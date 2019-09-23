CHICAGO — Andrew Shaw started chirping right away. A few lines for Jonathan Toews. A few more for a couple new teammates.
It was like he never left.
Trying for a turnaround after two down years, the Chicago Blackhawks once again dipped into their past as part of a flurry of offseason moves. General manager Stan Bowman reacquired Shaw in a trade with Montreal in June, looking to add more grit and energy to a lineup that seemed like it needed a spark at times last year.
The 28-year-old Shaw returns to Chicago a married father, with another child on the way. But the pesky forward said his game remains very similar.
“Maybe just a little less reckless,” he said. “Still physical, still hits, but just try not to lead with my head anymore.”
Shaw was selected by Chicago in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. He helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2013 and 2015 before he was dealt to the Canadiens three years ago.
The addition of Shaw gives coach Jeremy Colliton another versatile piece. He could grab a spot on one of Chicago’s top two lines, or provide some offense on the third or fourth group. Shaw set career highs with 28 assists and 47 points in his final season with Montreal. He scored a career-best 20 goals during the 2013-14 season with the Blackhawks.
“Whether he’s top six or he could be on the fourth line, he’s still going to contribute,” Colliton said. “We want to have that sort of personality throughout our lineup. I think we have a bunch of guys who can move up and down.”
Shaw became one of Chicago’s most beloved players during his first stint with the team, and he said he has been greatly warmly since he came back this summer.
“Love. I mean pure love. It’s awesome,” he said. “People coming up to you, recognizing you, glad to have you back, saying they missed you. It feels good. It feels good to be loved.”
Who’s here
The Blackhawks acquired Calvin de Haan and Olli Maatta in a pair of June trades to help bolster their defensive pairings. But de Haan is coming back from right shoulder surgery and Maatta has struggled with injuries over the years, in addition to concerns about his skating ability.
Who’s not
Chicago traded promising young defenseman Henri Jokiharju to Buffalo in July for Alex Nylander, a talented forward who hasn’t lived up to expectations since he was selected by the Sabres with the eighth overall pick in the 2016 draft. The progress of the 20-year-old Jokiharju and 21-year-old Nylander will be closely watched in Chicago and Buffalo over the next couple seasons.
Key players
The addition of Robin Lehner gives Chicago one of the best goaltender situations in the league. Lehner agreed to a $5 million, one-year deal in free agency after he went 25-13-5 with a 2.13 goals-against average last season with the New York Islanders. Corey Crawford was sidelined by a concussion during each of the past two seasons, but showed flashes of his stellar form last year. If Lehner or Crawford goes down, the Blackhawks have Collin Delia waiting in the minors.
Outlook
Chicago allowed a whopping 291 goals last season, second worst in the league behind Ottawa, and finished with the NHL’s worst penalty kill at 72.7%. Bowman made several moves this summer to address those issues. If they don’t work out, it could be another long year.
Prediction
Life is tough in the rough-and-tumble Central Division, home of the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues and the loaded Predators and Jets. But if de Haan and Maatta can stay healthy and Chicago gets more secondary scoring from its bottom two lines, it could return to the playoffs after a two-year absence.
Note
Stan Mikita, the Blackhawks legend and Hockey Hall of Famer who died last year at 78, had the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, according to a postmortem study.
Dr. Ann McKee, director of the Boston University CTE Center, revealed the findings of the study last week during a Concussion Legacy Foundation event at the Palmer House. Mikita was diagnosed with having had Stage 3 of the disease. Stage 4 is the most severe form.
Mikita played for the Hawks for his entire 22-year career from 1959-80 and holds franchise records for points (1,467), assists (926) and games played (1,396). His 541 goals rank second in team history to his junior hockey and Hawks teammate Bobby Hull’s 604. The two led the Hawks to the Stanley Cup title in 1961.
Mikita, a native of Sokolce, Czechoslovakia, won the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player in 1967 and 1968, the Art Ross Trophy as the league’s leading scorer in 1964, 1965, 1967 and 1968 and the Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly play in 1967 and 1968, making him the only player in history to win the Triple Crown of awards in the same season — and he did it twice. The center was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983.
The NHL in 2017 named Mikita one of its 100 greatest players of all time.
In January 2015, Mikita’s family said he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a progressive disease with symptoms similar to those of Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s. He died Aug. 7, 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.