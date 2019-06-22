CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS DRAFT PICKS

1 (3) Kirby Dach, c, Saskatoon (WHL).

2 (43) Alex Vlasic, d, USA U-18 (NTDP).

4 (105) Michal Teply, lw, Benatky N.J. (CZRep Jr.).

4 (123) Antti Saarela, c, Lukko (Finland).

6 (167) Dominic Basse, g, South Kent School (Conn.).

7 (194) Cole Moberg, d, Prince George (WHL).

