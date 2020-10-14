NFL: Tannehill scores 4 TDs as depleted Titans beat Bills 42-16 THUR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans just put together their most gratifying victory of coach Mike Vrabel's short tenure.

They spent the past two weeks dealing with the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak with each morning bringing news of yet another positive test. A game postponed and rescheduled with a second pushed back. Only one practice with two walk-throughs and unrelenting criticism.

The Titans remain depleted. They're also still undefeated.

Ryan Tannehill threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Titans routed the Buffalo Bills 42-16 on a rare Tuesday night in a showdown between two of the NFL's five remaining undefeated teams pushed back two days after a couple more positive tests for Tennessee last week.

"What this organization has been through over the past couple weeks to really fight through all of that, shake it all off, really limited practice, limited reps and go out and put this kind of win together, I think makes a statement and I'm happy we were able to do that today," Tannehill said.

The Titans (4-0) continued their best start since winning their first 10 games in 2008 despite not playing playing their last game Sept. 27 in Minnesota. Coach Mike Vrabel said everyone in the organization would get a game ball after this performance.