EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;34;25;7;2;52;138;97
Buffalo;34;20;9;5;45;105;98
Toronto;33;21;10;2;44;117;93
Montreal;33;17;11;5;39;108;107
Boston;33;17;12;4;38;90;88
Detroit;34;14;15;5;33;98;115
Ottawa;34;14;16;4;32;112;132
Florida;31;12;13;6;30;101;113
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;32;20;9;3;43;122;100
Columbus;32;17;12;3;37;107;105
Pittsburgh;32;15;11;6;36;110;104
N.Y. Islanders;31;15;12;4;34;89;91
N.Y. Rangers;32;14;13;5;33;94;106
Carolina;32;14;13;5;33;84;93
New Jersey;31;11;13;7;29;94;111
Philadelphia;31;12;15;4;28;93;116
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;33;22;9;2;46;121;94
Nashville;33;22;10;1;45;104;82
Colorado;33;18;9;6;42;121;102
Minnesota;32;17;13;2;36;101;91
Dallas;33;16;14;3;35;92;93
St. Louis;31;12;15;4;28;88;107
Chicago;35;10;19;6;26;99;135
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;34;22;10;2;46;122;93
Anaheim;34;18;11;5;41;89;98
San Jose;34;18;11;5;41;112;103
Vegas;35;19;14;2;40;107;101
Edmonton;33;18;12;3;39;96;97
Vancouver;35;15;16;4;34;106;116
Arizona;32;14;16;2;30;81;89
Los Angeles;34;11;20;3;25;75;106
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's late result
Vancouver 5, Philadelphia 1
Sunday's results
Vegas 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Carolina 3, Arizona 0
Calgary 7, St. Louis 2
Buffalo 4, Boston 2
Winnipeg 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT
San Jose 7, Chicago 3
Edmonton at Vancouver, late
Monday's games
Vegas at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Sharks 7, Blackhawks 3
San Jose;2;3;2;—;7
Chicago;3;0;0;—;3
First Period—1, Chicago, DeBrincat 14 (Gustafsson), 2:34. 2, Chicago, Strome 8 (P.Kane, Murphy), 3:21. 3, San Jose, M.Karlsson 3 (Burns, Radil), 9:58. 4, San Jose, Sorensen 6 (Labanc, Thornton), 10:40. 5, Chicago, Perlini 3 (Seabrook, Sikura), 12:54.
Second Period—6, San Jose, E.Kane 10 (Burns, E.Karlsson), 4:21 (pp). 7, San Jose, Goodrow 5 (Braun, M.Karlsson), 7:36. 8, San Jose, Couture 11 (Dillon, E.Kane), 16:16.
Third Period—9, San Jose, Labanc 4 (Burns, Hertl), 13:03 (pp). 10, San Jose, Hertl 10 (Couture), 18:27.
Shots on Goal—San Jose 8-14-21—43. Chicago 5-8-7—20.
Power-play opportunities—San Jose 2 of 2; Chicago 0 of 4.
Goalies—San Jose, Jones 13-7-3 (4 shots-1 saves), Dell 5-4-2 (16-16). Chicago, Ward 4-5-4 (35-30), Crawford 6-14-2 (8-6).
A—21,237 (19,717). T—2:26.
Referees—Gord Dwyer, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen—Lonnie Cameron, James Tobias.
BC-HKO--AHL Glance
AHL At A Glance
By The Associated Press
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;29;22;6;1;0;45;100;76
Bridgeport;29;17;8;3;1;38;92;90
Springfield;27;14;8;2;3;33;99;87
Lehigh Valley;26;15;9;1;1;32;96;87
WB/Scranton;29;14;11;3;1;32;87;81
Providence;28;12;11;5;0;29;91;83
Hartford;28;11;14;1;2;25;83;99
Hershey;28;11;15;0;2;24;72;94
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;27;18;7;2;0;38;89;78
Syracuse;24;15;7;2;0;32;92;64
Utica;30;14;13;2;1;31;95;106
Cleveland;27;13;10;4;0;30;82;89
Toronto;27;12;10;3;2;29;103;107
Binghamton;30;12;15;3;0;27;82;108
Belleville;29;12;15;2;0;26;84;93
Laval;29;11;14;2;2;26;77;82
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Milwaukee;30;16;9;4;1;37;84;81
Iowa;28;14;7;4;3;35;98;81
Grand Rapids;29;15;10;2;2;34;91;92
Chicago;27;15;9;2;1;33;105;88
Rockford;29;13;10;2;4;32;66;81
Texas;26;14;9;2;1;31;101;83
San Antonio;28;12;15;1;0;25;73;83
Manitoba;27;11;14;2;0;24;65;92
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;23;16;3;1;3;36;85;52
Tucson;26;15;8;2;1;33;88;80
Colorado;26;14;8;3;1;32;76;78
Bakersfield;23;13;10;0;0;26;75;68
Stockton;26;12;13;1;0;25;84;100
Ontario;24;9;10;3;2;23;80;101
San Diego;23;9;11;1;2;21;76;87
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday's late results
Bakersfield 1, Stockton 0
Colorado 4, Ontario 3, OT
San Diego 4, San Jose 3, SO
Sunday's results
Charlotte 2, Utica 1, OT
Bridgeport 1, WB/Scranton 0
Springfield 4, Hershey 1
Chicago 5, Tucson 1
San Antonio 5, Iowa 2
Rockford 2, Grand Rapids 1
San Jose 5, Ontario 2
Tuesday's games
Texas at Chicago, 11 a.m.
Utica at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
