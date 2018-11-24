EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;23;16;6;1;33;87;66

Buffalo;23;15;6;2;32;73;64

Toronto;24;16;8;0;32;84;62

Boston;22;12;6;4;28;62;53

Montreal;23;11;7;5;27;74;78

Detroit;22;10;10;2;22;61;70

Ottawa;23;9;11;3;21;83;100

Florida;21;8;9;4;20;69;78

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;23;13;7;3;29;80;73

Columbus;23;13;8;2;28;77;73

N.Y. Islanders;22;12;8;2;26;71;64

N.Y. Rangers;24;12;10;2;26;71;74

Carolina;23;11;9;3;25;63;66

Pittsburgh;22;9;8;5;23;74;71

Philadelphia;23;10;11;2;22;69;82

New Jersey;21;9;9;3;21;63;67

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;23;16;6;1;33;76;56

Minnesota;23;14;7;2;30;75;63

Winnipeg;22;13;7;2;28;74;62

Colorado;22;12;6;4;28;83;63

Dallas;23;12;9;2;26;66;63

Chicago;24;9;10;5;23;65;82

St. Louis;22;8;11;3;19;67;73

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;23;12;7;4;28;75;68

Calgary;23;13;9;1;27;75;68

Anaheim;24;10;9;5;25;54;69

Vegas;24;11;12;1;23;63;70

Edmonton;22;10;10;2;22;62;71

Vancouver;25;10;13;2;22;73;92

Arizona;21;9;10;2;20;52;56

Los Angeles;21;7;13;1;15;44;68

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Friday's results

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Buffalo 3, Montreal 2, OT

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 2

Anaheim 2, Edmonton 1, OT

Washington 3, Detroit 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Vegas 2, Calgary 0

Columbus 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 2

Carolina 4, Florida 1

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

St. Louis 6, Nashville 2

Dallas 6, Ottawa 4

Colorado 5, Arizona 1

San Jose 4, Vancouver 0

Saturday's results

Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 3

Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 2

Winnipeg 8, St. Louis 4

Chicago 5, Florida 4, OT

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Carolina 1

Buffalo at Detroit, late.

Boston at Montreal, late.

Dallas at Colorado, late.

San Jose at Vegas, late.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, late.

Sunday's games

Calgary at Arizona, 2 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Blackhawks 5, Panthers 4

Chicago;0;2;2;1;—;5

Florida;2;2;0;0;—;4

First Period—1, Florida, Hoffman 11 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 5:48 (pp). 2, Florida, McCann 3 (Kiselevich, Sceviour), 13:40.

Second Period—3, Chicago, Kampf 3 (Kahun, Forsling), 0:49. 4, Chicago, Kane 13 (Forsling, Saad), 5:34. 5, Florida, Ekblad 4 (Dadonov, Hoffman), 8:08. 6, Florida, Vatrano 7 (Huberdeau, Bjugstad), 11:30.

Third Period—7, Chicago, Fortin 3, 9:52 (sh). 8, Chicago, DeBrincat 10 (Kane, Saad), 19:58.

Overtime—9, Chicago, Gustafsson 3 (Schmaltz, Kampf), 2:32.

Shots on Goal—Chicago 9-10-18-4—41. Florida 16-18-4—38.

Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 2; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies—Chicago, Ward 3-2-4 (38 shots-34 saves). Florida, Reimer 3-5-2 (41-36).

A—14,283 (19,250). 

AHL

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Syracuse;17;11;5;1;0;23;65;46

Rochester;19;12;5;2;0;26;71;62

Cleveland;18;9;7;2;0;20;58;66

Belleville;20;9;10;1;0;19;64;70

Utica;21;9;10;1;1;20;61;77

Toronto;17;7;7;1;2;17;71;72

Binghamton;21;8;10;3;0;19;57;76

Laval;20;7;11;1;1;16;53;56

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;20;15;4;1;0;31;72;55

Springfield;17;10;5;0;2;22;64;55

Lehigh Valley;18;10;6;1;1;22;74;66

Bridgeport;20;11;6;2;1;25;67;66

Hartford;22;10;9;1;2;23;68;77

Hershey;20;9;10;0;1;19;50;65

WB/Scranton;19;8;7;3;1;20;62;59

Providence;18;7;8;3;0;17;62;60

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;19;12;4;2;1;27;71;47

Milwaukee;22;13;6;3;0;29;64;58

Chicago;17;10;5;1;1;22;69;54

Manitoba;19;9;9;1;0;19;49;65

Grand Rapids;17;8;7;0;2;18;51;55

Texas;16;7;7;1;1;16;58;54

Rockford;21;8;8;1;4;21;50;62

San Antonio;19;7;12;0;0;14;43;53

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;15;10;3;1;1;22;51;31

Tucson;16;10;5;0;1;21;53;50

Bakersfield;15;9;6;0;0;18;57;45

Stockton;19;10;8;1;0;21;67;77

Colorado;18;8;7;3;0;19;54;62

San Diego;14;6;6;1;1;14;52;55

Ontario;16;6;7;2;1;15;55;67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday's results

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2, SO

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO

Syracuse 5, Binghamton 3

Toronto 6, Cleveland 5, OT

Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 2

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT

Utica 5, Rochester 4

Chicago 7, Rockford 2

Manitoba 4, Iowa 3, OT

San Antonio 4, Texas 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 3, OT

Bakersfield 4, Ontario 2

Stockton 6, San Diego 5

Saturday's results

Iowa 3, Manitoba 2

Charlotte 4, Laval 2

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1, SO

Utica 4, Belleville 2

Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2

Providence 6, Lehigh Valley 3

Rochester 4, Binghamton 3

Syracuse 3, Springfield 0

Hartford 3, Bridgeport 1

Grand Rapids at Chicago, late.

San Antonio at Texas, late.

San Jose at Colorado, late.

Tucson at Bakersfield, late.

Sunday's games

Laval at Charlotte, noon.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 2 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Texas, 3 p.m.

Texas at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 7 p.m.

