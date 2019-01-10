EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;44;34;8;2;70;183;125

Toronto;43;28;13;2;58;156;119

Boston;44;25;15;4;54;128;114

Buffalo;43;23;14;6;52;125;121

Montreal;45;23;17;5;51;135;139

Florida;41;17;17;7;41;131;147

Detroit;45;16;22;7;39;126;154

Ottawa;44;16;23;5;37;138;173

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;43;27;12;4;58;153;126

Pittsburgh;43;24;13;6;54;152;123

Columbus;43;25;15;3;53;139;133

N.Y. Islanders;42;24;14;4;52;128;114

Carolina;43;20;18;5;45;113;124

N.Y. Rangers;43;17;19;7;41;119;149

New Jersey;43;16;20;7;39;125;146

Philadelphia;44;16;22;6;38;121;157

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;46;27;15;4;58;142;116

Winnipeg;43;27;14;2;56;148;123

Dallas;45;23;18;4;50;120;119

Colorado;44;20;16;8;48;151;141

Minnesota;43;22;18;3;47;122;120

St. Louis;42;18;20;4;40;118;133

Chicago;46;16;22;8;40;134;167

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;45;28;13;4;60;162;129

Vegas;46;27;15;4;58;140;121

San Jose;45;25;13;7;57;160;138

Anaheim;44;19;17;8;46;105;129

Vancouver;45;20;21;4;44;128;143

Edmonton;43;20;20;3;43;120;138

Arizona;42;18;21;3;39;108;118

Los Angeles;44;17;24;3;37;99;130

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Wednesday's late results

Ottawa 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Thursday's results

Columbus 4, Nashville 3, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Washington 4, Boston 2

Toronto 4, New Jersey 2

Philadelphia 2, Dallas 1

Tampa Bay 3, Carolina 1

St. Louis 4, Montreal 1

Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2

Florida at Edmonton, late

Arizona at Vancouver, late

San Jose at Vegas, late

Ottawa at Los Angeles, late

Friday's games

Buffalo at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Anaheim, 9 p.m. 

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;38;27;8;3;0;57;133;104

Bridgeport;38;21;11;4;2;48;119;116

Lehigh Valley;35;20;12;1;2;43;127;112

WB/Scranton;38;18;15;4;1;41;118;113

Springfield;36;16;12;5;3;40;127;120

Hartford;37;17;16;2;2;38;112;120

Providence;37;16;16;5;0;37;117;110

Hershey;36;15;19;0;2;32;91;120

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;36;22;12;2;0;46;117;105

Syracuse;34;21;11;2;0;44;128;93

Utica;40;20;17;2;1;43;127;139

Toronto;37;18;14;3;2;41;132;134

Cleveland;36;17;14;4;1;39;105;119

Binghamton;40;17;20;3;0;37;109;138

Laval;38;15;17;3;3;36;99;108

Belleville;39;17;20;2;0;36;116;129

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;37;20;10;4;3;47;129;107

Chicago;37;21;12;3;1;46;133;109

Grand Rapids;38;20;12;3;3;46;116;114

Milwaukee;38;19;13;5;1;44;101;103

Texas;35;19;11;3;2;43;128;106

Rockford;38;16;15;3;4;39;86;107

San Antonio;37;18;18;1;0;37;98;106

Manitoba;35;15;18;2;0;32;84;108

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;32;21;7;1;3;46;111;82

Tucson;32;19;9;3;1;42;111;98

San Diego;33;18;11;1;3;40;122;113

Colorado;33;16;13;3;1;36;95;107

Bakersfield;33;16;14;2;1;35;101;96

Stockton;35;15;17;3;0;33;124;145

Ontario;32;10;17;3;2;25;97;132

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

 

Thursday's result

Manitoba 4, Laval 0

Friday's games

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Utica, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 6:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 7 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 9 p.m. 

