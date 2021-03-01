NFL: Watt, who joins Cardinals, not Packers

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers fans will indeed have a chance to see J.J. Watt during the 2021 NFL season. But not as a member of their favorite team.
As an opponent.
The state native and former University of Wisconsin star announced on Twitter late Monday morning that he was joining the Arizona Cardinals — and not his home-state Packers, who were among the teams reportedly courting him — via a photo of himself lifting weights wearing a t-shirt of his new team.
NFL Network reported that Watt is signing a two-year, $31 million deal with the Cardinals, including $23 million in guaranteed money. He’d been scheduled to make $17.5 million in base salary with the Houston Texans in the final year of his contract before being released by the team last month.
The Cardinals announced the agreement as a two-year deal shortly after Watt’s post.
Watt’s social media announcement came as speculation ran rampant about the three-time NFL defensive player of the year’s next team. It got so bad that social media users were reduced to examining what turned out to be a fake Peloton stationary bike account that hinted that Watt had narrowed his choices to Green Bay, Cleveland and Buffalo. Watt debunked that theory by pointing out that he doesn’t own a bike.
Watt had spoken nostalgically about his time growing up in Wisconsin as a Packers fan, about visiting training camp and reveling in the Packers’ and Texans’ joint training-camp practices during the summer of 2019.
In the end, though, the homecoming wasn’t in the cards.
The Cardinals are among the teams on the Packers’ 2021 schedule, however, with the teams set to meet at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The league traditionally releases its full schedule in April or May, although talk of a 17th regular-season game might delay the schedule release slightly this year.
The Packers definitely were among the teams to inquire about Watt, according to multiple league sources, when Watt was initially released by the Texans. But with their own salary-cap challenges and several key players headed toward free agency — led by running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, and first-team All-Pro center Corey Linsley — paying Watt an average of $15.5 million per year was undoubtedly too rich for the Packers’ blood.
Watt, who turns 32 later this month, instead joins an up-and-coming Cardinals team that boasts one of the NFL’s rising stars at quarterback (Kyler Murray) and has one of his good friends and former Texans teammates already on the roster (wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins).
The Cardinals finished the 2020 season at 8-8 and out of the NFC playoffs, but it was an improvement over their 5-10-2 finish in 2019 and they could be a team to be reckoned with in 2021. Still, many thought Watt would opt for a proven contender in his quest for a trip to the Super Bowl.
During his 10 seasons in Houston, Watt never advanced beyond the AFC divisional round of the playoffs with the Texans, who made the playoffs six times during his career, winning just four total games before being eliminated each postseason.
In 2020, the Texans went 4-12 a year after taking a 21-0 lead on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoffs before losing, 51-31 to the eventual Super Bowl LIV-champions.
Watt finished last season with just five sacks but was also double-teamed more than any other edge rusher in the league, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
“I think there’s been very little drop off in his game,” Texans defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver said before Houston’s Jan. 3 regular-season finale. “When you have somebody that’s that talented, offenses key him and try to take him away. Through no fault of his own, we haven’t been able to generate enough heat opposite him, so if we were able to do that then maybe we’d be able to take some of the heat off of him and his numbers would be even more impressive than what they are. But I don’t think there’s been any drop off, which is an incredible achievement, really, considering all the things he’s been through in his career, particularly from an injury standpoint.”
With Watt off the market, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst’s task is to put together a roster that can get to the Super Bowl after back-to-back season-ending losses in the NFC Championship Game, to San Francisco in 2019 and to Tampa Bay this past season.
The NFL has yet to set the 2021 salary cap, saying only that the lowest it could be is $180 million. The 2020 cap was $198.2 million. Although the cap has long been expected to go down because of the league’s COVID-19 pandemic-related financial losses, that could change if the NFL and its television partners can reach an accord on a new broadcast rights agreement, which the Sports Business Journal reported over the weekend is close.
“This is a unique challenge because this is the first time certainly in my history where the cap has actually gone down and not gone up,” Gutekunst said at the end of the season. “It is a unique challenge but it’s a unique challenge that the entire league is facing. The whole focus will be how do we put the best football out on the field come 2021 when we start the season in September. That’s the entire focus from the whole organization. I think we have a really good football team coming back, so the decisions we make will really be about that.”
Packers note
Quarterback and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help 80 locally owned business in or around his hometown of Chico, California.
The businesses that Rodgers is assisting are all either in Chico or in Butte County, where Chico is located. Restaurants and retail businesses with 20 or fewer full-time equivalent employees could apply for help through this fund.
All 80 of those businesses will receive grants through the Aaron Rodgers Small-Business COVID-19 Fund at North Valley Community Foundation in Chico. The grants will total over $1 million.
These grants will help cover rent for an average of three months or longer, and they also will assist in other operational costs.
“Small, locally owned businesses are the heart and soul of a community,” Rodgers said in a statement. “In the applications and the videos, it was heart-wrenching to hear about all the obstacles facing restaurants and retail establishments. So many of them are struggling just to stay in business but remain hopeful that there’s an end to this.”
Rodgers started the fund by making a $500,000 donation in early February. He later decided to increase his donation to $1 million. The fund also has received donations from other sources totaling more than $200,000.
This comes after Rodgers donated $1 million to recovery of the fires that hit Butte County in November 2018. Rodgers made that donation through a North Valley Community Foundation fund that eventually raised more than $3 million with assistance from fans and corporate partners.