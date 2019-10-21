EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;9;7;1;1;15;34;21
Boston;8;5;1;2;12;22;18
Toronto;9;5;3;1;11;35;31
Montreal;9;4;3;2;10;34;30
Tampa Bay;8;4;3;1;9;29;27
Florida;8;3;2;3;9;26;31
Detroit;8;3;5;0;6;19;28
Ottawa;7;1;5;1;3;16;27
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;10;6;2;2;14;36;31
Carolina;9;6;3;0;12;30;25
Pittsburgh;9;6;3;0;12;32;23
N.Y. Islanders;8;5;3;0;10;21;20
Columbus;8;3;3;2;8;18;26
New Jersey;8;2;4;2;6;19;31
Philadelphia;6;2;3;1;5;15;19
N.Y. Rangers;6;2;4;0;4;17;22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;8;7;0;1;15;35;21
Winnipeg;10;5;5;0;10;28;33
Nashville;8;4;3;1;9;32;31
St. Louis;8;3;2;3;9;24;29
Chicago;6;2;3;1;5;18;20
Dallas;10;2;7;1;5;21;31
Minnesota;8;2;6;0;4;18;32
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Edmonton;9;7;1;1;15;31;21
Anaheim;9;6;3;0;12;23;16
Vegas;9;6;3;0;12;32;21
Calgary;10;5;4;1;11;26;27
Vancouver;8;5;3;0;10;25;17
Arizona;7;4;2;1;9;21;13
San Jose;8;3;5;0;6;21;28
Los Angeles;8;3;5;0;6;24;32
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Sunday's Games
Vancouver 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Minnesota 4, Montreal 3
Washington 5, Chicago 3
Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0, SO
Calgary 2, Anaheim 1<
Monday's Games
Columbus at Toronto, late
Vegas at Philadelphia, late
Colorado at St. Louis, late
Ottawa at Dallas, late
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Calgary, 8 p.m.<
