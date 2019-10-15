EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Buffalo 6 5 0 1 11 25 13

Boston 6 5 1 0 10 16 10

Toronto 6 3 2 1 7 24 22

Detroit 5 3 2 0 6 16 16

Montreal 5 2 1 2 6 21 21

Florida 6 2 2 2 6 19 24

Tampa Bay 5 2 2 1 5 20 17

Ottawa 5 1 4 0 2 12 19

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 6 5 1 0 10 24 16

Pittsburgh 6 4 2 0 8 25 16

Washington 7 3 2 2 8 22 23

N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 15 17

Philadelphia 3 2 0 1 5 10 6

N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 11 9

Columbus 5 2 3 0 4 11 18

New Jersey 6 0 4 2 2 13 29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Colorado 5 5 0 0 10 22 12

St. Louis 6 3 1 2 8 19 20

Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 24 26

Nashville 5 3 2 0 6 23 21

Chicago 4 1 2 1 3 12 13

Dallas 7 1 5 1 3 13 23

Minnesota 5 1 4 0 2 12 21

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 6 5 1 0 10 23 16

Vegas 6 4 2 0 8 24 14

Anaheim 6 4 2 0 8 13 10

Calgary 6 2 3 1 5 15 20

Vancouver 4 2 2 0 4 13 10

Los Angeles 5 2 3 0 4 20 26

San Jose 6 2 4 0 4 13 22

Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 7 7

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Boston 4, Anaheim 2

Minnesota 2, Ottawa 0

Florida 6, New Jersey 4

Buffalo 4, Dallas 0

Colorado 6, Washington 3

Chicago 3, Edmonton 1

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Montreal, late

Minnesota at Toronto, late

Arizona at Winnipeg, late

Philadelphia at Calgary, late

Detroit at Vancouver, late

Nashville at Vegas, late

Carolina at Los Angeles, late

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Carolina at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

