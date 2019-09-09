CHARGERS 30, COLTS
Indianapolis;0;6;10;8;0;—;24
L.A. Chargers;7;10;7;0;6;—;30
First Quarter
LAC—Ekeler 1 pass from Rivers (Long kick), 2:55.
Second Quarter
Ind—Hilton 4 pass from Brissett (kick failed), 10:02.
LAC—Allen 28 pass from Rivers (Long kick), 5:58.
LAC—FG Long 40, 1:02.
Third Quarter
Ind—FG Vinatieri 44, 11:15.
LAC—Ekeler 55 pass from Rivers (Long kick), 8:27.
Ind—Mack 63 run (Vinatieri kick), 7:40.
Fourth Quarter
Ind—Hilton 19 pass from Brissett (Mack run), :38.
Overtime
LAC—Ekeler 7 run, 5:01.
A—25,363.
;Ind;LAC
First downs;22;25
Total Net Yards;376;435
Rushes-yards;33-203;21-125
Passing;173;310
Punt Returns;1-5;1-0
Kickoff Returns;2-44;1-43
Interceptions Ret.;1-26;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;21-27-0;25-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-17;4-23
Punts;3-36.0;2-49.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;2-1
Penalties-Yards;3-10;3-20
Time of Possession;32:09;32:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Indianapolis, Mack 25-174, Hines 4-13, Brissett 3-9, Campbell 1-7. Los Angeles, Ekeler 12-58, Jackson 6-57, Rivers 1-6, Watt 2-4.
PASSING—Indianapolis, Brissett 21-27-0-190. Los Angeles, Rivers 25-34-1-333.
RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Hilton 8-87, Hines 4-4, Funchess 3-32, Cain 2-35, Doyle 1-20, Ebron 1-8, Alie-Cox 1-3, Campbell 1-1. Los Angeles, Allen 8-123, Ekeler 6-96, Henry 4-60, M.Williams 2-29, Benjamin 2-12, Inman 1-5, Green 1-4, Jackson 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Indianapolis, Vinatieri 46, Vinatieri 29.
SEAHAWKS 21, BENGALS 20
Cincinnati;3;14;0;3;—;20
Seattle;0;14;0;7;—;21
First Quarter
Cin—FG Bullock 39, 2:48.
Second Quarter
Sea—Carson 1 run (Myers kick), 6:36.
Cin—Ross 33 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 5:12.
Sea—Carson 10 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), :52.
Cin—Ross 55 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), :07.
Fourth Quarter
Sea—Lockett 44 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 14:53.
Cin—FG Bullock 27, 7:00.
A—68,710.
;Cin;Sea
First downs;22;12
Total Net Yards;429;233
Rushes-yards;14-34;25-72
Passing;395;161
Punt Returns;4-34;0-0
Kickoff Returns;0-0;1-21
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;35-51-0;14-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-23;4-35
Punts;4-44.3;8-47.0
Fumbles-Lost;4-3;1-1
Penalties-Yards;7-57;8-55
Time of Possession;35:50;24:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Cincinnati, Bernard 7-21, Mixon 6-10, Boyd 1-3. Seattle, Carson 15-46, Penny 6-18, R.Wilson 4-8.
PASSING—Cincinnati, Dalton 35-51-0-418. Seattle, R.Wilson 14-20-0-196.
RECEIVING—Cincinnati, Boyd 8-60, Ross 7-158, Eifert 5-27, Uzomah 4-66, Erickson 4-28, D.Willis 3-30, Bernard 2-42, Mixon 2-7. Seattle, Carson 6-35, Metcalf 4-89, Vannett 2-16, Lockett 1-44, Dissly 1-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cincinnati, Bullock 45.
COWBOYS 35, GIANTS 17
New York;7;0;3;7;—;17
Dallas;7;14;14;0;—;35
First Quarter
NYG—Engram 1 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 8:06.
Dal—Jarwin 28 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 3:19.
Second Quarter
Dal—Witten 4 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 10:19.
Dal—Cooper 21 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:13.
Third Quarter
NYG—FG Rosas 28, 10:59.
Dal—Cobb 25 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 9:48.
Dal—Elliott 10 run (Maher kick), 1:14.
Fourth Quarter
NYG—Gallman 2 run (Rosas kick), 2:49.
A—90,353.
;NYG;Dal
First downs;25;23
Total Net Yards;470;494
Rushes-yards;17-151;30-89
Passing;319;405
Punt Returns;2-7;0-0
Kickoff Returns;2-46;1-0
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;33-48-0;25-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-4;0-0
Punts;4-41.5;4-41.3
Fumbles-Lost;3-2;0-0
Penalties-Yards;8-70;6-47
Time of Possession;27:42;32:18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New York, Barkley 11-120, Gallman 2-17, Manning 1-6, D.Jones 1-5, Penny 2-3. Dallas, Elliott 13-53, Pollard 13-24, Prescott 4-12.
PASSING—New York, Manning 30-44-0-306, D.Jones 3-4-0-17. Dallas, Prescott 25-32-0-405.
RECEIVING—New York, Engram 11-116, S.Shepard 6-42, Fowler 5-40, Barkley 4-19, Latimer 3-74, Gallman 3-24, Ellison 1-8. Dallas, Gallup 7-158, Cooper 6-106, Cobb 4-69, Jarwin 3-39, Witten 3-15, Elliott 1-10, Austin 1-8.
