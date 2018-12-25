EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;37;28;7;2;58;154;106

Toronto;37;25;10;2;52;140;103

Buffalo;37;21;11;5;47;111;105

Boston;37;20;13;4;44;105;96

Montreal;37;19;13;5;43;115;117

Florida;35;15;14;6;36;115;125

Detroit;38;15;17;6;36;109;126

Ottawa;37;15;18;4;34;118;144

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;35;22;10;3;47;129;103

Columbus;36;21;12;3;45;117;109

Pittsburgh;36;18;12;6;42;119;110

N.Y. Islanders;35;18;13;4;40;101;98

N.Y. Rangers;35;15;14;6;36;102;115

Carolina;35;15;15;5;35;90;103

Philadelphia;35;15;16;4;34;104;125

New Jersey;35;12;16;7;31;102;125

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;36;24;10;2;50;128;101

Nashville;37;22;13;2;46;111;95

Colorado;37;19;12;6;44;129;115

Dallas;37;18;16;3;39;99;102

Minnesota;35;17;15;3;37;103;99

St. Louis;34;14;16;4;32;96;114

Chicago;39;13;20;6;32;111;145

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;37;22;12;3;47;127;103

San Jose;38;19;12;7;45;124;115

Vegas;39;20;15;4;44;117;112

Anaheim;38;19;14;5;43;95;109

Edmonton;36;18;15;3;39;102;111

Vancouver;39;17;18;4;38;117;125

Arizona;36;16;18;2;34;93;101

Los Angeles;37;14;20;3;31;86;112

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Tuesday's results

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's games

Thursday's games

New Jersey at Boston, 6 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m. 

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;32;23;7;2;0;48;107;87

Bridgeport;32;18;9;4;1;41;102;98

Lehigh Valley;29;17;9;1;2;37;109;91

Springfield;30;15;10;2;3;35;107;96

WB/Scranton;32;15;12;4;1;35;96;91

Hartford;31;14;14;1;2;31;95;102

Providence;31;13;13;5;0;31;99;96

Hershey;31;12;17;0;2;26;76;107

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;30;18;10;2;0;38;96;92

Syracuse;27;17;8;2;0;36;101;72

Cleveland;30;16;10;4;0;36;94;95

Utica;33;16;14;2;1;35;104;114

Toronto;30;14;11;3;2;33;109;110

Binghamton;33;14;16;3;0;31;93;117

Laval;31;12;15;2;2;28;79;85

Belleville;32;13;17;2;0;28;94;106

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;30;17;9;3;1;38;118;95

Grand Rapids;32;17;11;2;2;38;99;97

Milwaukee;32;16;10;5;1;38;88;88

Iowa;30;15;8;4;3;37;107;93

Rockford;31;15;10;2;4;36;75;88

Texas;29;15;10;3;1;34;108;93

San Antonio;30;13;16;1;0;27;77;89

Manitoba;29;11;16;2;0;24;67;99

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;26;17;5;1;3;38;93;65

Tucson;28;16;8;3;1;36;95;87

Colorado;28;15;9;3;1;34;82;85

Bakersfield;26;15;10;0;1;31;85;76

Stockton;29;13;13;3;0;29;98;112

San Diego;26;11;11;1;3;26;93;98

Ontario;26;10;11;3;2;25;90;112

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday's games

Belleville at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments