CHARGERS 30, COLTS

Indianapolis;0;6;10;8;0;—;24

L.A. Chargers;7;10;7;0;6;—;30

First Quarter

LAC—Ekeler 1 pass from Rivers (Long kick), 2:55.

Second Quarter

Ind—Hilton 4 pass from Brissett (kick failed), 10:02.

LAC—Allen 28 pass from Rivers (Long kick), 5:58.

LAC—FG Long 40, 1:02.

Third Quarter

Ind—FG Vinatieri 44, 11:15.

LAC—Ekeler 55 pass from Rivers (Long kick), 8:27.

Ind—Mack 63 run (Vinatieri kick), 7:40.

Fourth Quarter

Ind—Hilton 19 pass from Brissett (Mack run), :38.

Overtime

LAC—Ekeler 7 run, 5:01.

A—25,363.

;Ind;LAC

First downs;22;25

Total Net Yards;376;435

Rushes-yards;33-203;21-125

Passing;173;310

Punt Returns;1-5;1-0

Kickoff Returns;2-44;1-43

Interceptions Ret.;1-26;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;21-27-0;25-34-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-17;4-23

Punts;3-36.0;2-49.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;2-1

Penalties-Yards;3-10;3-20

Time of Possession;32:09;32:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Indianapolis, Mack 25-174, Hines 4-13, Brissett 3-9, Campbell 1-7. Los Angeles, Ekeler 12-58, Jackson 6-57, Rivers 1-6, Watt 2-4.

PASSING—Indianapolis, Brissett 21-27-0-190. Los Angeles, Rivers 25-34-1-333.

RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Hilton 8-87, Hines 4-4, Funchess 3-32, Cain 2-35, Doyle 1-20, Ebron 1-8, Alie-Cox 1-3, Campbell 1-1. Los Angeles, Allen 8-123, Ekeler 6-96, Henry 4-60, M.Williams 2-29, Benjamin 2-12, Inman 1-5, Green 1-4, Jackson 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Indianapolis, Vinatieri 46, Vinatieri 29.

SEAHAWKS 21, BENGALS 20

Cincinnati;3;14;0;3;—;20

Seattle;0;14;0;7;—;21

First Quarter

Cin—FG Bullock 39, 2:48.

Second Quarter

Sea—Carson 1 run (Myers kick), 6:36.

Cin—Ross 33 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 5:12.

Sea—Carson 10 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), :52.

Cin—Ross 55 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), :07.

Fourth Quarter

Sea—Lockett 44 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 14:53.

Cin—FG Bullock 27, 7:00.

A—68,710.

;Cin;Sea

First downs;22;12

Total Net Yards;429;233

Rushes-yards;14-34;25-72

Passing;395;161

Punt Returns;4-34;0-0

Kickoff Returns;0-0;1-21

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;35-51-0;14-20-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-23;4-35

Punts;4-44.3;8-47.0

Fumbles-Lost;4-3;1-1

Penalties-Yards;7-57;8-55

Time of Possession;35:50;24:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Cincinnati, Bernard 7-21, Mixon 6-10, Boyd 1-3. Seattle, Carson 15-46, Penny 6-18, R.Wilson 4-8.

PASSING—Cincinnati, Dalton 35-51-0-418. Seattle, R.Wilson 14-20-0-196.

RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Boyd 8-60, Ross 7-158, Eifert 5-27, Uzomah 4-66, Erickson 4-28, D.Willis 3-30, Bernard 2-42, Mixon 2-7. Seattle, Carson 6-35, Metcalf 4-89, Vannett 2-16, Lockett 1-44, Dissly 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cincinnati, Bullock 45.

COWBOYS 35, GIANTS 17

New York;7;0;3;7;—;17

Dallas;7;14;14;0;—;35

First Quarter

NYG—Engram 1 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 8:06.

Dal—Jarwin 28 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 3:19.

Second Quarter

Dal—Witten 4 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 10:19.

Dal—Cooper 21 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:13.

Third Quarter

NYG—FG Rosas 28, 10:59.

Dal—Cobb 25 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 9:48.

Dal—Elliott 10 run (Maher kick), 1:14.

Fourth Quarter

NYG—Gallman 2 run (Rosas kick), 2:49.

A—90,353.

;NYG;Dal

First downs;25;23

Total Net Yards;470;494

Rushes-yards;17-151;30-89

Passing;319;405

Punt Returns;2-7;0-0

Kickoff Returns;2-46;1-0

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;33-48-0;25-32-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-4;0-0

Punts;4-41.5;4-41.3

Fumbles-Lost;3-2;0-0

Penalties-Yards;8-70;6-47

Time of Possession;27:42;32:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New York, Barkley 11-120, Gallman 2-17, Manning 1-6, D.Jones 1-5, Penny 2-3. Dallas, Elliott 13-53, Pollard 13-24, Prescott 4-12.

PASSING—New York, Manning 30-44-0-306, D.Jones 3-4-0-17. Dallas, Prescott 25-32-0-405.

RECEIVING—New York, Engram 11-116, S.Shepard 6-42, Fowler 5-40, Barkley 4-19, Latimer 3-74, Gallman 3-24, Ellison 1-8. Dallas, Gallup 7-158, Cooper 6-106, Cobb 4-69, Jarwin 3-39, Witten 3-15, Elliott 1-10, Austin 1-8.

LIONS 27, CARDINALS 27, OT

Detroit;0;17;0;7;3;—;27

Arizona;0;3;3;18;3;—;27

Second Quarter

Det—FG Prater 55, 14:07.

