NFL: Vikings start cap space clearance by cutting Rhodes, Joseph

The stability and related success the Minnesota Vikings enjoyed on defense during coach Mike Zimmer's first six seasons will face a big test in 2020.
The inevitable turnover of an experienced-and-expensive unit began Friday when the Vikings terminated the contracts of two long-time starters: nose tackle Linval Joseph and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.
The moves cleared more than $18.5 million off the team's salary cap, with the free-agent market scheduled to open Wednesday unless the NFL decides otherwise due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Vikings entered the offseason as one of the teams with the least amount of space in the league. Accounting by OverTheCap.com had them ranked 25th in the NFL in cap room as of Friday afternoon with about $19.9 million.
Both players were scheduled to carry a salary-cap hit of nearly $13 million in 2020. By releasing them, the Vikings will have dead money charges of $4.8 million for Rhodes and $2.4 million for Joseph based on the remaining prorated portions of the signing bonus in their last contract.
Joseph played six of his 10 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings, after leaving the New York Giants as a free agent in 2014. He was picked for two Pro Bowls, playing in 88 of a possible 96 regular-season games as one of the league's best run-stoppers. Defensive end Everson Griffen, the team's longest-tenured player, previously voided his contract to become a free agent.
Rhodes, a first-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2013, became a full-time starter in his second year. He was picked for three Pro Bowls and was an Associated Press All-Pro in 2017, but his performance fell off sharply over the last two seasons. With Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander also on expiring contracts, the team's top three cornerbacks will be free agents.
Zimmer said last month he expects Griffen to re-sign with the Vikings. In statements distributed by the team, Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman left open the possibility of re-signing Rhodes and Joseph at discounted rates.
Both the front office and the coaching staff have a strong track record with developing under-the-radar prospects into reliable players. They'll have plenty more work to do in that area this year on a defense that had nine starters in 2019 who had been with the Vikings for at least five seasons.
After the Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs, Zimmer acknowledged changes were coming.
BEARS: Linebacker Danny Trevathan represents one of the best of many moves general manager Ryan Pace has made in free agency, the rare big-dollar signing to play out his entire contract.
Trevathan did so well for the Bears, both as a player and a leader on and off the field, that the team is keeping him around. NFL Media reported Thursday night that the Bears have re-signed Trevathan, who was set to be an unrestricted free agent Wednesday, to a three-year contract. One source said the deal can total $24 million.
The inside linebacker, who turns 30 on March 24, made 70 tackles in nine games last season, adding one sack and a forced fumble. He was standout for the 2018 defense with 102 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.
His return ensures he will be starting next to Roquan Smith in the middle of the defense, giving the Bears two players with good range. It also gives coordinator Chuck Pagano a lot of options in sub packages, which dominate action in the current NFL.
The Bears originally signed Trevathan in 2016 when he was coming off a Super Bowl championship with the Broncos. He signed a four-year, $28 million contract and immediately stabilized the middle of the defense.
Trevathan has missed 16 games over four seasons. He went on injured reserve last season with a left elbow injury that cost him the final seven games. Trevathan missed four games in 2017 and seven in 2016.
JAGUARS: Jacksonville placed the franchise tag on disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a move that guarantees him more than $19 million next season.
It's the non-exclusive tag, a one-year tender offer that equates to the top five salaries at the player's position over the last five years. Ngakoue can negotiate with other teams. Jacksonville has the right to match any offer or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation if he signs elsewhere.
Ngakoue also could refuse to sign the tender and try to force a trade. He announced earlier this month that he no longer wants a long-term deal from the Jaguars.
The 24-year-old Ngakoue doesn’t believe the front office has shown him enough respect considering what he has done since joining the organization as a third-round draft pick in 2016.
Ngakoue's concerns stemmed from former Jaguars personnel chief Tom Coughlin's reign. He hoped a change in leadership would lead to a new contract. But the Jaguars have been slow to negotiate, partly because they are waiting for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Ngakoue has 37½ sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons. The speedy strip-sack specialist made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and was an alternate the past two seasons. He clearly outplayed his $3.84 million rookie contract. He made $2.025 million in 2019 — far less than other top playmakers at his position.
TITANS: Tennessee waived three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker and kicker Ryan Succop.
Injuries ended each of Walker's last two seasons along and Succop made only one field goal last season. The Titans announced the moves Friday, a day after waiving linebacker Cameron Wake and Dion Lewis.
The cuts should help create approximately $20 million more in salary cap space before NFL free agency opens March 18.