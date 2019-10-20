EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;9;7;1;1;15;34;21
Boston;8;5;1;2;12;22;18
Toronto;9;5;3;1;11;35;31
Montreal;8;4;2;2;10;31;26
Tampa Bay;8;4;3;1;9;29;27
Florida;8;3;2;3;9;26;31
Detroit;8;3;5;0;6;19;28
Ottawa;7;1;5;1;3;16;27
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Carolina;9;6;3;0;12;30;25
Pittsburgh;9;6;3;0;12;32;23
Washington;9;5;2;2;12;31;28
N.Y. Islanders;8;5;3;0;10;21;20
Columbus;8;3;3;2;8;18;26
New Jersey;8;2;4;2;6;19;31
Philadelphia;6;2;3;1;5;15;19
N.Y. Rangers;6;2;4;0;4;15;19
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;8;7;0;1;15;35;21
Nashville;8;4;3;1;9;32;31
St. Louis;8;3;2;3;9;24;29
Winnipeg;9;4;5;0;8;27;33
Chicago;5;2;2;1;5;15;15
Dallas;10;2;7;1;5;21;31
Minnesota;7;1;6;0;2;14;29
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Edmonton;8;7;1;0;14;31;20
Anaheim;8;6;2;0;12;22;14
Vegas;9;6;3;0;12;32;21
Arizona;7;4;2;1;9;21;13
Calgary;9;4;4;1;9;24;26
Vancouver;8;5;3;0;8;22;15
Los Angeles;8;3;5;0;6;24;32
San Jose;8;3;5;0;6;21;28
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's Games
New Jersey 1, Vancouver 0
Montreal 5, St. Louis 2
Vegas 3, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 2, OT
Colorado 6, Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 4, Boston 3, OT
Arizona 5, Ottawa 2
Dallas 4, Philadelphia 1
Florida 3, Nashville 2, SO
Los Angeles 4, Calgary 1
Buffalo 4, San Jose 3<
Sunday's Games
Vancouver 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Montreal at Minnesota, late
Washington at Chicago, late
Edmonton at Winnipeg, late
Calgary at Anaheim, late<
Monday's Games
Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.<
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.