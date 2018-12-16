EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;34;25;7;2;52;138;97

Buffalo;34;20;9;5;45;105;98

Toronto;33;21;10;2;44;117;93

Montreal;33;17;11;5;39;108;107

Boston;33;17;12;4;38;90;88

Detroit;34;14;15;5;33;98;115

Ottawa;34;14;16;4;32;112;132

Florida;31;12;13;6;30;101;113

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;32;20;9;3;43;122;100

Columbus;32;17;12;3;37;107;105

Pittsburgh;32;15;11;6;36;110;104

N.Y. Islanders;31;15;12;4;34;89;91

N.Y. Rangers;32;14;13;5;33;94;106

Carolina;32;14;13;5;33;84;93

New Jersey;31;11;13;7;29;94;111

Philadelphia;31;12;15;4;28;93;116

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;33;22;9;2;46;121;94

Nashville;33;22;10;1;45;104;82

Colorado;33;18;9;6;42;121;102

Minnesota;32;17;13;2;36;101;91

Dallas;33;16;14;3;35;92;93

St. Louis;31;12;15;4;28;88;107

Chicago;35;10;19;6;26;99;135

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;34;22;10;2;46;122;93

Anaheim;34;18;11;5;41;89;98

San Jose;34;18;11;5;41;112;103

Vegas;35;19;14;2;40;107;101

Edmonton;33;18;12;3;39;96;97

Vancouver;35;15;16;4;34;106;116

Arizona;32;14;16;2;30;81;89

Los Angeles;34;11;20;3;25;75;106

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's late result

Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 1 

Sunday's results

Vegas 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Carolina 3, Arizona 0

Calgary 7, St. Louis 2

Buffalo 4, Boston 2

Winnipeg 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT

San Jose 7, Chicago 3

Edmonton at Vancouver, late

Monday's games

Vegas at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m. 

Sharks 7, Blackhawks 3

San Jose;2;3;2;—;7

Chicago;3;0;0;—;3

First Period—1, Chicago, DeBrincat 14 (Gustafsson), 2:34. 2, Chicago, Strome 8 (P.Kane, Murphy), 3:21. 3, San Jose, M.Karlsson 3 (Burns, Radil), 9:58. 4, San Jose, Sorensen 6 (Labanc, Thornton), 10:40. 5, Chicago, Perlini 3 (Seabrook, Sikura), 12:54.

Second Period—6, San Jose, E.Kane 10 (Burns, E.Karlsson), 4:21 (pp). 7, San Jose, Goodrow 5 (Braun, M.Karlsson), 7:36. 8, San Jose, Couture 11 (Dillon, E.Kane), 16:16.

Third Period—9, San Jose, Labanc 4 (Burns, Hertl), 13:03 (pp). 10, San Jose, Hertl 10 (Couture), 18:27.

Shots on Goal—San Jose 8-14-21—43. Chicago 5-8-7—20.

Power-play opportunities—San Jose 2 of 2; Chicago 0 of 4.

Goalies—San Jose, Jones 13-7-3 (4 shots-1 saves), Dell 5-4-2 (16-16). Chicago, Ward 4-5-4 (35-30), Crawford 6-14-2 (8-6).

A—21,237 (19,717). T—2:26.

Referees—Gord Dwyer, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen—Lonnie Cameron, James Tobias.

BC-HKO--AHL Glance

AHL At A Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times Eastern

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;29;22;6;1;0;45;100;76

Bridgeport;29;17;8;3;1;38;92;90

Springfield;27;14;8;2;3;33;99;87

Lehigh Valley;26;15;9;1;1;32;96;87

WB/Scranton;29;14;11;3;1;32;87;81

Providence;28;12;11;5;0;29;91;83

Hartford;28;11;14;1;2;25;83;99

Hershey;28;11;15;0;2;24;72;94

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;27;18;7;2;0;38;89;78

Syracuse;24;15;7;2;0;32;92;64

Utica;30;14;13;2;1;31;95;106

Cleveland;27;13;10;4;0;30;82;89

Toronto;27;12;10;3;2;29;103;107

Binghamton;30;12;15;3;0;27;82;108

Belleville;29;12;15;2;0;26;84;93

Laval;29;11;14;2;2;26;77;82

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;30;16;9;4;1;37;84;81

Iowa;28;14;7;4;3;35;98;81

Grand Rapids;29;15;10;2;2;34;91;92

Chicago;27;15;9;2;1;33;105;88

Rockford;29;13;10;2;4;32;66;81

Texas;26;14;9;2;1;31;101;83

San Antonio;28;12;15;1;0;25;73;83

Manitoba;27;11;14;2;0;24;65;92

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;23;16;3;1;3;36;85;52

Tucson;26;15;8;2;1;33;88;80

Colorado;26;14;8;3;1;32;76;78

Bakersfield;23;13;10;0;0;26;75;68

Stockton;26;12;13;1;0;25;84;100

Ontario;24;9;10;3;2;23;80;101

San Diego;23;9;11;1;2;21;76;87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday's late results

Bakersfield 1, Stockton 0

Colorado 4, Ontario 3, OT

San Diego 4, San Jose 3, SO

Sunday's results

Charlotte 2, Utica 1, OT

Bridgeport 1, WB/Scranton 0

Springfield 4, Hershey 1

Chicago 5, Tucson 1

San Antonio 5, Iowa 2

Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1

San Jose 5, Ontario 2

Tuesday's games

Texas at Chicago, 11 a.m.

Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m. 

