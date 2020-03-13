NFL: Vikings start cap space clearance by cutting Rhodes, Joseph

Rhodes, a first-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2013, became a full-time starter in his second year. He was picked for three Pro Bowls and was an Associated Press All-Pro in 2017, but his performance fell off sharply over the last two seasons. With Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander also on expiring contracts, the team's top three cornerbacks will be free agents.

Zimmer said last month he expects Griffen to re-sign with the Vikings. In statements distributed by the team, Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman left open the possibility of re-signing Rhodes and Joseph at discounted rates.

Both the front office and the coaching staff have a strong track record with developing under-the-radar prospects into reliable players. They'll have plenty more work to do in that area this year on a defense that had nine starters in 2019 who had been with the Vikings for at least five seasons.

After the Vikings were eliminated from the playoffs, Zimmer acknowledged changes were coming.

BEARS: Linebacker Danny Trevathan represents one of the best of many moves general manager Ryan Pace has made in free agency, the rare big-dollar signing to play out his entire contract.