EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;42;32;8;2;66;176;124

Toronto;41;27;12;2;56;152;113

Boston;42;24;14;4;52;122;110

Buffalo;42;22;14;6;50;120;120

Montreal;42;22;15;5;49;131;132

Florida;40;17;16;7;41;130;142

Detroit;44;16;21;7;39;124;151

Ottawa;43;15;23;5;35;136;172

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;41;25;12;4;54;144;121

Pittsburgh;42;23;13;6;52;147;122

Columbus;41;24;14;3;51;135;126

N.Y. Islanders;40;23;13;4;50;121;107

Carolina;41;19;17;5;43;108;118

N.Y. Rangers;41;17;17;7;41;114;141

New Jersey;41;16;18;7;39;122;137

Philadelphia;41;15;20;6;36;116;148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;41;26;13;2;54;139;116

Nashville;43;25;15;3;53;131;109

Colorado;42;20;14;8;48;144;129

Dallas;43;22;17;4;48;116;116

Minnesota;40;20;17;3;43;118;114

Chicago;44;16;21;7;39;128;159

St. Louis;39;16;19;4;36;110;129

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;43;26;13;4;56;153;123

Vegas;45;26;15;4;56;136;119

San Jose;43;23;13;7;53;150;135

Anaheim;43;19;17;7;45;104;127

Vancouver;45;20;21;4;44;128;143

Edmonton;42;20;19;3;43;118;131

Arizona;42;18;21;3;39;108;118

Los Angeles;43;17;23;3;37;98;127

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's late results

Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0

San Jose 5, Tampa Bay 2

Sunday's results

Carolina 5, Ottawa 4

Arizona 5, N.Y. Rangers 0

Vegas 3, New Jersey 2

Washington 3, Detroit 2

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1

Edmonton 4, Anaheim 0

Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 3

Monday's games

Nashville at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m. 

Blackhawks 5, Penguins 3

Chicago;1;2;2;—;5

Pittsburgh;2;1;0;—;3

First Period—1, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 15 (Malkin, Simon), 2:43. 2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 18 (Rust, Letang), 4:33. 3, Chicago, DeBrincat 19 (Gustafsson, Kane), 16:23 (pp). Penalties—Malkin, PIT, (hooking), 16:02; Murphy, CHI, (cross checking), 17:03; Keith, CHI, (slashing), 17:52.

Second Period—4, Chicago, Kunitz 1 (Kruger, Dahlstrom), 6:46. 5, Pittsburgh, Brassard 7 (Pettersson, Kessel), 9:49. 6, Chicago, Keith 1 (Seabrook, Kane), 16:59. Penalties—Pearson, PIT, (tripping), 14:57; Letang, PIT, (tripping), 19:41.

Third Period—7, Chicago, Strome 10 (Toews, Kane), 1:48. 8, Chicago, Toews 17, 19:33. Penalties—Perlini, CHI, (hooking), 8:02.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 7-14-10—31. Pittsburgh 12-16-6—34.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 1 of 3; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.

Goalies—Chicago, Ward 7-7-4 (34 shots-31 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 12-7-4 (30-26).

A—18,623 (18,387). T—2:26.

Referees—Brad Meier, Dan O'Halloran. Linesmen—Pierre Racicot, Andrew Smith.

AHL

Sunday's results

Utica 5, Cleveland 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 3, OT

Providence 5, Hartford 1

Charlotte 5, Toronto 0

Milwaukee 3, Hershey 1

Rockford 6, Iowa 2

San Diego 4, Ontario 1

Wednesday's games

Cleveland at Belleville, 6 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m. 

