NFL: Taylor knows league wants to see fewer fumbles, more pass-catching

Jonathan Taylor arrived at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis this week knowing he had a lot to prove – despite all he accomplished in his stellar three-year career at the University of Wisconsin.

Sure, he set an NCAA record by rushing for 6,174 yards in his first three college seasons – more than any other back in history, including Georgia’s Herschel Walker, whose previous record of 5,596 yards he broke. But in a class that also includes Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, Utah’s Zack Moss, Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins and Florida State’s Cam Akers, Taylor isn’t the consensus No. 1 running back and isn’t a sure-fire first-round pick.

“If it was 1985 (or) ’95, Jonathan Taylor would be a Top 10 pick,” longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said during a recent interview. “Because he’s a great runner. I know the fumbling issues are there, and he’s got to correct that, because he’s had those ball security problems. But he’s not an elite receiver out of the backfield, and that’s the issue. You’ve got to be complete now, you’ve got to be a guy who can be very, very productive in the pass game. That’s an area where Jonathan still has to work on that aspect. And obviously eliminate the fumbles.