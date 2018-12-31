EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;39;30;7;2;62;166;116

Toronto;39;26;11;2;54;144;109

Buffalo;39;21;12;6;48;114;112

Boston;39;21;14;4;46;110;103

Montreal;39;20;14;5;45;125;126

Florida;37;16;15;6;38;120;131

Detroit;40;15;19;6;36;112;136

Ottawa;39;15;20;4;34;123;153

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;37;24;10;3;51;135;106

Columbus;38;22;13;3;47;123;116

Pittsburgh;38;20;12;6;46;130;113

N.Y. Islanders;37;20;13;4;44;111;101

N.Y. Rangers;37;16;14;7;39;109;122

Philadelphia;37;15;17;5;35;110;133

Carolina;37;15;17;5;35;91;108

New Jersey;37;14;16;7;35;109;127

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;38;24;12;2;50;130;108

Nashville;39;22;15;2;46;114;101

Colorado;39;19;13;7;45;132;120

Dallas;39;20;16;3;43;106;103

Minnesota;37;18;16;3;39;108;105

Chicago;41;15;20;6;36;119;149

St. Louis;36;15;17;4;34;101;121

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;39;23;12;4;50;133;107

Vegas;42;23;15;4;50;128;115

San Jose;40;21;12;7;49;135;121

Anaheim;40;19;15;6;44;101;118

Vancouver;41;19;18;4;42;124;129

Edmonton;38;18;17;3;39;108;122

Arizona;39;17;20;2;36;100;112

Los Angeles;39;15;21;3;33;89;117

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Monday's games

Nashville at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, noon

Philadelphia at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m. 

Tuesday's games

Boston vs. Chicago at South Bend, Ind., noon

Philadelphia at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 8 p.m. 

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;34;24;8;2;0;50;114;95

Bridgeport;35;21;9;4;1;47;112;105

Lehigh Valley;32;19;10;1;2;41;120;102

Springfield;33;15;11;4;3;37;118;110

WB/Scranton;35;16;14;4;1;37;107;104

Hartford;34;15;15;2;2;34;105;113

Providence;34;14;15;5;0;33;105;102

Hershey;34;14;18;0;2;30;84;113

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Syracuse;30;20;8;2;0;42;121;79

Rochester;33;20;11;2;0;42;108;97

Cleveland;33;17;11;4;1;39;100;105

Utica;36;17;16;2;1;37;109;128

Belleville;35;16;17;2;0;34;107;113

Toronto;32;14;13;3;2;33;111;119

Binghamton;36;15;18;3;0;33;99;126

Laval;34;13;16;3;2;31;91;98

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;33;20;9;3;1;44;128;99

Iowa;32;17;8;4;3;41;114;94

Grand Rapids;34;18;11;3;2;41;105;103

Texas;32;17;11;3;1;38;120;100

Milwaukee;34;16;12;5;1;38;90;95

Rockford;34;15;12;3;4;37;78;98

San Antonio;33;15;17;1;0;31;86;98

Manitoba;30;12;16;2;0;26;71;99

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;28;18;6;1;3;40;97;71

Tucson;30;17;9;3;1;38;102;92

Colorado;30;15;11;3;1;34;83;92

Bakersfield;28;15;11;1;1;32;90;83

San Diego;29;14;11;1;3;32;105;104

Stockton;31;14;14;3;0;31;103;119

Ontario;28;10;13;3;2;25;93;120

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday's games

Charlotte at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado at Manitoba, 4 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m. 

Wednesday's games

Syracuse at Utica, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 8:30 p.m. 

