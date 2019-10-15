EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 6 5 0 1 11 25 13
Boston 6 5 1 0 10 16 10
Toronto 6 3 2 1 7 24 22
Detroit 5 3 2 0 6 16 16
Montreal 5 2 1 2 6 21 21
Florida 6 2 2 2 6 19 24
Tampa Bay 5 2 2 1 5 20 17
Ottawa 5 1 4 0 2 12 19
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 6 5 1 0 10 24 16
Pittsburgh 6 4 2 0 8 25 16
Washington 7 3 2 2 8 22 23
N.Y. Islanders 6 3 3 0 6 15 17
Philadelphia 3 2 0 1 5 10 6
N.Y. Rangers 3 2 1 0 4 11 9
Columbus 5 2 3 0 4 11 18
New Jersey 6 0 4 2 2 13 29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 5 5 0 0 10 22 12
St. Louis 6 3 1 2 8 19 20
Winnipeg 7 4 3 0 8 24 26
Nashville 5 3 2 0 6 23 21
Chicago 4 1 2 1 3 12 13
Dallas 7 1 5 1 3 13 23
Minnesota 5 1 4 0 2 12 21
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 6 5 1 0 10 23 16
Vegas 6 4 2 0 8 24 14
Anaheim 6 4 2 0 8 13 10
Calgary 6 2 3 1 5 15 20
Vancouver 4 2 2 0 4 13 10
Los Angeles 5 2 3 0 4 20 26
San Jose 6 2 4 0 4 13 22
Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 7 7
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Boston 4, Anaheim 2
Minnesota 2, Ottawa 0
Florida 6, New Jersey 4
Buffalo 4, Dallas 0
Colorado 6, Washington 3
Chicago 3, Edmonton 1
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Montreal, late
Minnesota at Toronto, late
Arizona at Winnipeg, late
Philadelphia at Calgary, late
Detroit at Vancouver, late
Nashville at Vegas, late
Carolina at Los Angeles, late
Wednesday's Games
Dallas at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
