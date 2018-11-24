EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;23;16;6;1;33;87;66
Buffalo;23;15;6;2;32;73;64
Toronto;24;16;8;0;32;84;62
Boston;22;12;6;4;28;62;53
Montreal;23;11;7;5;27;74;78
Detroit;22;10;10;2;22;61;70
Ottawa;23;9;11;3;21;83;100
Florida;21;8;9;4;20;69;78
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;23;13;7;3;29;80;73
Columbus;23;13;8;2;28;77;73
N.Y. Islanders;22;12;8;2;26;71;64
N.Y. Rangers;24;12;10;2;26;71;74
Carolina;23;11;9;3;25;63;66
Pittsburgh;22;9;8;5;23;74;71
Philadelphia;23;10;11;2;22;69;82
New Jersey;21;9;9;3;21;63;67
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;23;16;6;1;33;76;56
Minnesota;23;14;7;2;30;75;63
Winnipeg;22;13;7;2;28;74;62
Colorado;22;12;6;4;28;83;63
Dallas;23;12;9;2;26;66;63
Chicago;24;9;10;5;23;65;82
St. Louis;22;8;11;3;19;67;73
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;23;12;7;4;28;75;68
Calgary;23;13;9;1;27;75;68
Anaheim;24;10;9;5;25;54;69
Vegas;24;11;12;1;23;63;70
Edmonton;22;10;10;2;22;62;71
Vancouver;25;10;13;2;22;73;92
Arizona;21;9;10;2;20;52;56
Los Angeles;21;7;13;1;15;44;68
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Friday's results
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 0
Buffalo 3, Montreal 2, OT
Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 2
Anaheim 2, Edmonton 1, OT
Washington 3, Detroit 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Vegas 2, Calgary 0
Columbus 4, Toronto 2
Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 2
Carolina 4, Florida 1
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT
St. Louis 6, Nashville 2
Dallas 6, Ottawa 4
Colorado 5, Arizona 1
San Jose 4, Vancouver 0
Saturday's results
Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 3
Pittsburgh 4, Columbus 2
Winnipeg 8, St. Louis 4
Chicago 5, Florida 4, OT
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 0
N.Y. Islanders 4, Carolina 1
Buffalo at Detroit, late.
Boston at Montreal, late.
Dallas at Colorado, late.
San Jose at Vegas, late.
Vancouver at Los Angeles, late.
Sunday's games
Calgary at Arizona, 2 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Blackhawks 5, Panthers 4
Chicago;0;2;2;1;—;5
Florida;2;2;0;0;—;4
First Period—1, Florida, Hoffman 11 (Yandle, Huberdeau), 5:48 (pp). 2, Florida, McCann 3 (Kiselevich, Sceviour), 13:40.
Second Period—3, Chicago, Kampf 3 (Kahun, Forsling), 0:49. 4, Chicago, Kane 13 (Forsling, Saad), 5:34. 5, Florida, Ekblad 4 (Dadonov, Hoffman), 8:08. 6, Florida, Vatrano 7 (Huberdeau, Bjugstad), 11:30.
Third Period—7, Chicago, Fortin 3, 9:52 (sh). 8, Chicago, DeBrincat 10 (Kane, Saad), 19:58.
Overtime—9, Chicago, Gustafsson 3 (Schmaltz, Kampf), 2:32.
Shots on Goal—Chicago 9-10-18-4—41. Florida 16-18-4—38.
Power-play opportunities—Chicago 0 of 2; Florida 1 of 3.
Goalies—Chicago, Ward 3-2-4 (38 shots-34 saves). Florida, Reimer 3-5-2 (41-36).
A—14,283 (19,250).
AHL
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Syracuse;17;11;5;1;0;23;65;46
Rochester;19;12;5;2;0;26;71;62
Cleveland;18;9;7;2;0;20;58;66
Belleville;20;9;10;1;0;19;64;70
Utica;21;9;10;1;1;20;61;77
Toronto;17;7;7;1;2;17;71;72
Binghamton;21;8;10;3;0;19;57;76
Laval;20;7;11;1;1;16;53;56
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;20;15;4;1;0;31;72;55
Springfield;17;10;5;0;2;22;64;55
Lehigh Valley;18;10;6;1;1;22;74;66
Bridgeport;20;11;6;2;1;25;67;66
Hartford;22;10;9;1;2;23;68;77
Hershey;20;9;10;0;1;19;50;65
WB/Scranton;19;8;7;3;1;20;62;59
Providence;18;7;8;3;0;17;62;60
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Iowa;19;12;4;2;1;27;71;47
Milwaukee;22;13;6;3;0;29;64;58
Chicago;17;10;5;1;1;22;69;54
Manitoba;19;9;9;1;0;19;49;65
Grand Rapids;17;8;7;0;2;18;51;55
Texas;16;7;7;1;1;16;58;54
Rockford;21;8;8;1;4;21;50;62
San Antonio;19;7;12;0;0;14;43;53
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;15;10;3;1;1;22;51;31
Tucson;16;10;5;0;1;21;53;50
Bakersfield;15;9;6;0;0;18;57;45
Stockton;19;10;8;1;0;21;67;77
Colorado;18;8;7;3;0;19;54;62
San Diego;14;6;6;1;1;14;52;55
Ontario;16;6;7;2;1;15;55;67
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday's results
Hartford 3, Bridgeport 2, SO
Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO
Syracuse 5, Binghamton 3
Toronto 6, Cleveland 5, OT
Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 2
Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 3, OT
Utica 5, Rochester 4
Chicago 7, Rockford 2
Manitoba 4, Iowa 3, OT
San Antonio 4, Texas 1
Colorado 4, San Jose 3, OT
Bakersfield 4, Ontario 2
Stockton 6, San Diego 5
Saturday's results
Iowa 3, Manitoba 2
Charlotte 4, Laval 2
Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1, SO
Utica 4, Belleville 2
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2
Providence 6, Lehigh Valley 3
Rochester 4, Binghamton 3
Syracuse 3, Springfield 0
Hartford 3, Bridgeport 1
Grand Rapids at Chicago, late.
San Antonio at Texas, late.
San Jose at Colorado, late.
Tucson at Bakersfield, late.
Sunday's games
Laval at Charlotte, noon.
Springfield at Bridgeport, 2 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 3 p.m.
Rockford at Chicago, 3 p.m.
San Antonio at Texas, 3 p.m.
Texas at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Tucson at Ontario, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.