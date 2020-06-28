NFL union chief Demaurice Smith is not pleased with Tom Brady and Russell Wilson's workout sessions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Demaurice Smith, head of the NFL Players Association, isn’t a happy camper right now. Even though the NFLPA released a statement recently that warned players not to workout as coronavirus cases spiked throughout the country, NFL players are continuing to train together in preparation for the season.

In an interview with USA Today, Smith voiced his disappointment with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson continuing to host workout sessions. “They’re not in the best interest of protecting our players heading into training camp, and I don’t think they are in the best interest of us getting through an entire season,” Smith said.

Part of the reason why this is so upsetting to Smith, beyond the health implications, is because the NFLPA and NFL are still negotiating exactly what happens if a player gets sick during the season. There are too many questions that need to be hammered out before training camp opens in less than four weeks.