EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;42;32;8;2;66;176;124
Toronto;41;27;12;2;56;152;113
Boston;42;24;14;4;52;122;110
Buffalo;42;22;14;6;50;120;120
Montreal;42;22;15;5;49;131;132
Florida;40;17;16;7;41;130;142
Detroit;44;16;21;7;39;124;151
Ottawa;43;15;23;5;35;136;172
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;41;25;12;4;54;144;121
Pittsburgh;42;23;13;6;52;147;122
Columbus;41;24;14;3;51;135;126
N.Y. Islanders;40;23;13;4;50;121;107
Carolina;41;19;17;5;43;108;118
N.Y. Rangers;41;17;17;7;41;114;141
New Jersey;41;16;18;7;39;122;137
Philadelphia;41;15;20;6;36;116;148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;41;26;13;2;54;139;116
Nashville;43;25;15;3;53;131;109
Colorado;42;20;14;8;48;144;129
Dallas;43;22;17;4;48;116;116
Minnesota;40;20;17;3;43;118;114
Chicago;44;16;21;7;39;128;159
St. Louis;39;16;19;4;36;110;129
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;43;26;13;4;56;153;123
Vegas;45;26;15;4;56;136;119
San Jose;43;23;13;7;53;150;135
Anaheim;43;19;17;7;45;104;127
Vancouver;45;20;21;4;44;128;143
Edmonton;42;20;19;3;43;118;131
Arizona;42;18;21;3;39;108;118
Los Angeles;43;17;23;3;37;98;127
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's late results
Los Angeles 4, Edmonton 0
San Jose 5, Tampa Bay 2
Sunday's results
Carolina 5, Ottawa 4
Arizona 5, N.Y. Rangers 0
Vegas 3, New Jersey 2
Washington 3, Detroit 2
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1
Edmonton 4, Anaheim 0
Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 3
Monday's games
Nashville at Toronto, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Blackhawks 5, Penguins 3
Chicago;1;2;2;—;5
Pittsburgh;2;1;0;—;3
First Period—1, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 15 (Malkin, Simon), 2:43. 2, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 18 (Rust, Letang), 4:33. 3, Chicago, DeBrincat 19 (Gustafsson, Kane), 16:23 (pp). Penalties—Malkin, PIT, (hooking), 16:02; Murphy, CHI, (cross checking), 17:03; Keith, CHI, (slashing), 17:52.
Second Period—4, Chicago, Kunitz 1 (Kruger, Dahlstrom), 6:46. 5, Pittsburgh, Brassard 7 (Pettersson, Kessel), 9:49. 6, Chicago, Keith 1 (Seabrook, Kane), 16:59. Penalties—Pearson, PIT, (tripping), 14:57; Letang, PIT, (tripping), 19:41.
Third Period—7, Chicago, Strome 10 (Toews, Kane), 1:48. 8, Chicago, Toews 17, 19:33. Penalties—Perlini, CHI, (hooking), 8:02.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 7-14-10—31. Pittsburgh 12-16-6—34.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 1 of 3; Pittsburgh 0 of 3.
Goalies—Chicago, Ward 7-7-4 (34 shots-31 saves). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 12-7-4 (30-26).
A—18,623 (18,387). T—2:26.
Referees—Brad Meier, Dan O'Halloran. Linesmen—Pierre Racicot, Andrew Smith.
AHL
Sunday's results
Utica 5, Cleveland 1
Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 3, OT
Providence 5, Hartford 1
Charlotte 5, Toronto 0
Milwaukee 3, Hershey 1
Rockford 6, Iowa 2
San Diego 4, Ontario 1
Wednesday's games
Cleveland at Belleville, 6 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 9 p.m.
