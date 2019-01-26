NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140
Toronto 49 30 17 2 62 174 140
Montreal 51 28 18 5 61 154 149
Boston 49 27 17 5 59 143 128
Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144
Florida 48 20 20 8 48 152 170
Detroit 51 19 25 7 45 145 172
Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 156 187
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 147 122
Washington 50 27 17 6 60 171 162
Columbus 48 28 17 3 59 154 146
Pittsburgh 48 26 16 6 58 169 146
Carolina 50 24 20 6 54 140 149
N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164
Philadelphia 48 19 23 6 44 139 169
New Jersey 48 18 23 7 43 140 164
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 48 31 15 2 64 167 134
Nashville 52 30 18 4 64 161 135
Minnesota 50 26 21 3 55 142 142
Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128
Colorado 50 22 20 8 52 169 162
St. Louis 49 22 22 5 49 139 149
Chicago 51 18 24 9 45 156 190
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 51 33 13 5 71 190 145
San Jose 52 29 16 7 65 187 167
Vegas 52 29 19 4 62 157 140
Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 147 161
Anaheim 51 21 21 9 51 120 153
Arizona 50 23 23 4 50 132 142
Edmonton 50 23 24 3 49 144 163
Los Angeles 50 20 26 4 44 114 150
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday’s results
Central All-Stars vs Pacific All-Stars: Central 10, Pacific 4
Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Metropolitan 7, Atlantic 4
All-Star Game Final: Metropolitan vs. Central at San Jose, Calif., late
Sunday’s games
No games scheduled
Monday’s games
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 46 31 11 4 0 66 157 132
Bridgeport 46 24 16 4 2 54 140 143
Lehigh Valley 45 24 16 3 2 53 150 140
Providence 45 22 16 6 1 51 147 131
Springfield 46 20 16 6 4 50 157 150
WB/Scranton 45 22 18 4 1 49 145 136
Hershey 44 21 20 0 3 45 116 138
Hartford 45 19 21 3 2 43 135 156
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 43 26 13 3 1 56 143 129
Syracuse 41 25 13 2 1 53 154 113
Utica 46 23 18 3 2 51 147 160
Toronto 44 22 16 3 3 50 157 157
Cleveland 43 21 17 4 1 47 129 145
Laval 45 19 19 3 4 45 122 130
Binghamton 48 20 23 5 0 45 132 165
Belleville 46 20 23 2 1 43 140 153
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 46 25 14 3 4 57 137 133
Iowa 45 24 14 4 3 55 152 128
Chicago 44 24 14 5 1 54 156 129
Milwaukee 46 22 17 6 1 51 126 126
Texas 43 22 16 3 2 49 148 133
Rockford 46 19 19 3 5 46 105 130
San Antonio 44 22 21 1 0 45 117 126
Manitoba 43 19 19 3 2 43 110 135
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 38 24 8 2 4 54 127 96
Tucson 39 23 12 3 1 50 133 119
Bakersfield 41 23 15 2 1 49 137 118
San Diego 39 21 13 2 3 47 137 130
Colorado 40 20 16 3 1 44 116 125
Stockton 42 17 20 4 1 39 146 170
Ontario 38 12 20 4 2 30 114 156
Friday’s results
Belleville 6, Toronto 2
San Jose 4, Grand Rapids 0
Syracuse 6, Springfield 1
Binghamton 3, Hartford 2, OT
Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2
Providence 5, Charlotte 3
Rochester 3, Utica 2, SO
Iowa 3, Milwaukee 0
Rockford 4, Manitoba 3, SO
Texas 5, Stockton 4
San Antonio 4, San Diego 0
Bakersfield 3, Tucson 1
Colorado 4, Ontario 0
Saturday’s results
Milwaukee 8, Manitoba 2
Bakersfield at Tucson, late
Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 1
Charlotte 5, Hartford 2
Cleveland 4, Chicago 3, OT
Grand Rapids 3, San Jose 2, SO
Hershey 4, Laval 2
Rockford 3, Iowa 1
Syracuse 4, Rochester 3, OT
Toronto 3, Belleville 2, SO
Providence 3, Springfield 2
WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 4, OT
San Diego at Texas, late
Stockton at San Antonio, late
Colorado at Ontario, late
Thursday’s game
Grand Rapids at Texas, 7 p.m.
