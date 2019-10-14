EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 6 5 1 0 10 16 10

Buffalo 5 4 0 1 9 21 13

Toronto 6 3 2 1 7 24 22

Detroit 5 3 2 0 6 16 16

Montreal 5 2 1 2 6 21 21

Florida 6 2 2 2 6 19 24

Tampa Bay 5 2 2 1 5 20 17

Ottawa 5 1 4 0 2 12 19

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 6 5 1 0 10 24 16

Pittsburgh 6 4 2 0 8 25 16

Washington 6 3 1 2 8 19 17

N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 15 17

Philadelphia 3 2 0 1 5 10 6

N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 11 9

Columbus 5 2 3 0 4 11 18

New Jersey 6 0 4 2 2 13 29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 4 4 0 0 8 16 9

St. Louis 6 3 1 2 8 19 20

Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 24 26

Nashville 5 3 2 0 6 23 21

Dallas 6 1 4 1 3 13 19

Minnesota 5 1 4 0 2 12 21

Chicago 3 0 2 1 1 9 12

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 22 13

Anaheim 6 4 2 0 8 13 10

Vegas 6 4 2 0 8 24 14

Calgary 6 2 3 1 5 15 20

Vancouver 4 2 2 0 4 13 10

Los Angeles 5 2 3 0 4 20 26

San Jose 6 2 4 0 4 13 22

Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 7 7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Winnipeg 2

Vegas 5, Los Angeles 2

San Jose 3, Calgary 1

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Boston 4, Anaheim 2

Minnesota 2, Ottawa 0

Florida 6, New Jersey 4

Dallas at Buffalo, late

Colorado at Washington, late

Edmonton at Chicago, late

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments