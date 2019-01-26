NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 49 37 10 2 76 199 140

Toronto 49 30 17 2 62 174 140

Montreal 51 28 18 5 61 154 149

Boston 49 27 17 5 59 143 128

Buffalo 48 24 18 6 54 140 144

Florida 48 20 20 8 48 152 170

Detroit 51 19 25 7 45 145 172

Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 156 187

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

N.Y. Islanders 49 29 15 5 63 147 122

Washington 50 27 17 6 60 171 162

Columbus 48 28 17 3 59 154 146

Pittsburgh 48 26 16 6 58 169 146

Carolina 50 24 20 6 54 140 149

N.Y. Rangers 48 21 20 7 49 139 164

Philadelphia 48 19 23 6 44 139 169

New Jersey 48 18 23 7 43 140 164

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Winnipeg 48 31 15 2 64 167 134

Nashville 52 30 18 4 64 161 135

Minnesota 50 26 21 3 55 142 142

Dallas 49 24 21 4 52 126 128

Colorado 50 22 20 8 52 169 162

St. Louis 49 22 22 5 49 139 149

Chicago 51 18 24 9 45 156 190

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Calgary 51 33 13 5 71 190 145

San Jose 52 29 16 7 65 187 167

Vegas 52 29 19 4 62 157 140

Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 147 161

Anaheim 51 21 21 9 51 120 153

Arizona 50 23 23 4 50 132 142

Edmonton 50 23 24 3 49 144 163

Los Angeles 50 20 26 4 44 114 150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday’s results

Central All-Stars vs Pacific All-Stars: Central 10, Pacific 4

Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: Metropolitan 7, Atlantic 4

All-Star Game Final: Metropolitan vs. Central at San Jose, Calif., late

Sunday’s games

No games scheduled

Monday’s games

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Charlotte 46 31 11 4 0 66 157 132

Bridgeport 46 24 16 4 2 54 140 143

Lehigh Valley 45 24 16 3 2 53 150 140

Providence 45 22 16 6 1 51 147 131

Springfield 46 20 16 6 4 50 157 150

WB/Scranton 45 22 18 4 1 49 145 136

Hershey 44 21 20 0 3 45 116 138

Hartford 45 19 21 3 2 43 135 156

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Rochester 43 26 13 3 1 56 143 129

Syracuse 41 25 13 2 1 53 154 113

Utica 46 23 18 3 2 51 147 160

Toronto 44 22 16 3 3 50 157 157

Cleveland 43 21 17 4 1 47 129 145

Laval 45 19 19 3 4 45 122 130

Binghamton 48 20 23 5 0 45 132 165

Belleville 46 20 23 2 1 43 140 153

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

Grand Rapids 46 25 14 3 4 57 137 133

Iowa 45 24 14 4 3 55 152 128

Chicago 44 24 14 5 1 54 156 129

Milwaukee 46 22 17 6 1 51 126 126

Texas 43 22 16 3 2 49 148 133

Rockford 46 19 19 3 5 46 105 130

San Antonio 44 22 21 1 0 45 117 126

Manitoba 43 19 19 3 2 43 110 135

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA

San Jose 38 24 8 2 4 54 127 96

Tucson 39 23 12 3 1 50 133 119

Bakersfield 41 23 15 2 1 49 137 118

San Diego 39 21 13 2 3 47 137 130

Colorado 40 20 16 3 1 44 116 125

Stockton 42 17 20 4 1 39 146 170

Ontario 38 12 20 4 2 30 114 156

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday’s results

Belleville 6, Toronto 2

San Jose 4, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 6, Springfield 1

Binghamton 3, Hartford 2, OT

Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2

Providence 5, Charlotte 3

Rochester 3, Utica 2, SO

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 0

Rockford 4, Manitoba 3, SO

Texas 5, Stockton 4

San Antonio 4, San Diego 0

Bakersfield 3, Tucson 1

Colorado 4, Ontario 0

Saturday’s results

Milwaukee 8, Manitoba 2

Bakersfield at Tucson, late

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Charlotte 5, Hartford 2

Cleveland 4, Chicago 3, OT

Grand Rapids 3, San Jose 2, SO

Hershey 4, Laval 2

Rockford 3, Iowa 1

Syracuse 4, Rochester 3, OT

Toronto 3, Belleville 2, SO

Providence 3, Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 4, OT

San Diego at Texas, late

Stockton at San Antonio, late

Colorado at Ontario, late

Thursday’s game

Grand Rapids at Texas, 7 p.m.

