Chiefs 33, Packers 21

Green Bay;7;14;0;0;—;21

Kansas City;7;10;6;10;—;33

First Quarter

KC—Harris 3 pass from Henne (Butker kick), 9:13.

GB—Allison 31 pass from Kizer (Crosby kick), 4:18.

Second Quarter

KC—FG Butker 35, 14:07.

GB—Tonyan 1 pass from Boyle (Crosby kick), 7:55.

GB—A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 3:52.

KC—Dar.Williams 7 pass from McGloin (Butker kick), 1:56.

Third Quarter

KC—FG Butker 38, 11:22.

KC—FG Butker 36, 6:25.

Fourth Quarter

KC—FG Butker 28, 14:10.

KC—Dorleant 30 interception return (Butker kick), 13:08.

A—63,588.

;GB;KC

First downs;16;22

Total Net Yards;253;397

Rushes-yards;20-73;22-71

Passing;180;326

Punt Returns;1-(minus-4);4-18

Kickoff Returns;7-160;3-90

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;3-35

Comp-Att-Int;20-38-3;27-44-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-4;0-0

Punts;4-52;3-45

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;5-37;5-71

Time of Possession;26:44;33:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 9-34, Bouagnon 5-19, Kizer 1-10, L.Daniels 4-7, B.Hill 1-3. Kansas City, Dar.Williams 11-41, Dam.Williams 3-16, Lawry 3-13, Braverman 1-2, K.Williams 3-0, Litton 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Green Bay, Kizer 5-7-1-57, Boyle 15-31-2-127. Kansas City, Henne 4-5-0-33, McGloin 10-18-1-127, Litton 13-21-0-166.

RECEIVING—Green Bay, Tonyan 4-31, Valdes-Scantling 3-41, A.Jones 3-21, Moore 2-13, Allison 1-31, B.Hill 1-12, St. Brown 1-10, Byrd 1-7, Kendricks 1-7, Bouagnon 1-6, Jennings 1-4, Yancey 1-1. Kansas City, Pringle 4-122, Amaro 4-48, Ellis 4-40, Dar.Williams 3-19, Smallwood 2-44, Chesson 2-14, Harris 2-10, D.Thomas 2-7, Dam.Williams 1-8, Robinson 1-5, Mack 1-5, Dieter 1-4.

Bills 28, Bears 27

Buffalo;0;0;3;25;—;28

Chicago;10;10;7;0;—;27

First Quarter

Chi—FG Parkey 47, 5:51.

Chi—Grant 33 interception return (Parkey kick), 5:00.

Second Quarter

Chi—FG Parkey 23, 7:46.

Chi—Nall 32 run (Parkey kick), 1:52.

Third Quarter

Buf—FG Hauschka 42, 12:42.

Chi—K.Davis 1 run (Parkey kick), 6:06.

Fourth Quarter

Buf—McCarron 5 run (pass failed), 14:20.

Buf—Foster 24 pass from McCarron (Hauschka kick), 10:02.

Buf—Dupre 6 pass from McCarron (pass failed), 3:34.

Buf—Towbridge 6 pass from McCarron (pass failed), :13.

A—59,653.

;Buf;Chi

First downs;23;20

Total Net Yards;313;326

Rushes-yards;28-187;32-150

Passing;126;176

Punt Returns;4-45;1-0

Kickoff Returns;1-32;1-19

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;2-35

Comp-Att-Int;13-34-2;19-29-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-30;1-4

Punts;4-44.3;4-51.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;7-72;9-107

Time of Possession;26:38;33:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Buffalo, Cadet 6-73, Ford 15-55, McCarron 6-54, McCloud 1-5. Chicago, Nall 4-79, K.Davis 19-48, Mizzell 9-23.

PASSING—Buffalo, McCarron 13-34-2-156. Chicago, Bray 19-29-1-180.

