EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;39;30;7;2;62;166;116
Toronto;39;26;11;2;54;144;109
Buffalo;39;21;12;6;48;114;112
Boston;39;21;14;4;46;110;103
Montreal;39;20;14;5;45;125;126
Florida;37;16;15;6;38;120;131
Detroit;40;15;19;6;36;112;136
Ottawa;39;15;20;4;34;123;153
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;37;24;10;3;51;135;106
Columbus;38;22;13;3;47;123;116
Pittsburgh;38;20;12;6;46;130;113
N.Y. Islanders;37;20;13;4;44;111;101
N.Y. Rangers;37;16;14;7;39;109;122
Philadelphia;37;15;17;5;35;110;133
Carolina;37;15;17;5;35;91;108
New Jersey;37;14;16;7;35;109;127
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;38;24;12;2;50;130;108
Nashville;39;22;15;2;46;114;101
Colorado;39;19;13;7;45;132;120
Dallas;39;20;16;3;43;106;103
Minnesota;37;18;16;3;39;108;105
Chicago;41;15;20;6;36;119;149
St. Louis;36;15;17;4;34;101;121
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;39;23;12;4;50;133;107
Vegas;42;23;15;4;50;128;115
San Jose;40;21;12;7;49;135;121
Anaheim;40;19;15;6;44;101;118
Vancouver;41;19;18;4;42;124;129
Edmonton;38;18;17;3;39;108;122
Arizona;39;17;20;2;36;100;112
Los Angeles;39;15;21;3;33;89;117
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Monday's games
Nashville at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Vancouver at New Jersey, noon
Philadelphia at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Boston vs. Chicago at South Bend, Ind., noon
Philadelphia at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 8 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;34;24;8;2;0;50;114;95
Bridgeport;35;21;9;4;1;47;112;105
Lehigh Valley;32;19;10;1;2;41;120;102
Springfield;33;15;11;4;3;37;118;110
WB/Scranton;35;16;14;4;1;37;107;104
Hartford;34;15;15;2;2;34;105;113
Providence;34;14;15;5;0;33;105;102
Hershey;34;14;18;0;2;30;84;113
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Syracuse;30;20;8;2;0;42;121;79
Rochester;33;20;11;2;0;42;108;97
Cleveland;33;17;11;4;1;39;100;105
Utica;36;17;16;2;1;37;109;128
Belleville;35;16;17;2;0;34;107;113
Toronto;32;14;13;3;2;33;111;119
Binghamton;36;15;18;3;0;33;99;126
Laval;34;13;16;3;2;31;91;98
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Chicago;33;20;9;3;1;44;128;99
Iowa;32;17;8;4;3;41;114;94
Grand Rapids;34;18;11;3;2;41;105;103
Texas;32;17;11;3;1;38;120;100
Milwaukee;34;16;12;5;1;38;90;95
Rockford;34;15;12;3;4;37;78;98
San Antonio;33;15;17;1;0;31;86;98
Manitoba;30;12;16;2;0;26;71;99
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;28;18;6;1;3;40;97;71
Tucson;30;17;9;3;1;38;102;92
Colorado;30;15;11;3;1;34;83;92
Bakersfield;28;15;11;1;1;32;90;83
San Diego;29;14;11;1;3;32;105;104
Stockton;31;14;14;3;0;31;103;119
Ontario;28;10;13;3;2;25;93;120
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Monday's games
Charlotte at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Colorado at Manitoba, 4 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 5:05 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 7 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Syracuse at Utica, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 6:30 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 8:30 p.m.
