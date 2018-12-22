EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;36;27;7;2;56;148;103

Toronto;36;24;10;2;50;135;99

Buffalo;37;21;11;5;47;111;105

Boston;36;20;12;4;44;102;91

Montreal;37;19;13;5;43;115;117

Detroit;37;15;17;5;35;105;121

Florida;34;14;14;6;34;109;122

Ottawa;37;15;18;4;34;118;144

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;35;22;10;3;47;129;103

Columbus;35;20;12;3;43;114;109

Pittsburgh;36;18;12;6;42;119;110

N.Y. Islanders;34;17;13;4;38;98;97

N.Y. Rangers;34;15;14;5;35;100;112

Carolina;34;14;15;5;33;85;100

Philadelphia;34;14;16;4;32;101;123

New Jersey;34;12;15;7;31;102;122

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;35;23;10;2;48;127;101

Nashville;37;22;13;2;46;111;95

Colorado;37;19;12;6;44;129;115

Dallas;36;18;15;3;39;98;99

Minnesota;35;17;15;3;37;103;99

St. Louis;34;14;16;4;32;96;114

Chicago;38;13;19;6;32;108;139

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;37;22;12;3;47;127;103

San Jose;37;19;12;6;44;121;111

Vegas;38;20;15;3;43;114;108

Anaheim;38;19;14;5;43;95;109

Edmonton;35;18;14;3;39;99;105

Vancouver;38;17;17;4;38;117;124

Arizona;35;15;18;2;32;89;98

Los Angeles;36;13;20;3;29;82;109

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's results

Boston 5, Nashville 2

Columbus 4, Philadelphia 3

Florida 2, Detroit 1

St. Louis 3, Calgary 1

Montreal 4, Vegas 3, OT

Los Angeles 3, San Jose 2, OT

Arizona 6, Colorado 4

Buffalo 3, Anaheim 0

Washington 4, Ottawa 0

Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 0

Toronto 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Dallas 2, Minnesota 1, OT

Winnipeg at Vancouver, late

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, late

Sunday's games

Columbus at New Jersey, 11:30 a.m.

Boston at Carolina, 4 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m. 

AHL

Friday's late results

Bakersfield 5, Colorado 3

San Diego 5, Ontario 3

San Jose 4, Tucson 3, OT

Saturday's results

Toronto 2, Laval 0

Grand Rapids 3, Manitoba 1

Chicago 3, Milwaukee 1

Hartford 5, Rochester 1

Charlotte 3, Bridgeport 1

Ontario 7, San Diego 6, SO

Binghamton 4, Utica 3

Cleveland 3, Belleville 2

Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 1

Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT

Providence 5, Springfield 4

San Antonio 2, Texas 1, OT

Stockton 5, Iowa 1

Tucson 4, San Jose 3

Bakersfield at Colorado, late

Wednesday's games

Belleville at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

