2;28;77;83
Los Angeles;33;11;20;2;24;72;102
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday's results
Buffalo 3, Arizona 1
Columbus 4, Los Angeles 1
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 1
Montreal 6, Carolina 4
Nashville 4, Vancouver 3, OT
Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 4, OT
Minnesota 5, Florida 1
Dallas at San Jose, late.
Friday's games
Vegas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;27;20;6;1;0;41;95;73
Bridgeport;26;14;8;3;1;32;82;84
Springfield;25;13;7;2;3;31;92;81
Lehigh Valley;24;14;8;1;1;30;90;81
WB/Scranton;27;13;10;3;1;30;82;78
Providence;26;11;11;4;0;26;82;77
Hartford;27;11;13;1;2;25;81;96
Hershey;26;11;13;0;2;24;69;84
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;25;16;7;2;0;34;84;76
Syracuse;22;14;6;2;0;30;89;58
Cleveland;25;13;9;3;0;29;80;84
Utica;28;13;13;1;1;28;89;102
Belleville;27;12;13;2;0;26;82;86
Toronto;25;10;10;3;2;25;91;104
Binghamton;28;11;14;3;0;25;77;102
Laval;27;10;14;2;1;23;71;79
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Iowa;26;14;6;4;2;34;93;72
Milwaukee;28;15;9;4;0;34;77;74
Grand Rapids;26;14;9;1;2;31;83;83
Chicago;25;13;9;2;1;29;96;85
Texas;24;13;9;1;1;28;96;78
Rockford;26;11;10;1;4;27;59;75
Manitoba;25;11;12;2;0;24;62;80
San Antonio;26;10;15;1;0;21;64;78
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;21;15;3;1;2;33;77;46
Tucson;24;15;6;2;1;33;85;71
Colorado;25;13;8;3;1;30;72;75
Stockton;25;12;12;1;0;25;84;99
Bakersfield;21;11;10;0;0;22;70;65
Ontario;22;9;9;2;2;22;75;92
San Diego;21;8;11;1;1;18;69;80
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Thursday's result
Charlotte 1, Hartford 0
Friday's games
Binghamton at Utica, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Laval, 6:30 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.
