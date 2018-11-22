EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;21;15;6;0;30;74;53

Tampa Bay;21;14;6;1;29;76;61

Buffalo;21;13;6;2;28;65;60

Montreal;21;11;6;4;26;70;70

Boston;20;11;6;3;25;58;49

Ottawa;21;9;9;3;21;75;88

Detroit;20;9;9;2;20;57;65

Florida;18;8;7;3;19;61;62

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Columbus;21;12;7;2;26;71;67

N.Y. Rangers;21;11;8;2;24;63;65

Washington;20;10;7;3;23;68;67

N.Y. Islanders;19;10;7;2;22;63;55

Carolina;20;9;8;3;21;53;59

Philadelphia;20;9;9;2;20;63;71

New Jersey;19;8;9;2;18;55;61

Pittsburgh;19;7;8;4;18;64;66

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;21;15;5;1;31;70;49

Winnipeg;19;12;5;2;26;61;48

Minnesota;21;12;7;2;26;65;57

Colorado;20;10;6;4;24;71;59

Dallas;21;11;8;2;24;59;54

Chicago;21;8;8;5;21;56;70

St. Louis;19;7;9;3;17;56;59

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;21;12;8;1;25;69;63

San Jose;21;11;7;3;25;68;64

Vancouver;23;10;11;2;22;70;84

Anaheim;22;8;9;5;21;48;65

Arizona;19;9;9;1;19;49;48

Edmonton;20;9;10;1;19;57;66

Vegas;22;9;12;1;19;58;68

Los Angeles;20;7;12;1;15;41;61

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's results

N.Y. Rangers 2, Dallas 1

Toronto 4, Columbus 2

Buffalo 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

Washington 5, Montreal 4, OT

Florida 7, Ottawa 5

Nashville 3, Tampa Bay 2

Los Angeles 2, St. Louis 0

Calgary 7, Vegas 2

Winnipeg 6, Vancouver 3

Tuesday's result

Edmonton at San Jose, late.

Friday's games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, noon.

Montreal at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 3 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 8 p.m.

AHL

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;17;11;4;2;0;24;63;54

Syracuse;14;8;5;1;0;17;53;42

Cleveland;17;9;7;1;0;19;53;60

Belleville;18;9;9;0;0;18;60;63

Binghamton;18;8;7;3;0;19;50;63

Laval;18;7;9;1;1;16;49;49

Toronto;16;6;7;1;2;15;65;67

Utica;18;6;10;1;1;14;49;69

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;18;13;4;1;0;27;65;51

Bridgeport;18;11;5;2;0;24;64;60

Springfield;15;9;4;0;2;20;60;49

Lehigh Valley;16;9;5;1;1;20;65;58

WB/Scranton;17;8;6;2;1;19;57;52

Hershey;18;8;9;0;1;17;45;57

Providence;16;6;8;2;0;14;53;53

Hartford;19;7;9;1;2;17;58;71

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Iowa;16;11;4;1;0;23;63;38

Chicago;16;9;5;1;1;20;62;52

Milwaukee;19;10;6;3;0;23;56;53

Grand Rapids;16;8;7;0;1;17;49;52

Manitoba;17;8;8;1;0;17;43;59

Texas;15;7;6;1;1;16;57;50

Rockford;18;8;7;1;2;19;45;50

San Antonio;17;5;12;0;0;10;36;50

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;14;10;3;0;1;21;48;27

Tucson;14;9;4;0;1;19;48;40

Bakersfield;13;8;5;0;0;16;50;39

Stockton;16;8;7;1;0;17;51;67

San Diego;12;6;4;1;1;14;44;45

Colorado;16;6;7;3;0;15;46;56

Ontario;14;5;6;2;1;13;49;60

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday's result

San Jose 5, Colorado 0

Tuesday's results

Belleville 5, Charlotte 1

Rockford at San Antonio, late.

Stockton at Tucson, late.

Colorado at Bakersfield, late.

