NHL: Blackhawks extend deals on Highmore, Lankinen

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to two-year contract extensions with forward Matthew Highmore and goaltender Kevin Lankinen.
The first year of each extension is a two-way deal. Highmore's agreement has an average annual value of $725,000, and Lankinen's extension carries an average annual value of $800,000.
The Blackhawks also announced that forwards Evan Barratt and Andrei Altybarmakyan had agreed to entry-level contracts. Barratt's three-year deal runs through the 2022-23 season with an average annual value of $870,000, and Altybarmakyan's two-year contract carries an average annual value of $817,500 and runs through the 2021-22 season.
The 24-year-old Highmore has turned into a reliable depth forward for Chicago. He has two goals and four assists in a career-high 36 games this season.
Lankinen is still looking for his NHL debut, but he could compete for the backup role with the Blackhawks next season. He is 8-10-2 with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage this season with Rockford of the AHL.
Lankinen, who turns 25 on April 28, helped lead Finland to gold at the 2019 world championship, going 7-1-0 with a 1.50 GAA during the tournament.
Barratt, 21, was selected by Chicago in the third round of the 2017 draft. He had 12 goals during his junior season at Penn State. Altybarmakyan, another third-round pick from the 2017 draft, spent this season with HK Sochi of the Kontinental Hockey League and HK Tambov of the VHL.
SHARKS: San Jose has agreed to a contract with free agent college defenseman Brinson Pasichnuk.
Pasichnuk was captain his final two years at Arizona State and had 11 goals and 26 assists in 36 games this season for the Sun Devils. His 121 shots led all defensemen in the nation and he ranked second in goals and third in assists.
BLUES: St. Louis captain Alex Pietrangelo says teammate Jay Bouwmeester is in good health some seven weeks after having a cardioverter defibrillator implanted in his chest.
The 36-year-old Bouwmeester has been ruled out from returning to play this season, including the playoffs, after he collapsed on the bench during the first period of a game at the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 11.
