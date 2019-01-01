EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;40;31;7;2;64;168;117
Toronto;39;26;11;2;54;144;109
Boston;40;22;14;4;48;114;105
Buffalo;40;21;13;6;48;115;115
Montreal;40;21;14;5;47;128;128
Florida;38;17;15;6;40;124;134
Detroit;41;15;19;7;37;115;140
Ottawa;40;15;21;4;34;126;159
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;38;24;11;3;51;138;112
Columbus;39;23;13;3;49;129;119
Pittsburgh;39;21;12;6;48;133;115
N.Y. Islanders;38;21;13;4;46;114;102
N.Y. Rangers;38;17;14;7;41;111;123
Carolina;38;16;17;5;37;94;109
New Jersey;38;15;16;7;37;113;127
Philadelphia;39;15;19;5;35;111;140
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;39;25;12;2;52;134;111
Nashville;41;24;15;2;50;124;104
Colorado;40;19;13;8;46;134;123
Dallas;40;20;16;4;44;108;106
Minnesota;38;18;17;3;39;110;108
Chicago;42;15;21;6;36;121;153
St. Louis;37;15;18;4;34;102;123
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;40;24;12;4;52;141;112
Vegas;43;24;15;4;52;130;115
San Jose;41;21;13;7;49;140;129
Anaheim;41;19;15;7;45;102;120
Vancouver;42;19;19;4;42;124;133
Edmonton;39;18;18;3;39;111;126
Arizona;39;17;20;2;36;100;112
Los Angeles;41;16;22;3;35;92;121
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Monday's results
Nashville 6, Washington 3
New Jersey 4, Vancouver 0
Carolina 3, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 3, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, St. Louis 1
Columbus 6, Ottawa 3
Florida 4, Detroit 3, SO
Tampa Bay 2, Anaheim 1, OT
Los Angeles 3, Colorado 2, OT
Montreal 3, Dallas 2, OT
Calgary 8, San Jose 5
Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3
Tuesday's results
Boston 4, Chicago 2
Nashville 4, Philadelphia 0
Vegas 2, Los Angeles 0
Wednesday's games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;35;24;8;3;0;51;118;100
Bridgeport;35;21;9;4;1;47;112;105
Lehigh Valley;32;19;10;1;2;41;120;102
WB/Scranton;36;17;14;4;1;39;112;106
Springfield;33;15;11;4;3;37;118;110
Hartford;34;15;15;2;2;34;105;113
Providence;34;14;15;5;0;33;105;102
Hershey;34;14;18;0;2;30;84;113
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Syracuse;30;20;8;2;0;42;121;79
Rochester;33;20;11;2;0;42;108;97
Cleveland;33;17;11;4;1;39;100;105
Utica;36;17;16;2;1;37;109;128
Toronto;33;15;13;3;2;35;116;123
Belleville;35;16;17;2;0;34;107;113
Binghamton;37;15;19;3;0;33;101;131
Laval;34;13;16;3;2;31;91;98
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Chicago;34;20;10;3;1;44;129;102
Iowa;33;18;8;4;3;43;117;95
Grand Rapids;35;19;11;3;2;43;107;104
Texas;32;17;11;3;1;38;120;100
Milwaukee;34;16;12;5;1;38;90;95
Rockford;35;15;13;3;4;37;79;100
San Antonio;33;15;17;1;0;31;86;98
Manitoba;31;13;16;2;0;28;75;100
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;29;19;6;1;3;42;103;76
Tucson;30;17;9;3;1;38;102;92
Bakersfield;29;16;11;1;1;34;93;84
Colorado;31;15;12;3;1;34;84;96
San Diego;29;14;11;1;3;32;105;104
Stockton;32;14;15;3;0;31;108;125
Ontario;29;10;14;3;2;25;94;123
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Monday's results
Toronto 5, Charlotte 4, OT
Iowa 3, Chicago 1
Manitoba 4, Colorado 1
Grand Rapids 2, Rockford 1
WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 2
San Jose 6, Stockton 5
Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1
Wednesday's games
Syracuse at Utica, 6 p.m.
Bridgeport at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 6:30 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 8:30 p.m.