RECEIVING—Buffalo, Thomas 3-40, Reilly 2-26, Dupre 2-10, K.Clay 1-28, Foster 1-24, Z.Jones 1-8, Ford 1-7, Cadet 1-7, Towbridge 1-6. Chicago, Gentry 4-46, G.Johnson 3-9, D.Brown 2-46, Fowler 2-24, Mizzell 2-24, Braunecker 2-18, Col.Thompson 1-6, Ayers 1-5, Nall 1-2, K.Davis 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOAL—Chicago, Parkey 39.

Vikings 13, Titans 3

Minnesota;0;3;3;7;—;13

Tennessee;3;0;0;0;—;3

First Quarter

Ten—FG Succop 24, 2:00.

Second Quarter

Min—FG Carlson 39, 1:55.

Third Quarter

Min—FG Carlson 22, 7:05.

Fourth Quarter

Min—Zylstra 24 pass from Sloter (Carlson kick), 7:18.

A—61,455.

;Min;Ten

First downs;16;11

Total Net Yards;267;165

Rushes-yards;35-96;23-74

Passing;171;91

Punt Returns;5-31;2-0

Kickoff Returns;2-69;1-17

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;18-27-0;13-24-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-22;4-23

Punts;4-46.0;9-48.4

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-0

Penalties-Yards;9-60;11-93

Time of Possession;33:31;26:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, Boone 15-56, McCrary 9-18, Sloter 4-14, Thomas 4-12, Siemian 1-(minus 1), Pujals 2-(minus 3). Tennessee, Dawkins 17-53, Wadley 4-16, Fluellen 2-5.

PASSING—Minnesota, Siemian 6-11-0-55, Sloter 11-15-0-130, Pujals 1-1-0-8. Tennessee, Falk 13-24-0-114.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, Zylstra 4-54, Bell 4-32, Boone 2-53, Wieneke 2-20, Thomas 2-15, Badet 2-13, Robertson 1-5, T.Conklin 1-1. Tennessee, Batson 4-46, Shippen 2-23, Burnett 2-16, Wadley 2-1, Semisch 1-12, Firkser 1-12, Fluellen 1-4.

Browns 35, Lions 17

Cleveland;10;15;3;7;—;35

Detroit;0;0;3;14;—;17

First Quarter

Cle—Chubb 3 run (Gonzalez kick), 10:09.

Cle—FG Gonzalez 39, 5:42.

Second Quarter

Cle—Dayes 42 run (Gonzalez kick), 12:50.

Cle—Orchard 64 interception return (Hilliard run), :28.

Third Quarter

Det—FG Santoso 46, 13:06.

Cle—FG Gonzalez 45, 3:30.

Fourth Quarter

Det—D.Washington 1 run (Santoso kick), 12:14.

Cle—Jackson 22 pass from Roback (Gonzalez kick), 6:55.

Det—Lacy 4 pass from Rudock (Santoso kick), 3:08.

A—51,228.

;Cle;Det

First downs;22;15

Total Net Yards;424;253

Rushes-yards;32-163;23-83

Passing;261;170

Punt Returns;7-49;3-3

Kickoff Returns;3-69;5-85

Interceptions Ret.;1-64;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;16-30-0;18-35-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-7;1-6

Punts;6-39.5;8-45.6

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;14-134;7-53

Time of Possession;33:29;26:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Cleveland, Dayes 8-77, Hilliard 18-54, Chubb 5-30, Mayfield 1-2. Detroit, D.Washington 20-67, Rudock 2-17, Zenner 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Cleveland, Mayfield 9-16-0-138, Roback 7-14-0-130. Detroit, Rudock 14-24-0-112, Cassel 4-11-1-64.

RECEIVING—Cleveland, Cajuste 2-48, Janis 2-42, Dayes 2-34, Scott 2-31, Hilliard 2-28, Willies 2-16, Jackson 1-22, Ratley 1-21, Baggett 1-19, Charles 1-7. Detroit, D.Washington 6-43, D.Ford 3-49, Billingsley 3-21, Lucas 2-12, Redding 1-38, Valles 1-5, Lacy 1-4, Powell 1-4.