Det—Amendola 47 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 12:23.

Det—Golladay 9 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 3:38.

Ari—FG Gonzalez 20, 1:19.

Third Quarter

Ari—FG Gonzalez 42, 4:38.

Fourth Quarter

Det—Hockenson 23 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 14:47.

Ari—FG Gonzalez 34, 11:09.

Ari—D.Johnson 27 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 5:57.

Ari—Fitzgerald 4 pass from K.Murray (Kirk pass from K.Murray), :43.

Overtime

Ari—FG Gonzalez 28, 7:17.

Det—FG Prater 33, 3:48.

A—60,687.

;Det;Ari

First downs;23;21

Total Net Yards;477;387

Rushes-yards;32-116;23-112

Passing;361;275

Punt Returns;5-(minu;3-18

Kickoff Returns;3-48;4-86

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;27-45-0;29-54-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-24;5-33

Punts;8-39.3;8-47.5

Fumbles-Lost;3-2;0-0

Penalties-Yards;9-59;7-35

Time of Possession;39:23;30:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Detroit, Ker.Johnson 16-49, Anderson 11-35, Stafford 3-22, T.Johnson 1-6, M.Jones 1-4. Arizona, D.Johnson 18-82, K.Murray 3-13, Kirk 1-12, Edmonds 1-5.

PASSING—Detroit, Stafford 27-45-0-385. Arizona, K.Murray 29-54-1-308.

RECEIVING—Detroit, Amendola 7-104, Hockenson 6-131, M.Jones 4-56, Golladay 4-42, McKissic 2-24, Ker.Johnson 2-13, James 1-15, Bawden 1-0. Arizona, Fitzgerald 8-113, D.Johnson 6-55, Kee.Johnson 5-46, Byrd 4-42, Kirk 4-32, Williams 1-15, Clay 1-5.

49ERS 31, BUCCANEERS 17

San Francisco;3;3;14;11;—;31

Tampa Bay;0;7;7;3;—;17

First Quarter

SF—FG Gould 29, 11:08.

Second Quarter

TB—Hargreaves 15 interception return (Gay kick), 8:41.

SF—FG Gould 36, 2:55.

Third Quarter

SF—James 39 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 12:31.

SF—Sherman 31 interception return (Gould kick), 11:44.

TB—Godwin 10 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 5:43.

Fourth Quarter

TB—FG Gay 31, 4:47.

SF—FG Gould 47, 2:17.

SF—Witherspoon 25 interception return (Samuel pass from Garoppolo), 2:01.

A—55,976.

;SF;TB

First downs;17;21

Total Net Yards;256;295

Rushes-yards;32-98;26-121

Passing;158;174

Punt Returns;0-0;1-0

Kickoff Returns;0-0;3-60

Interceptions Ret.;3-57;1-15

Comp-Att-Int;18-27-1;20-36-3

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-8;3-20

Punts;2-45.5;2-21.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;3-1

Penalties-Yards;11-87;8-87

Time of Possession;30:04;29:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—San Francisco, Mostert 9-40, Breida 15-37, Coleman 6-23, Garoppolo 2-(minus 2). Tampa Bay, R.Jones 13-75, Barber 8-33, Winston 5-13.

PASSING—San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-27-1-166. Tampa Bay, Winston 20-36-3-194.

RECEIVING—San Francisco, Kittle 8-54, Samuel 3-17, Coleman 2-33, James 1-39, Bourne 1-9, Pettis 1-7, Goodwin 1-7, Mostert 1-0. Tampa Bay, Ogunbowale 4-33, Howard 4-32, Godwin 3-53, M.Evans 2-28, Barber 2-12, Perriman 2-10, Brate 2-8, R.Jones 1-18.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—San Francisco, Gould 57.

PATRIOTS 33, STEELERS 3

Pittsburgh;0;0;3;0;—;3

New England;7;13;10;3;—;33

First Quarter

NE—Gordon 20 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 4:46.

Second Quarter

NE—FG Gostkowski 25, 11:52.

NE—Dorsett 25 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 3:49.

NE—FG Gostkowski 41, :17.

Third Quarter

Pit—FG Boswell 19, 10:17.

NE—Dorsett 58 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 8:05.

NE—FG Gostkowski 35, :13.

Fourth Quarter

NE—FG Gostkowski 39, 6:38.

A—65,878.

;Pit;NE

First downs;15;24

Total Net Yards;308;465

Rushes-yards;13-32;29-99

Passing;276;366

Punt Returns;0-0;2-35

Kickoff Returns;2-43;2-35

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;27-47-1;25-37-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-0;1-7

Punts;5-45.6;3-41.0

Fumbles-Lost;2-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;6-54;7-55

Time of Possession;27:27;32:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Pittsburgh, Conner 10-21, Roethlisberger 1-7, Samuels 2-4. New England, Burkhead 8-44, White 4-26, Michel 15-14, Edelman 1-8, Bolden 1-7.

PASSING—Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 27-47-1-276. New England, Brady 24-36-0-341, Edelman 1-1-0-32.

RECEIVING—Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 6-78, Switzer 6-29, Conner 4-44, D.Johnson 3-25, Moncrief 3-7, Washington 2-51, McDonald 2-40, Samuels 1-2. New England, Edelman 6-83, White 5-56, Burkhead 5-41, Dorsett 4-95, Gordon 3-73, Meyers 1-22, Izzo 1-3.

