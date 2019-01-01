EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;40;31;7;2;64;168;117

Toronto;39;26;11;2;54;144;109

Boston;40;22;14;4;48;114;105

Buffalo;40;21;13;6;48;115;115

Montreal;40;21;14;5;47;128;128

Florida;38;17;15;6;40;124;134

Detroit;41;15;19;7;37;115;140

Ottawa;40;15;21;4;34;126;159

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;38;24;11;3;51;138;112

Columbus;39;23;13;3;49;129;119

Pittsburgh;39;21;12;6;48;133;115

N.Y. Islanders;38;21;13;4;46;114;102

N.Y. Rangers;38;17;14;7;41;111;123

Carolina;38;16;17;5;37;94;109

New Jersey;38;15;16;7;37;113;127

Philadelphia;39;15;19;5;35;111;140

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;39;25;12;2;52;134;111

Nashville;41;24;15;2;50;124;104

Colorado;40;19;13;8;46;134;123

Dallas;40;20;16;4;44;108;106

Minnesota;38;18;17;3;39;110;108

Chicago;42;15;21;6;36;121;153

St. Louis;37;15;18;4;34;102;123

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;40;24;12;4;52;141;112

Vegas;43;24;15;4;52;130;115

San Jose;41;21;13;7;49;140;129

Anaheim;41;19;15;7;45;102;120

Vancouver;42;19;19;4;42;124;133

Edmonton;39;18;18;3;39;111;126

Arizona;39;17;20;2;36;100;112

Los Angeles;41;16;22;3;35;92;121

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Monday's results

Nashville 6, Washington 3

New Jersey 4, Vancouver 0

Carolina 3, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, St. Louis 1

Columbus 6, Ottawa 3

Florida 4, Detroit 3, SO

Tampa Bay 2, Anaheim 1, OT

Los Angeles 3, Colorado 2, OT

Montreal 3, Dallas 2, OT

Calgary 8, San Jose 5

Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 3

Tuesday's results

Boston 4, Chicago 2

Nashville 4, Philadelphia 0

Vegas 2, Los Angeles 0

Wednesday's games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Calgary at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8:30 p.m. 

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;35;24;8;3;0;51;118;100

Bridgeport;35;21;9;4;1;47;112;105

Lehigh Valley;32;19;10;1;2;41;120;102

WB/Scranton;36;17;14;4;1;39;112;106

Springfield;33;15;11;4;3;37;118;110

Hartford;34;15;15;2;2;34;105;113

Providence;34;14;15;5;0;33;105;102

Hershey;34;14;18;0;2;30;84;113

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Syracuse;30;20;8;2;0;42;121;79

Rochester;33;20;11;2;0;42;108;97

Cleveland;33;17;11;4;1;39;100;105

Utica;36;17;16;2;1;37;109;128

Toronto;33;15;13;3;2;35;116;123

Belleville;35;16;17;2;0;34;107;113

Binghamton;37;15;19;3;0;33;101;131

Laval;34;13;16;3;2;31;91;98

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;34;20;10;3;1;44;129;102

Iowa;33;18;8;4;3;43;117;95

Grand Rapids;35;19;11;3;2;43;107;104

Texas;32;17;11;3;1;38;120;100

Milwaukee;34;16;12;5;1;38;90;95

Rockford;35;15;13;3;4;37;79;100

San Antonio;33;15;17;1;0;31;86;98

Manitoba;31;13;16;2;0;28;75;100

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;29;19;6;1;3;42;103;76

Tucson;30;17;9;3;1;38;102;92

Bakersfield;29;16;11;1;1;34;93;84

Colorado;31;15;12;3;1;34;84;96

San Diego;29;14;11;1;3;32;105;104

Stockton;32;14;15;3;0;31;108;125

Ontario;29;10;14;3;2;25;94;123

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday's results

Toronto 5, Charlotte 4, OT

Iowa 3, Chicago 1

Manitoba 4, Colorado 1

Grand Rapids 2, Rockford 1

WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 2

San Jose 6, Stockton 5

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1

Wednesday's games

Syracuse at Utica, 6 p.m.

Bridgeport at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 8:30 p.m. 

