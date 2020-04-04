NHL: Blackhawks extend deals on Highmore, Lankinen

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to two-year contract extensions with forward Matthew Highmore and goaltender Kevin Lankinen.

The first year of each extension is a two-way deal. Highmore's agreement has an average annual value of $725,000, and Lankinen's extension carries an average annual value of $800,000.

The Blackhawks also announced that forwards Evan Barratt and Andrei Altybarmakyan had agreed to entry-level contracts. Barratt's three-year deal runs through the 2022-23 season with an average annual value of $870,000, and Altybarmakyan's two-year contract carries an average annual value of $817,500 and runs through the 2021-22 season.

The 24-year-old Highmore has turned into a reliable depth forward for Chicago. He has two goals and four assists in a career-high 36 games this season.

Lankinen is still looking for his NHL debut, but he could compete for the backup role with the Blackhawks next season. He is 8-10-2 with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage this season with Rockford of the AHL.

Lankinen, who turns 25 on April 28, helped lead Finland to gold at the 2019 world championship, going 7-1-0 with a 1.50 GAA during the tournament.