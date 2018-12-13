EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;33;25;7;1;51;134;92

Toronto;32;21;10;1;43;114;89

Buffalo;32;19;9;4;42;98;92

Boston;31;17;10;4;38;85;79

Montreal;32;16;11;5;37;103;105

Detroit;32;14;14;4;32;93;107

Ottawa;32;13;15;4;30;106;125

Florida;30;11;13;6;28;97;110

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;30;18;9;3;39;112;92

Columbus;31;17;12;2;36;106;103

N.Y. Islanders;30;14;12;4;32;85;88

Pittsburgh;30;13;11;6;32;101;98

N.Y. Rangers;30;14;13;3;31;88;98

Carolina;30;13;13;4;30;76;87

Philadelphia;29;12;13;4;28;91;107

New Jersey;29;10;13;6;26;88;105

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;32;21;10;1;43;102;81

Winnipeg;31;20;9;2;42;112;87

Colorado;31;17;9;5;39;112;94

Minnesota;31;17;12;2;36;100;89

Dallas;31;16;12;3;35;86;84

St. Louis;29;11;14;4;26;82;97

Chicago;33;10;18;5;25;93;124

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;32;20;10;2;42;113;90

Anaheim;33;17;11;5;39;87;97

Edmonton;32;17;12;3;37;92;96

San Jose;32;16;11;5;37;102;98

Vegas;33;18;14;1;37;99;93

Vancouver;34;14;16;4;32;101;115

Arizona;30;13;15;2;28;77;83

Los Angeles;33;11;20;2;24;72;102

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's results

Buffalo 3, Arizona 1

Columbus 4, Los Angeles 1

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 1

Montreal 6, Carolina 4

Nashville 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 4, OT

Minnesota 5, Florida 1

Dallas at San Jose, late.

Friday's games

Vegas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;27;20;6;1;0;41;95;73

Bridgeport;26;14;8;3;1;32;82;84

Springfield;25;13;7;2;3;31;92;81

Lehigh Valley;24;14;8;1;1;30;90;81

WB/Scranton;27;13;10;3;1;30;82;78

Providence;26;11;11;4;0;26;82;77

Hartford;27;11;13;1;2;25;81;96

Hershey;26;11;13;0;2;24;69;84

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;25;16;7;2;0;34;84;76

Syracuse;22;14;6;2;0;30;89;58

Cleveland;25;13;9;3;0;29;80;84

Utica;28;13;13;1;1;28;89;102

Belleville;27;12;13;2;0;26;82;86

Toronto;25;10;10;3;2;25;91;104

Binghamton;28;11;14;3;0;25;77;102

Laval;27;10;14;2;1;23;71;79

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;26;14;6;4;2;34;93;72

Milwaukee;28;15;9;4;0;34;77;74

Grand Rapids;26;14;9;1;2;31;83;83

Chicago;25;13;9;2;1;29;96;85

Texas;24;13;9;1;1;28;96;78

Rockford;26;11;10;1;4;27;59;75

Manitoba;25;11;12;2;0;24;62;80

San Antonio;26;10;15;1;0;21;64;78

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;21;15;3;1;2;33;77;46

Tucson;24;15;6;2;1;33;85;71

Colorado;25;13;8;3;1;30;72;75

Stockton;25;12;12;1;0;25;84;99

Bakersfield;21;11;10;0;0;22;70;65

Ontario;22;9;9;2;2;22;75;92

San Diego;21;8;11;1;1;18;69;80

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday's result

Charlotte 1, Hartford 0

Friday's games

Binghamton at Utica, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9 p.m.

