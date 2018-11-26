EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;24;17;6;1;35;92;68
Buffalo;24;16;6;2;34;76;66
Toronto;25;17;8;0;34;88;64
Boston;24;13;7;4;30;67;59
Montreal;24;11;8;5;27;76;81
Detroit;24;10;11;3;23;68;80
Florida;22;9;9;4;22;73;81
Ottawa;24;9;12;3;21;85;104
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;24;14;7;3;31;84;74
Columbus;24;14;8;2;30;84;78
N.Y. Rangers;25;13;10;2;28;75;76
N.Y. Islanders;23;12;9;2;26;72;68
Carolina;23;11;9;3;25;63;66
Pittsburgh;22;9;8;5;23;74;71
Philadelphia;23;10;11;2;22;69;82
New Jersey;23;9;10;4;22;68;76
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;24;17;6;1;35;81;58
Minnesota;23;14;7;2;30;75;63
Colorado;23;13;6;4;30;86;65
Winnipeg;22;13;7;2;28;74;62
Dallas;24;12;10;2;26;68;66
Chicago;24;9;10;5;23;65;82
St. Louis;22;8;11;3;19;67;73
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;24;14;9;1;29;81;69
San Jose;24;12;8;4;28;75;74
Vegas;25;12;12;1;25;69;70
Anaheim;25;10;10;5;25;56;74
Vancouver;26;11;13;2;24;77;94
Edmonton;23;10;11;2;22;64;76
Arizona;22;9;11;2;20;53;62
Los Angeles;23;8;14;1;17;51;74
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday's results
Calgary 6, Arizona 1
Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2
Nashville 5, Anaheim 2
Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 2
Monday's results
Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 2
Florida 4, New Jersey 3, OT
Toronto 4, Boston 2
Columbus 7, Detroit 5
Tuesday's games
San Jose at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
AHL
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Syracuse;17;11;5;1;0;23;65;46
Rochester;19;12;5;2;0;26;71;62
Cleveland;19;10;7;2;0;22;60;67
Belleville;20;9;10;1;0;19;64;70
Utica;21;9;10;1;1;20;61;77
Toronto;18;7;7;2;2;18;72;74
Binghamton;21;8;10;3;0;19;57;76
Laval;21;7;12;1;1;16;54;59
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;21;16;4;1;0;33;75;56
Bridgeport;21;12;6;2;1;27;71;69
Springfield;18;10;6;0;2;22;67;59
Lehigh Valley;18;10;6;1;1;22;74;66
Hartford;22;10;9;1;2;23;68;77
Hershey;20;9;10;0;1;19;50;65
Providence;19;8;8;3;0;19;66;62
WB/Scranton;20;8;8;3;1;20;64;63
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Iowa;19;12;4;2;1;27;71;47
Milwaukee;22;13;6;3;0;29;64;58
Chicago;19;10;6;2;1;23;74;61
Grand Rapids;18;9;7;0;2;20;55;58
Manitoba;19;9;9;1;0;19;49;65
Texas;18;8;8;1;1;18;68;61
Rockford;22;9;8;1;4;23;53;64
San Antonio;21;8;13;0;0;16;50;63
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;16;10;3;1;2;23;54;35
Tucson;18;11;5;1;1;24;65;58
Bakersfield;16;9;7;0;0;18;58;51
Stockton;20;10;9;1;0;21;70;83
Colorado;19;9;7;3;0;21;58;65
San Diego;15;7;6;1;1;16;58;58
Ontario;17;7;7;2;1;17;62;73
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Saturday's results
Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1, SO
Utica 4, Belleville 2
Hershey 3, WB/Scranton 2
Providence 6, Lehigh Valley 3
Rochester 4, Binghamton 3
Syracuse 3, Springfield 0
Hartford 3, Bridgeport 1
Grand Rapids 4, Chicago 3, OT
San Antonio 4, Texas 3
Colorado 4, San Jose 3, SO
Tucson 6, Bakersfield 1
Sunday's results
Charlotte 3, Laval 1
Bridgeport 4, Springfield 3
Providence 4, WB/Scranton 2
Cleveland 2, Toronto 1, OT
Rockford 3, Chicago 2
Texas 7, San Antonio 3
Ontario 7, Tucson 6, OT
San Diego 6, Stockton 3
Monday's game
Grand Rapids at Iowa, late.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.