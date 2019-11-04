EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Boston;13;10;1;2;22;46;27

Buffalo;15;9;4;2;20;45;40

Florida;14;7;3;4;18;51;51

Toronto;15;7;5;3;17;53;52

Montreal;14;7;5;2;16;51;45

Tampa Bay;13;6;5;2;14;44;47

Detroit;15;4;10;1;9;33;57

Ottawa;12;3;8;1;7;31;42

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;16;11;2;3;25;64;49

N.Y. Islanders;13;10;3;0;20;40;29

Carolina;14;9;4;1;19;49;38

Pittsburgh;14;8;5;1;17;47;33

Philadelphia;13;6;5;2;14;43;45

Columbus;14;5;6;3;13;34;50

N.Y. Rangers;11;5;5;1;11;35;36

New Jersey;12;3;5;4;10;36;50

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

St. Louis;15;9;3;3;21;47;46

Nashville;14;8;4;2;18;54;42

Colorado;14;8;4;2;18;48;39

Winnipeg;15;8;7;0;16;43;49

Dallas;16;7;8;1;15;37;41

Chicago;13;4;6;3;11;31;40

Minnesota;14;4;9;1;9;33;49

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;15;10;4;1;21;44;38

Vancouver;14;9;3;2;20;53;34

Anaheim;16;9;6;1;19;43;39

Vegas;15;8;5;2;18;49;45

Calgary;17;8;7;2;18;48;50

Arizona;13;8;4;1;17;38;28

Los Angeles;14;5;9;0;10;38;57

San Jose;15;4;10;1;9;36;56

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Sunday's Games

Washington 4, Calgary 2

Chicago 3, Anaheim 2, OT<

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, late

Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, late

Nashville at Detroit, late

Arizona at Edmonton, late

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Calgary, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.<

