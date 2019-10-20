EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;9;7;1;1;15;34;21

Boston;8;5;1;2;12;22;18

Toronto;9;5;3;1;11;35;31

Montreal;8;4;2;2;10;31;26

Tampa Bay;8;4;3;1;9;29;27

Florida;8;3;2;3;9;26;31

Detroit;8;3;5;0;6;19;28

Ottawa;7;1;5;1;3;16;27

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;9;6;3;0;12;30;25

Pittsburgh;9;6;3;0;12;32;23

Washington;9;5;2;2;12;31;28

N.Y. Islanders;8;5;3;0;10;21;20

Columbus;8;3;3;2;8;18;26

New Jersey;8;2;4;2;6;19;31

Philadelphia;6;2;3;1;5;15;19

N.Y. Rangers;6;2;4;0;4;15;19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;8;7;0;1;15;35;21

Nashville;8;4;3;1;9;32;31

St. Louis;8;3;2;3;9;24;29

Winnipeg;9;4;5;0;8;27;33

Chicago;5;2;2;1;5;15;15

Dallas;10;2;7;1;5;21;31

Minnesota;7;1;6;0;2;14;29

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;8;7;1;0;14;31;20

Anaheim;8;6;2;0;12;22;14

Vegas;9;6;3;0;12;32;21

Arizona;7;4;2;1;9;21;13

Calgary;9;4;4;1;9;24;26

Vancouver;8;5;3;0;8;22;15

Los Angeles;8;3;5;0;6;24;32

San Jose;8;3;5;0;6;21;28

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 1, Vancouver 0

Montreal 5, St. Louis 2

Vegas 3, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 2, OT

Colorado 6, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 4, Boston 3, OT

Arizona 5, Ottawa 2

Dallas 4, Philadelphia 1

Florida 3, Nashville 2, SO

Los Angeles 4, Calgary 1

Buffalo 4, San Jose 3<

Sunday's Games

Vancouver 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Montreal at Minnesota, late

Washington at Chicago, late

Edmonton at Winnipeg, late

Calgary at Anaheim, late<

Monday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.<

