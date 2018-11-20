EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;21;15;6;0;30;74;53
Tampa Bay;21;14;6;1;29;76;61
Buffalo;21;13;6;2;28;65;60
Montreal;21;11;6;4;26;70;70
Boston;20;11;6;3;25;58;49
Ottawa;21;9;9;3;21;75;88
Detroit;20;9;9;2;20;57;65
Florida;18;8;7;3;19;61;62
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Columbus;21;12;7;2;26;71;67
N.Y. Rangers;21;11;8;2;24;63;65
Washington;20;10;7;3;23;68;67
N.Y. Islanders;19;10;7;2;22;63;55
Carolina;20;9;8;3;21;53;59
Philadelphia;20;9;9;2;20;63;71
New Jersey;19;8;9;2;18;55;61
Pittsburgh;19;7;8;4;18;64;66
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;21;15;5;1;31;70;49
Winnipeg;19;12;5;2;26;61;48
Minnesota;21;12;7;2;26;65;57
Colorado;20;10;6;4;24;71;59
Dallas;21;11;8;2;24;59;54
Chicago;21;8;8;5;21;56;70
St. Louis;19;7;9;3;17;56;59
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;21;12;8;1;25;69;63
San Jose;21;11;7;3;25;68;64
Vancouver;23;10;11;2;22;70;84
Anaheim;22;8;9;5;21;48;65
Arizona;19;9;9;1;19;49;48
Edmonton;20;9;10;1;19;57;66
Vegas;22;9;12;1;19;58;68
Los Angeles;20;7;12;1;15;41;61
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Monday's results
N.Y. Rangers 2, Dallas 1
Toronto 4, Columbus 2
Buffalo 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT
Washington 5, Montreal 4, OT
Florida 7, Ottawa 5
Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2
Los Angeles 2, St. Louis 0
Calgary 7, Vegas 2
Winnipeg 6, Vancouver 3
Tuesday's result
Edmonton at San Jose, late
Wednesday's games
Toronto at Carolina, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
Montreal at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
AHL
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Rochester;17;11;4;2;0;24;63;54
Syracuse;14;8;5;1;0;17;53;42
Cleveland;17;9;7;1;0;19;53;60
Belleville;17;8;9;0;0;16;55;62
Binghamton;18;8;7;3;0;19;50;63
Laval;18;7;9;1;1;16;49;49
Toronto;16;6;7;1;2;15;65;67
Utica;18;6;10;1;1;14;49;69
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;17;13;3;1;0;27;64;46
Bridgeport;18;11;5;2;0;24;64;60
Springfield;15;9;4;0;2;20;60;49
Lehigh Valley;16;9;5;1;1;20;65;58
WB/Scranton;17;8;6;2;1;19;57;52
Hershey;18;8;9;0;1;17;45;57
Providence;16;6;8;2;0;14;53;53
Hartford;19;7;9;1;2;17;58;71
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Iowa;16;11;4;1;0;23;63;38
Chicago;16;9;5;1;1;20;62;52
Milwaukee;19;10;6;3;0;23;56;53
Grand Rapids;16;8;7;0;1;17;49;52
Manitoba;17;8;8;1;0;17;43;59
Texas;15;7;6;1;1;16;57;50
Rockford;18;8;7;1;2;19;45;50
San Antonio;17;5;12;0;0;10;36;50
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;14;10;3;0;1;21;48;27
Tucson;14;9;4;0;1;19;48;40
Bakersfield;13;8;5;0;0;16;50;39
Stockton;16;8;7;1;0;17;51;67
San Diego;12;6;4;1;1;14;44;45
Colorado;16;6;7;3;0;15;46;56
Ontario;14;5;6;2;1;13;49;60
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Tuesday results
Belleville at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Belleville at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 6 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Stockton at Tucson, 8:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 9 p.m.
