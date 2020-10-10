NFL: Teams back to work after tackling COVID-19

The Tennessee Titans are back to work at their facility for the first time since the NFL closed the building Sept. 29.

How the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak occurred isn't a topic the team is talking about, not until the NFL and NFL Players Association speak first.

"We've been completely transparent with the NFL, the NFLPA throughout this entire process, and we're going to wait for their summary before commenting further on any of those discussions," Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday.

The Titans and the New England Patriots had no positive COVID-19 tests Saturday, allowing both teams to return to their facilities. The Patriots had not been at their facility the past three days since reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore's test came back positive Wednesday.

Tennessee (3-0) hadn't been together on a field since Sept. 27 when the Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 in Minnesota. The NFL rescheduled a second Tennessee game, pushing the Bills-Titans from Sunday to Tuesday night. The Patriots also have had consecutive games moved, and they host Denver on Monday.

The Titans' outbreak reached 23, with 21 positive tests returned since Sept. 29.