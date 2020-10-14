NFL: Tannehill scores 4 TDs as depleted Titans beat Bills 42-16 THUR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans just put together their most gratifying victory of coach Mike Vrabel's short tenure.
They spent the past two weeks dealing with the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak with each morning bringing news of yet another positive test. A game postponed and rescheduled with a second pushed back. Only one practice with two walk-throughs and unrelenting criticism.
The Titans remain depleted. They're also still undefeated.
Ryan Tannehill threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Titans routed the Buffalo Bills 42-16 on a rare Tuesday night in a showdown between two of the NFL's five remaining undefeated teams pushed back two days after a couple more positive tests for Tennessee last week.
"What this organization has been through over the past couple weeks to really fight through all of that, shake it all off, really limited practice, limited reps and go out and put this kind of win together, I think makes a statement and I'm happy we were able to do that today," Tannehill said.
The Titans (4-0) continued their best start since winning their first 10 games in 2008 despite not playing playing their last game Sept. 27 in Minnesota. Coach Mike Vrabel said everyone in the organization would get a game ball after this performance.
"I learned a long time ago is the definition of a pro is they make the hard look easy, so whatever situation we're presented with we got to all come together and make the best decisions for the team each and every time," Vrabel said.
Malcolm Butler intercepted two passes, the second he returned 68 yards, and both set up short touchdowns for Tennessee. Kareem Orr's recovery of a fumbled kickoff set up Tannehill's fourth TD for 21 points off Buffalo's three turnovers. Kalif Raymond's 40-yard punt return also set up a 1-yard TD run by Derrick Henry.
"We expected to win," Butler said.
The Titans got a big boost on the Bills' opening drive.
Allen's pass went off Andre Roberts' hands right to Butler, and he returned the interception 29 yards to the Bills 16. Two plays later, Tannehill hit A.J. Brown, who missed the last two games with an injured knee, for a 16-yard TD for the quick lead.
The Bills tied it up with a methodical 15-play drive converting four third downs, taking advantage of a Titans' defense playing a pair of rookies in end Larrell Murchison and cornerback Chris Jackson. Allen tossed the ball to Isaiah McKenzie for a 3-yard TD tying it up, the ninth different Bill to catch a TD pass from Allen.
The Titans scored 21 of the next 24 points.
NFL notes
Denver Broncos and Kenosha native running back Melvin Gordon III was cited for driving under the influence and speeding by Denver police on Tuesday night.
The former Kenosha Bradford High School and University of Wisconsin star was cited for traveling between 25 and 39 mph faster than the posted speed limit when he was pulled over in downtown Denver, according to police records.
Gordon is coming off his first 100-yard game for the Broncos after signing a two-year, $16 million free agent contract last offseason.
• The NFL has canceled next January's Pro Bowl scheduled for Las Vegas.
During an owners meeting held virtually on Wednesday, the league opted to call off the all-star game, hoping to replace it with a variety of virtual activities. The NFL needs flexibility in January in case it needs to move regular-season games to that month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
If there is a Pro Bowl in 2022, the 32 owners voted to return it to the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
