EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;36;27;7;2;56;148;103
Toronto;36;24;10;2;50;135;99
Buffalo;37;21;11;5;47;111;105
Boston;36;20;12;4;44;102;91
Montreal;37;19;13;5;43;115;117
Detroit;37;15;17;5;35;105;121
Florida;34;14;14;6;34;109;122
Ottawa;37;15;18;4;34;118;144
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;35;22;10;3;47;129;103
Columbus;35;20;12;3;43;114;109
Pittsburgh;36;18;12;6;42;119;110
N.Y. Islanders;34;17;13;4;38;98;97
N.Y. Rangers;34;15;14;5;35;100;112
Carolina;34;14;15;5;33;85;100
Philadelphia;34;14;16;4;32;101;123
New Jersey;34;12;15;7;31;102;122
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;35;23;10;2;48;127;101
Nashville;37;22;13;2;46;111;95
Colorado;37;19;12;6;44;129;115
Dallas;36;18;15;3;39;98;99
Minnesota;35;17;15;3;37;103;99
St. Louis;34;14;16;4;32;96;114
Chicago;38;13;19;6;32;108;139
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;37;22;12;3;47;127;103
San Jose;37;19;12;6;44;121;111
Vegas;38;20;15;3;43;114;108
Anaheim;38;19;14;5;43;95;109
Edmonton;35;18;14;3;39;99;105
Vancouver;38;17;17;4;38;117;124
Arizona;35;15;18;2;32;89;98
Los Angeles;36;13;20;3;29;82;109
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's results
Boston 5, Nashville 2
Columbus 4, Philadelphia 3
Florida 2, Detroit 1
St. Louis 3, Calgary 1
Montreal 4, Vegas 3, OT
Los Angeles 3, San Jose 2, OT
Arizona 6, Colorado 4
Buffalo 3, Anaheim 0
Washington 4, Ottawa 0
Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 0
Toronto 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Dallas 2, Minnesota 1, OT
Winnipeg at Vancouver, late
Tampa Bay at Edmonton, late
Sunday's games
Columbus at New Jersey, 11:30 a.m.
Boston at Carolina, 4 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 7 p.m.
AHL
Friday's late results
Bakersfield 5, Colorado 3
San Diego 5, Ontario 3
San Jose 4, Tucson 3, OT
Saturday's results
Toronto 2, Laval 0
Grand Rapids 3, Manitoba 1
Chicago 3, Milwaukee 1
Hartford 5, Rochester 1
Charlotte 3, Bridgeport 1
Ontario 7, San Diego 6, SO
Binghamton 4, Utica 3
Cleveland 3, Belleville 2
Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 1
Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT
Providence 5, Springfield 4
San Antonio 2, Texas 1, OT
Stockton 5, Iowa 1
Tucson 4, San Jose 3
Bakersfield at Colorado, late
Wednesday's games
Belleville at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
