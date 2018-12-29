EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;39;30;7;2;62;166;116

Toronto;39;26;11;2;54;144;109

Buffalo;39;21;12;6;48;114;112

Boston;39;21;14;4;46;110;103

Montreal;39;20;14;5;45;125;126

Florida;37;16;15;6;38;120;131

Detroit;40;15;19;6;36;112;136

Ottawa;39;15;20;4;34;123;153

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;37;24;10;3;51;135;106

Columbus;38;22;13;3;47;123;116

Pittsburgh;38;20;12;6;46;130;113

N.Y. Islanders;37;20;13;4;44;111;101

N.Y. Rangers;37;16;14;7;39;109;122

Philadelphia;37;15;17;5;35;110;133

Carolina;37;15;17;5;35;91;108

New Jersey;37;14;16;7;35;109;127

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;38;24;12;2;50;130;108

Nashville;39;22;15;2;46;114;101

Colorado;38;19;13;6;44;130;117

Dallas;39;20;16;3;43;106;103

Minnesota;37;18;16;3;39;108;105

St. Louis;36;15;17;4;34;101;121

Chicago;40;14;20;6;34;116;147

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;38;23;12;3;49;131;104

San Jose;40;21;12;7;49;135;121

Vegas;41;22;15;4;48;123;114

Anaheim;39;19;15;5;43;97;113

Vancouver;40;18;18;4;40;121;127

Edmonton;38;18;17;3;39;108;122

Arizona;37;16;19;2;34;94;103

Los Angeles;39;15;21;3;33;89;117

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's results

New Jersey 2, Carolina 0

San Jose 7, Edmonton 4

Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 1

Vegas 4, Los Angeles 1

Boston 3, Buffalo 2, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 6, Montreal 5

Florida 2, Philadelphia 1

Washington 3, Ottawa 2

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 1

Dallas 5, Detroit 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Nashville 3

Chicago at Colorado, late

Arizona at Anaheim, late

Vancouver at Calgary, late

Sunday's game 

Vegas at Arizona, 7 p.m. 

Monday's games

Nashville at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, noon

Philadelphia at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 8 p.m. 

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;34;24;8;2;0;50;114;95

Bridgeport;35;21;9;4;1;47;112;105

Lehigh Valley;32;19;10;1;2;41;120;102

WB/Scranton;35;16;14;4;1;37;107;104

Springfield;32;15;11;3;3;36;113;104

Providence;33;14;14;5;0;33;104;100

Hartford;33;14;15;2;2;32;99;108

Hershey;33;13;18;0;2;28;82;112

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Syracuse;30;20;8;2;0;42;121;79

Rochester;33;20;11;2;0;42;108;97

Cleveland;33;17;11;4;1;39;100;105

Utica;36;17;16;2;1;37;109;128

Belleville;35;16;17;2;0;34;107;113

Toronto;32;14;13;3;2;33;111;119

Binghamton;36;15;18;3;0;33;99;126

Laval;34;13;16;3;2;31;91;98

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;33;20;9;3;1;44;128;99

Iowa;32;17;8;4;3;41;114;94

Grand Rapids;34;18;11;3;2;41;105;103

Texas;31;17;10;3;1;38;118;96

Milwaukee;34;16;12;5;1;38;90;95

Rockford;34;15;12;3;4;37;78;98

San Antonio;32;14;17;1;0;29;82;96

Manitoba;29;11;16;2;0;24;67;99

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;27;18;5;1;3;40;96;66

Tucson;29;17;8;3;1;38;100;89

Colorado;29;15;10;3;1;34;83;88

Bakersfield;27;15;11;0;1;31;88;80

Stockton;30;13;14;3;0;29;100;117

San Diego;27;12;11;1;3;28;97;101

Ontario;28;10;13;3;2;25;93;120

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday's results

Charlotte 5, Laval 4, OT

Belleville 3, Binghamton 2

Bridgeport 3, Hartford 2, OT

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 3, SO

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 1

Providence 4, Hershey 1

Syracuse 4, Springfield 3, OT

Utica 4, Rochester 3

WB/Scranton 7, Lehigh Valley 3

Chicago 2, Rockford 1, OT

Texas 5, Ontario 1

Stockton at Tucson, late

San Diego at Bakersfield, late

Sunday's games

Colorado at Manitoba, 2 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 5 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 7 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments