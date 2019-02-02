Saturday's results

Philadelphia 5, Edmonton 4, OT

New Jersey 3, Montreal 2, OT

Detroit 2, Ottawa 0

St. Louis 4, Columbus 2

Florida 3, Vegas 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Los Angeles 2

Winnipeg 9, Anaheim 3

Toronto 3, Pittsburgh 2

Dallas 3, Nashville 1

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Chicago 4, Minnesota 3, OT

Vancouver at Colorado, late

Arizona at San Jose, late

Sunday's games

Boston at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Carolina, 1 p.m. 

Blackhawks 4, Wild 3

Chicago;0;2;1;1;—;4

Minnesota;1;0;2;0;—;3

First Period—1, Minnesota, Zucker 14 (Suter, Granlund), 8:22 (pp).

Second Period—2, Chicago, DeBrincat 26 (Strome, Kahun), 7:51. 3, Chicago, Gustafsson 9 (Strome, Kahun), 14:47.

Third Period—4, Minnesota, Koivu 8 (Parise, Spurgeon), 8:11. 5, Chicago, Toews 23 (DeBrincat, Kane), 15:25 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Rask 2 (Foligno, Greenway), 16:58.

Overtime—7, Chicago, Gustafsson 10 (DeBrincat, Toews), 1:19 (pp).

Shots on Goal—Chicago 8-14-7-2—31. Minnesota 8-11-12—31.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 2 of 5; Minnesota 1 of 4.

Goalies—Chicago, Delia 5-2-3 (31 shots-28 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 6-5-1 (31-27).

A—19,114 (18,064). T—2:38.

Referees—Reid Anderson, Marc Joannette. Linesmen—Ryan Galloway, Trent Knorr.

AHL

Saturday's results

Toronto 3, Laval 0

San Jose 4, Stockton 2

Providence 1, Charlotte 0, OT

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Rochester 4, Hartford 1

Syracuse 6, Cleveland 3

Binghamton 3, Belleville 2, SO

Bridgeport 2, WB/Scranton 1

Utica 4, Springfield 3

Chicago 5, Manitoba 2

Rockford 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Bakersfield at Ontario, late

Colorado at Tucson, late

Iowa at San Diego, late

Sunday's game

Belleville at Hershey, 1 p.m. 

