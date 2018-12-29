EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;39;30;7;2;62;166;116
Toronto;39;26;11;2;54;144;109
Buffalo;39;21;12;6;48;114;112
Boston;39;21;14;4;46;110;103
Montreal;39;20;14;5;45;125;126
Florida;37;16;15;6;38;120;131
Detroit;40;15;19;6;36;112;136
Ottawa;39;15;20;4;34;123;153
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;37;24;10;3;51;135;106
Columbus;38;22;13;3;47;123;116
Pittsburgh;38;20;12;6;46;130;113
N.Y. Islanders;37;20;13;4;44;111;101
N.Y. Rangers;37;16;14;7;39;109;122
Philadelphia;37;15;17;5;35;110;133
Carolina;37;15;17;5;35;91;108
New Jersey;37;14;16;7;35;109;127
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;38;24;12;2;50;130;108
Nashville;39;22;15;2;46;114;101
Colorado;38;19;13;6;44;130;117
Dallas;39;20;16;3;43;106;103
Minnesota;37;18;16;3;39;108;105
St. Louis;36;15;17;4;34;101;121
Chicago;40;14;20;6;34;116;147
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;38;23;12;3;49;131;104
San Jose;40;21;12;7;49;135;121
Vegas;41;22;15;4;48;123;114
Anaheim;39;19;15;5;43;97;113
Vancouver;40;18;18;4;40;121;127
Edmonton;38;18;17;3;39;108;122
Arizona;37;16;19;2;34;94;103
Los Angeles;39;15;21;3;33;89;117
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's results
New Jersey 2, Carolina 0
San Jose 7, Edmonton 4
Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 1
Vegas 4, Los Angeles 1
Boston 3, Buffalo 2, OT
N.Y. Islanders 4, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 6, Montreal 5
Florida 2, Philadelphia 1
Washington 3, Ottawa 2
Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 1
Dallas 5, Detroit 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Nashville 3
Chicago at Colorado, late
Arizona at Anaheim, late
Vancouver at Calgary, late
Sunday's game
Vegas at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Monday's games
Nashville at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Vancouver at New Jersey, noon
Philadelphia at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;34;24;8;2;0;50;114;95
Bridgeport;35;21;9;4;1;47;112;105
Lehigh Valley;32;19;10;1;2;41;120;102
WB/Scranton;35;16;14;4;1;37;107;104
Springfield;32;15;11;3;3;36;113;104
Providence;33;14;14;5;0;33;104;100
Hartford;33;14;15;2;2;32;99;108
Hershey;33;13;18;0;2;28;82;112
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Syracuse;30;20;8;2;0;42;121;79
Rochester;33;20;11;2;0;42;108;97
Cleveland;33;17;11;4;1;39;100;105
Utica;36;17;16;2;1;37;109;128
Belleville;35;16;17;2;0;34;107;113
Toronto;32;14;13;3;2;33;111;119
Binghamton;36;15;18;3;0;33;99;126
Laval;34;13;16;3;2;31;91;98
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Chicago;33;20;9;3;1;44;128;99
Iowa;32;17;8;4;3;41;114;94
Grand Rapids;34;18;11;3;2;41;105;103
Texas;31;17;10;3;1;38;118;96
Milwaukee;34;16;12;5;1;38;90;95
Rockford;34;15;12;3;4;37;78;98
San Antonio;32;14;17;1;0;29;82;96
Manitoba;29;11;16;2;0;24;67;99
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;27;18;5;1;3;40;96;66
Tucson;29;17;8;3;1;38;100;89
Colorado;29;15;10;3;1;34;83;88
Bakersfield;27;15;11;0;1;31;88;80
Stockton;30;13;14;3;0;29;100;117
San Diego;27;12;11;1;3;28;97;101
Ontario;28;10;13;3;2;25;93;120
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday's results
Charlotte 5, Laval 4, OT
Belleville 3, Binghamton 2
Bridgeport 3, Hartford 2, OT
Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 3, SO
Iowa 3, Milwaukee 1
Providence 4, Hershey 1
Syracuse 4, Springfield 3, OT
Utica 4, Rochester 3
WB/Scranton 7, Lehigh Valley 3
Chicago 2, Rockford 1, OT
Texas 5, Ontario 1
Stockton at Tucson, late
San Diego at Bakersfield, late
Sunday's games
Colorado at Manitoba, 2 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Providence at Hershey, 4 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 5 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 7 p.m.
