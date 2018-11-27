EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;25;17;6;2;36;79;68

Tampa Bay;25;17;7;1;35;93;71

Toronto;25;17;8;0;34;88;64

Boston;24;13;7;4;30;67;59

Montreal;25;11;9;5;27;77;83

Detroit;24;10;11;3;23;68;80

Ottawa;25;10;12;3;23;89;107

Florida;22;9;9;4;22;73;81

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;24;14;7;3;31;84;74

Columbus;24;14;8;2;30;84;78

N.Y. Rangers;25;13;10;2;28;75;76

Carolina;24;12;9;3;27;65;67

N.Y. Islanders;23;12;9;2;26;72;68

Pittsburgh;23;10;8;5;25;78;74

New Jersey;23;9;10;4;22;68;76

Philadelphia;24;10;12;2;22;72;86

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;25;17;7;1;35;83;61

Colorado;24;14;6;4;32;89;67

Minnesota;24;14;8;2;30;78;67

Winnipeg;23;13;8;2;28;77;66

Dallas;25;12;10;3;27;68;67

Chicago;25;9;11;5;23;68;90

St. Louis;22;8;11;3;19;67;73

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;24;14;9;1;29;81;69

San Jose;25;12;8;5;29;77;77

Vegas;26;13;12;1;27;77;73

Anaheim;26;11;10;5;27;59;75

Edmonton;24;11;11;2;24;65;76

Vancouver;26;11;13;2;24;77;94

Arizona;23;10;11;2;22;57;65

Los Angeles;23;8;14;1;17;51;74

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's results

Washington 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Ottawa 2

Florida 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Toronto 4, Boston 2

Columbus 7, Detroit 5

Tuesday's results

Buffalo 3, San Jose 2, OT

Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 3

Anaheim 3, Tampa Bay 1

Carolina 2, Montreal 1

Pittsburgh 4, Winnipeg 3

Vegas 8, Chicago 3

Colorado 3, Nashville 2

Arizona 4, Minnesota 3

Edmonton 1, Dallas 0, OT

Los Angeles at Vancouver, late.

Wednesday's games

St. Louis at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Florida, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments