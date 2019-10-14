EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 6 5 1 0 10 16 10
Buffalo 5 4 0 1 9 21 13
Toronto 6 3 2 1 7 24 22
Detroit 5 3 2 0 6 16 16
Montreal 5 2 1 2 6 21 21
Florida 6 2 2 2 6 19 24
Tampa Bay 5 2 2 1 5 20 17
Ottawa 5 1 4 0 2 12 19
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 6 5 1 0 10 24 16
Pittsburgh 6 4 2 0 8 25 16
Washington 6 3 1 2 8 19 17
N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 15 17
Philadelphia 3 2 0 1 5 10 6
N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 11 9
Columbus 5 2 3 0 4 11 18
New Jersey 6 0 4 2 2 13 29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 4 4 0 0 8 16 9
St. Louis 6 3 1 2 8 19 20
Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 24 26
Nashville 5 3 2 0 6 23 21
Dallas 6 1 4 1 3 13 19
Minnesota 5 1 4 0 2 12 21
Chicago 3 0 2 1 1 9 12
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 22 13
Anaheim 6 4 2 0 8 13 10
Vegas 6 4 2 0 8 24 14
Calgary 6 2 3 1 5 15 20
Vancouver 4 2 2 0 4 13 10
Los Angeles 5 2 3 0 4 20 26
San Jose 6 2 4 0 4 13 22
Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 7 7
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh 7, Winnipeg 2
Vegas 5, Los Angeles 2
San Jose 3, Calgary 1
Monday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Boston 4, Anaheim 2
Minnesota 2, Ottawa 0
Florida 6, New Jersey 4
Dallas at Buffalo, late
Colorado at Washington, late
Edmonton at Chicago, late
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
