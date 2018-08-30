Chiefs 33, Packers 21
Green Bay;7;14;0;0;—;21
Kansas City;7;10;6;10;—;33
First Quarter
KC—Harris 3 pass from Henne (Butker kick), 9:13.
GB—Allison 31 pass from Kizer (Crosby kick), 4:18.
Second Quarter
KC—FG Butker 35, 14:07.
GB—Tonyan 1 pass from Boyle (Crosby kick), 7:55.
GB—A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 3:52.
KC—Dar.Williams 7 pass from McGloin (Butker kick), 1:56.
Third Quarter
KC—FG Butker 38, 11:22.
KC—FG Butker 36, 6:25.
Fourth Quarter
KC—FG Butker 28, 14:10.
KC—Dorleant 30 interception return (Butker kick), 13:08.
A—63,588.
;GB;KC
First downs;16;22
Total Net Yards;253;397
Rushes-yards;20-73;22-71
Passing;180;326
Punt Returns;1-(minus-4);4-18
Kickoff Returns;7-160;3-90
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;3-35
Comp-Att-Int;20-38-3;27-44-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-4;0-0
Punts;4-52;3-45
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;5-37;5-71
Time of Possession;26:44;33:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 9-34, Bouagnon 5-19, Kizer 1-10, L.Daniels 4-7, B.Hill 1-3. Kansas City, Dar.Williams 11-41, Dam.Williams 3-16, Lawry 3-13, Braverman 1-2, K.Williams 3-0, Litton 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Green Bay, Kizer 5-7-1-57, Boyle 15-31-2-127. Kansas City, Henne 4-5-0-33, McGloin 10-18-1-127, Litton 13-21-0-166.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, Tonyan 4-31, Valdes-Scantling 3-41, A.Jones 3-21, Moore 2-13, Allison 1-31, B.Hill 1-12, St. Brown 1-10, Byrd 1-7, Kendricks 1-7, Bouagnon 1-6, Jennings 1-4, Yancey 1-1. Kansas City, Pringle 4-122, Amaro 4-48, Ellis 4-40, Dar.Williams 3-19, Smallwood 2-44, Chesson 2-14, Harris 2-10, D.Thomas 2-7, Dam.Williams 1-8, Robinson 1-5, Mack 1-5, Dieter 1-4.
Bills 28, Bears 27
Buffalo;0;0;3;25;—;28
Chicago;10;10;7;0;—;27
First Quarter
Chi—FG Parkey 47, 5:51.
Chi—Grant 33 interception return (Parkey kick), 5:00.
Second Quarter
Chi—FG Parkey 23, 7:46.
Chi—Nall 32 run (Parkey kick), 1:52.
Third Quarter
Buf—FG Hauschka 42, 12:42.
Chi—K.Davis 1 run (Parkey kick), 6:06.
Fourth Quarter
Buf—McCarron 5 run (pass failed), 14:20.
Buf—Foster 24 pass from McCarron (Hauschka kick), 10:02.
Buf—Dupre 6 pass from McCarron (pass failed), 3:34.
Buf—Towbridge 6 pass from McCarron (pass failed), :13.
A—59,653.
;Buf;Chi
First downs;23;20
Total Net Yards;313;326
Rushes-yards;28-187;32-150
Passing;126;176
Punt Returns;4-45;1-0
Kickoff Returns;1-32;1-19
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;2-35
Comp-Att-Int;13-34-2;19-29-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-30;1-4
Punts;4-44.3;4-51.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;7-72;9-107
Time of Possession;26:38;33:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Buffalo, Cadet 6-73, Ford 15-55, McCarron 6-54, McCloud 1-5. Chicago, Nall 4-79, K.Davis 19-48, Mizzell 9-23.
PASSING—Buffalo, McCarron 13-34-2-156. Chicago, Bray 19-29-1-180.
