Saturday's results
Philadelphia 5, Edmonton 4, OT
New Jersey 3, Montreal 2, OT
Detroit 2, Ottawa 0
St. Louis 4, Columbus 2
Florida 3, Vegas 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Los Angeles 2
Winnipeg 9, Anaheim 3
Toronto 3, Pittsburgh 2
Dallas 3, Nashville 1
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Chicago 4, Minnesota 3, OT
Vancouver at Colorado, late
Arizona at San Jose, late
Sunday's games
Boston at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Edmonton at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Blackhawks 4, Wild 3
Chicago;0;2;1;1;—;4
Minnesota;1;0;2;0;—;3
First Period—1, Minnesota, Zucker 14 (Suter, Granlund), 8:22 (pp).
Second Period—2, Chicago, DeBrincat 26 (Strome, Kahun), 7:51. 3, Chicago, Gustafsson 9 (Strome, Kahun), 14:47.
Third Period—4, Minnesota, Koivu 8 (Parise, Spurgeon), 8:11. 5, Chicago, Toews 23 (DeBrincat, Kane), 15:25 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Rask 2 (Foligno, Greenway), 16:58.
Overtime—7, Chicago, Gustafsson 10 (DeBrincat, Toews), 1:19 (pp).
Shots on Goal—Chicago 8-14-7-2—31. Minnesota 8-11-12—31.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 2 of 5; Minnesota 1 of 4.
Goalies—Chicago, Delia 5-2-3 (31 shots-28 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 6-5-1 (31-27).
A—19,114 (18,064). T—2:38.
Referees—Reid Anderson, Marc Joannette. Linesmen—Ryan Galloway, Trent Knorr.
AHL
Saturday's results
Toronto 3, Laval 0
San Jose 4, Stockton 2
Providence 1, Charlotte 0, OT
Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Rochester 4, Hartford 1
Syracuse 6, Cleveland 3
Binghamton 3, Belleville 2, SO
Bridgeport 2, WB/Scranton 1
Utica 4, Springfield 3
Chicago 5, Manitoba 2
Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Bakersfield at Ontario, late
Colorado at Tucson, late
Iowa at San Diego, late
Sunday's game
Belleville at Hershey, 1 p.m.
