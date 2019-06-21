NHL DRAFT
At Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Friday, June 21
First Round
1. New Jersey, Jack Hughes, c, USA U-18 (NTDP).
2. N.Y. Rangers, Kaapo Kakko, rw, TPS (Finland).
3. Chicago, Kirby Dach, c, Saskatoon (WHL).
4. Colorado (from Ottawa), Bowen Byram, d, Vancouver (WHL).
5. Los Angeles, Alex Turcotte, c, USA U-18 (NTDP).
6. Detroit, Moritz Seider, d, Mannheim (Germany).
7. Buffalo, Dylan Cozens, c, Lethbridge (WHL).
8. Edmonton, Philip Broberg, d, AIK (Sweden-2).
9. Anaheim, Trevor Zegras, c, USA U-18 (NTDP).
10. Vancouver, Vasily Podkolzin, rw, Neva St. Petersburg (Russia-2).
11. Arizona (from Philadelphia), Victor Soderstrom, d, Brynas (Sweden).
12. Minnesota, Matthew Boldy, lw, USA U-18 (NTDP).
13. Florida, Spencer Knight, g, USA U-18 (NTDP).
14. Philadelphia (from Arizona), Cam York, d, USA U-18 (NTDP).
15. Montreal, Cole Caufield, rw, USA U-18 (NTDP).
16. Colorado, Alex Newhook, c, Victoria (BCHL).
17. Vegas, Peyton Krebs, c, Kootenay (WHL).
18. Dallas, Thomas Harley, d, Mississauga (OHL).
19. Ottawa (from Columbus), Lassi Thomson, d, Kelowna (WHL).
20. Winnipeg (from N.Y. Rangers), Ville Heinola, d, Luuko (Finland).