RECEIVING—Buffalo, Thomas 3-40, Reilly 2-26, Dupre 2-10, K.Clay 1-28, Foster 1-24, Z.Jones 1-8, Ford 1-7, Cadet 1-7, Towbridge 1-6. Chicago, Gentry 4-46, G.Johnson 3-9, D.Brown 2-46, Fowler 2-24, Mizzell 2-24, Braunecker 2-18, Col.Thompson 1-6, Ayers 1-5, Nall 1-2, K.Davis 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOAL—Chicago, Parkey 39.
Vikings 13, Titans 3
Minnesota;0;3;3;7;—;13
Tennessee;3;0;0;0;—;3
First Quarter
Ten—FG Succop 24, 2:00.
Second Quarter
Min—FG Carlson 39, 1:55.
Third Quarter
Min—FG Carlson 22, 7:05.
Fourth Quarter
Min—Zylstra 24 pass from Sloter (Carlson kick), 7:18.
A—61,455.
;Min;Ten
First downs;16;11
Total Net Yards;267;165
Rushes-yards;35-96;23-74
Passing;171;91
Punt Returns;5-31;2-0
Kickoff Returns;2-69;1-17
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;18-27-0;13-24-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-22;4-23
Punts;4-46.0;9-48.4
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-0
Penalties-Yards;9-60;11-93
Time of Possession;33:31;26:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Boone 15-56, McCrary 9-18, Sloter 4-14, Thomas 4-12, Siemian 1-(minus 1), Pujals 2-(minus 3). Tennessee, Dawkins 17-53, Wadley 4-16, Fluellen 2-5.
PASSING—Minnesota, Siemian 6-11-0-55, Sloter 11-15-0-130, Pujals 1-1-0-8. Tennessee, Falk 13-24-0-114.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Zylstra 4-54, Bell 4-32, Boone 2-53, Wieneke 2-20, Thomas 2-15, Badet 2-13, Robertson 1-5, T.Conklin 1-1. Tennessee, Batson 4-46, Shippen 2-23, Burnett 2-16, Wadley 2-1, Semisch 1-12, Firkser 1-12, Fluellen 1-4.
Browns 35, Lions 17
Cleveland;10;15;3;7;—;35
Detroit;0;0;3;14;—;17
First Quarter
Cle—Chubb 3 run (Gonzalez kick), 10:09.
Cle—FG Gonzalez 39, 5:42.
Second Quarter
Cle—Dayes 42 run (Gonzalez kick), 12:50.
Cle—Orchard 64 interception return (Hilliard run), :28.
Third Quarter
Det—FG Santoso 46, 13:06.
Cle—FG Gonzalez 45, 3:30.
Fourth Quarter
Det—D.Washington 1 run (Santoso kick), 12:14.
Cle—Jackson 22 pass from Roback (Gonzalez kick), 6:55.
Det—Lacy 4 pass from Rudock (Santoso kick), 3:08.
A—51,228.
;Cle;Det
First downs;22;15
Total Net Yards;424;253
Rushes-yards;32-163;23-83
Passing;261;170
Punt Returns;7-49;3-3
Kickoff Returns;3-69;5-85
Interceptions Ret.;1-64;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;16-30-0;18-35-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-7;1-6
Punts;6-39.5;8-45.6
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;14-134;7-53
Time of Possession;33:29;26:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cleveland, Dayes 8-77, Hilliard 18-54, Chubb 5-30, Mayfield 1-2. Detroit, D.Washington 20-67, Rudock 2-17, Zenner 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Cleveland, Mayfield 9-16-0-138, Roback 7-14-0-130. Detroit, Rudock 14-24-0-112, Cassel 4-11-1-64.
RECEIVING—Cleveland, Cajuste 2-48, Janis 2-42, Dayes 2-34, Scott 2-31, Hilliard 2-28, Willies 2-16, Jackson 1-22, Ratley 1-21, Baggett 1-19, Charles 1-7. Detroit, D.Washington 6-43, D.Ford 3-49, Billingsley 3-21, Lucas 2-12, Redding 1-38, Valles 1-5, Lacy 1-4, Powell 1-4.
