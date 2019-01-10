EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;44;34;8;2;70;183;125
Toronto;43;28;13;2;58;156;119
Boston;44;25;15;4;54;128;114
Buffalo;43;23;14;6;52;125;121
Montreal;45;23;17;5;51;135;139
Florida;41;17;17;7;41;131;147
Detroit;45;16;22;7;39;126;154
Ottawa;44;16;23;5;37;138;173
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;43;27;12;4;58;153;126
Pittsburgh;43;24;13;6;54;152;123
Columbus;43;25;15;3;53;139;133
N.Y. Islanders;42;24;14;4;52;128;114
Carolina;43;20;18;5;45;113;124
N.Y. Rangers;43;17;19;7;41;119;149
New Jersey;43;16;20;7;39;125;146
Philadelphia;44;16;22;6;38;121;157
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;46;27;15;4;58;142;116
Winnipeg;43;27;14;2;56;148;123
Dallas;45;23;18;4;50;120;119
Colorado;44;20;16;8;48;151;141
Minnesota;43;22;18;3;47;122;120
St. Louis;42;18;20;4;40;118;133
Chicago;46;16;22;8;40;134;167
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;45;28;13;4;60;162;129
Vegas;46;27;15;4;58;140;121
San Jose;45;25;13;7;57;160;138
Anaheim;44;19;17;8;46;105;129
Vancouver;45;20;21;4;44;128;143
Edmonton;43;20;20;3;43;120;138
Arizona;42;18;21;3;39;108;118
Los Angeles;44;17;24;3;37;99;130
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Wednesday's late results
Ottawa 2, Anaheim 1, OT
Thursday's results
Columbus 4, Nashville 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Washington 4, Boston 2
Toronto 4, New Jersey 2
Philadelphia 2, Dallas 1
Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1
St. Louis 4, Montreal 1
Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2
Florida at Edmonton, late
Arizona at Vancouver, late
San Jose at Vegas, late
Ottawa at Los Angeles, late
Friday's games
Buffalo at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;38;27;8;3;0;57;133;104
Bridgeport;38;21;11;4;2;48;119;116
Lehigh Valley;35;20;12;1;2;43;127;112
WB/Scranton;38;18;15;4;1;41;118;113
Springfield;36;16;12;5;3;40;127;120
Hartford;37;17;16;2;2;38;112;120
Providence;37;16;16;5;0;37;117;110
Hershey;36;15;19;0;2;32;91;120
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;36;22;12;2;0;46;117;105
Syracuse;34;21;11;2;0;44;128;93
Utica;40;20;17;2;1;43;127;139
Toronto;37;18;14;3;2;41;132;134
Cleveland;36;17;14;4;1;39;105;119
Binghamton;40;17;20;3;0;37;109;138
Laval;38;15;17;3;3;36;99;108
Belleville;39;17;20;2;0;36;116;129
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Iowa;37;20;10;4;3;47;129;107
Chicago;37;21;12;3;1;46;133;109
Grand Rapids;38;20;12;3;3;46;116;114
Milwaukee;38;19;13;5;1;44;101;103
Texas;35;19;11;3;2;43;128;106
Rockford;38;16;15;3;4;39;86;107
San Antonio;37;18;18;1;0;37;98;106
Manitoba;35;15;18;2;0;32;84;108
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;32;21;7;1;3;46;111;82
Tucson;32;19;9;3;1;42;111;98
San Diego;33;18;11;1;3;40;122;113
Colorado;33;16;13;3;1;36;95;107
Bakersfield;33;16;14;2;1;35;101;96
Stockton;35;15;17;3;0;33;124;145
Ontario;32;10;17;3;2;25;97;132
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Thursday's result
Manitoba 4, Laval 0
Friday's games
Belleville at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Utica, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 6:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 7 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 9 p.m.
