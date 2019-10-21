EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;9;7;1;1;15;34;21

Boston;8;5;1;2;12;22;18

Toronto;9;5;3;1;11;35;31

Montreal;9;4;3;2;10;34;30

Tampa Bay;8;4;3;1;9;29;27

Florida;8;3;2;3;9;26;31

Detroit;8;3;5;0;6;19;28

Ottawa;7;1;5;1;3;16;27

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;10;6;2;2;14;36;31

Carolina;9;6;3;0;12;30;25

Pittsburgh;9;6;3;0;12;32;23

N.Y. Islanders;8;5;3;0;10;21;20

Columbus;8;3;3;2;8;18;26

New Jersey;8;2;4;2;6;19;31

Philadelphia;6;2;3;1;5;15;19

N.Y. Rangers;6;2;4;0;4;17;22

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;8;7;0;1;15;35;21

Winnipeg;10;5;5;0;10;28;33

Nashville;8;4;3;1;9;32;31

St. Louis;8;3;2;3;9;24;29

Chicago;6;2;3;1;5;18;20

Dallas;10;2;7;1;5;21;31

Minnesota;8;2;6;0;4;18;32

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;9;7;1;1;15;31;21

Anaheim;9;6;3;0;12;23;16

Vegas;9;6;3;0;12;32;21

Calgary;10;5;4;1;11;26;27

Vancouver;8;5;3;0;10;25;17

Arizona;7;4;2;1;9;21;13

San Jose;8;3;5;0;6;21;28

Los Angeles;8;3;5;0;6;24;32

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Sunday's Games

Vancouver 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Minnesota 4, Montreal 3

Washington 5, Chicago 3

Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0, SO

Calgary 2, Anaheim 1<

Monday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, late

Vegas at Philadelphia, late

Colorado at St. Louis, late

Ottawa at Dallas, late

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 8 p.m.<

