EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;37;28;7;2;58;154;106
Toronto;37;25;10;2;52;140;103
Buffalo;37;21;11;5;47;111;105
Boston;37;20;13;4;44;105;96
Montreal;37;19;13;5;43;115;117
Florida;35;15;14;6;36;115;125
Detroit;38;15;17;6;36;109;126
Ottawa;37;15;18;4;34;118;144
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;35;22;10;3;47;129;103
Columbus;36;21;12;3;45;117;109
Pittsburgh;36;18;12;6;42;119;110
N.Y. Islanders;35;18;13;4;40;101;98
N.Y. Rangers;35;15;14;6;36;102;115
Carolina;35;15;15;5;35;90;103
Philadelphia;35;15;16;4;34;104;125
New Jersey;35;12;16;7;31;102;125
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;36;24;10;2;50;128;101
Nashville;37;22;13;2;46;111;95
Colorado;37;19;12;6;44;129;115
Dallas;37;18;16;3;39;99;102
Minnesota;35;17;15;3;37;103;99
St. Louis;34;14;16;4;32;96;114
Chicago;39;13;20;6;32;111;145
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;37;22;12;3;47;127;103
San Jose;38;19;12;7;45;124;115
Vegas;39;20;15;4;44;117;112
Anaheim;38;19;14;5;43;95;109
Edmonton;36;18;15;3;39;102;111
Vancouver;39;17;18;4;38;117;125
Arizona;36;16;18;2;34;93;101
Los Angeles;37;14;20;3;31;86;112
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Monday's results
No games scheduled
Tuesday's games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's games
No games scheduled
Thursday's games
New Jersey at Boston, 6 p.m.
Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 6p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;32;23;7;2;0;48;107;87
Bridgeport;32;18;9;4;1;41;102;98
Lehigh Valley;29;17;9;1;2;37;109;91
Springfield;30;15;10;2;3;35;107;96
WB/Scranton;32;15;12;4;1;35;96;91
Hartford;31;14;14;1;2;31;95;102
Providence;31;13;13;5;0;31;99;96
Hershey;31;12;17;0;2;26;76;107
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;30;18;10;2;0;38;96;92
Syracuse;27;17;8;2;0;36;101;72
Cleveland;30;16;10;4;0;36;94;95
Utica;33;16;14;2;1;35;104;114
Toronto;30;14;11;3;2;33;109;110
Binghamton;33;14;16;3;0;31;93;117
Laval;31;12;15;2;2;28;79;85
Belleville;32;13;17;2;0;28;94;106
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Chicago;30;17;9;3;1;38;118;95
Grand Rapids;32;17;11;2;2;38;99;97
Milwaukee;32;16;10;5;1;38;88;88
Iowa;30;15;8;4;3;37;107;93
Rockford;31;15;10;2;4;36;75;88
Texas;29;15;10;3;1;34;108;93
San Antonio;30;13;16;1;0;27;77;89
Manitoba;29;11;16;2;0;24;67;99
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;26;17;5;1;3;38;93;65
Tucson;28;16;8;3;1;36;95;87
Colorado;28;15;9;3;1;34;82;85
Bakersfield;26;15;10;0;1;31;85;76
Stockton;29;13;13;3;0;29;98;112
San Diego;26;11;11;1;3;26;93;98
Ontario;26;10;11;3;2;25;90;112
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Monday's results
No games scheduled
Tuesday's games
No games scheduled
Wednesday's games
Belleville at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