LIONS 27, CARDINALS 27, OT
Detroit;0;17;0;7;3;—;27
Arizona;0;3;3;18;3;—;27
Second Quarter
Det—FG Prater 55, 14:07.
Det—Amendola 47 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 12:23.
Det—Golladay 9 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 3:38.
Ari—FG Gonzalez 20, 1:19.
Third Quarter
Ari—FG Gonzalez 42, 4:38.
Fourth Quarter
Det—Hockenson 23 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 14:47.
Ari—FG Gonzalez 34, 11:09.
Ari—D.Johnson 27 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 5:57.
Ari—Fitzgerald 4 pass from K.Murray (Kirk pass from K.Murray), :43.
Overtime
Ari—FG Gonzalez 28, 7:17.
Det—FG Prater 33, 3:48.
A—60,687.
;Det;Ari
First downs;23;21
Total Net Yards;477;387
Rushes-yards;32-116;23-112
Passing;361;275
Punt Returns;5-(minu;3-18
Kickoff Returns;3-48;4-86
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;27-45-0;29-54-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-24;5-33
Punts;8-39.3;8-47.5
Fumbles-Lost;3-2;0-0
Penalties-Yards;9-59;7-35
Time of Possession;39:23;30:37
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Detroit, Ker.Johnson 16-49, Anderson 11-35, Stafford 3-22, T.Johnson 1-6, M.Jones 1-4. Arizona, D.Johnson 18-82, K.Murray 3-13, Kirk 1-12, Edmonds 1-5.
PASSING—Detroit, Stafford 27-45-0-385. Arizona, K.Murray 29-54-1-308.
RECEIVING—Detroit, Amendola 7-104, Hockenson 6-131, M.Jones 4-56, Golladay 4-42, McKissic 2-24, Ker.Johnson 2-13, James 1-15, Bawden 1-0. Arizona, Fitzgerald 8-113, D.Johnson 6-55, Kee.Johnson 5-46, Byrd 4-42, Kirk 4-32, Williams 1-15, Clay 1-5.
49ERS 31, BUCCANEERS 17
San Francisco;3;3;14;11;—;31
Tampa Bay;0;7;7;3;—;17
First Quarter
SF—FG Gould 29, 11:08.
Second Quarter
TB—Hargreaves 15 interception return (Gay kick), 8:41.
SF—FG Gould 36, 2:55.
Third Quarter
SF—James 39 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 12:31.
SF—Sherman 31 interception return (Gould kick), 11:44.
TB—Godwin 10 pass from Winston (Gay kick), 5:43.
Fourth Quarter
TB—FG Gay 31, 4:47.
SF—FG Gould 47, 2:17.
SF—Witherspoon 25 interception return (Samuel pass from Garoppolo), 2:01.
A—55,976.
;SF;TB
First downs;17;21
Total Net Yards;256;295
Rushes-yards;32-98;26-121
Passing;158;174
Punt Returns;0-0;1-0
Kickoff Returns;0-0;3-60
Interceptions Ret.;3-57;1-15
Comp-Att-Int;18-27-1;20-36-3
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-8;3-20
Punts;2-45.5;2-21.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;3-1
Penalties-Yards;11-87;8-87
Time of Possession;30:04;29:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—San Francisco, Mostert 9-40, Breida 15-37, Coleman 6-23, Garoppolo 2-(minus 2). Tampa Bay, R.Jones 13-75, Barber 8-33, Winston 5-13.
PASSING—San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-27-1-166. Tampa Bay, Winston 20-36-3-194.
RECEIVING—San Francisco, Kittle 8-54, Samuel 3-17, Coleman 2-33, James 1-39, Bourne 1-9, Pettis 1-7, Goodwin 1-7, Mostert 1-0. Tampa Bay, Ogunbowale 4-33, Howard 4-32, Godwin 3-53, M.Evans 2-28, Barber 2-12, Perriman 2-10, Brate 2-8, R.Jones 1-18.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—San Francisco, Gould 57.
PATRIOTS 33, STEELERS 3
Pittsburgh;0;0;3;0;—;3
New England;7;13;10;3;—;33
First Quarter
NE—Gordon 20 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 4:46.
Second Quarter
NE—FG Gostkowski 25, 11:52.
NE—Dorsett 25 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 3:49.
NE—FG Gostkowski 41, :17.
Third Quarter
Pit—FG Boswell 19, 10:17.
NE—Dorsett 58 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 8:05.
NE—FG Gostkowski 35, :13.
Fourth Quarter
NE—FG Gostkowski 39, 6:38.
A—65,878.
;Pit;NE
First downs;15;24
Total Net Yards;308;465
Rushes-yards;13-32;29-99
Passing;276;366
Punt Returns;0-0;2-35
Kickoff Returns;2-43;2-35
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;27-47-1;25-37-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-0;1-7
Punts;5-45.6;3-41.0
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;6-54;7-55
Time of Possession;27:27;32:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Pittsburgh, Conner 10-21, Roethlisberger 1-7, Samuels 2-4. New England, Burkhead 8-44, White 4-26, Michel 15-14, Edelman 1-8, Bolden 1-7.
PASSING—Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 27-47-1-276. New England, Brady 24-36-0-341, Edelman 1-1-0-32.
RECEIVING—Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 6-78, Switzer 6-29, Conner 4-44, D.Johnson 3-25, Moncrief 3-7, Washington 2-51, McDonald 2-40, Samuels 1-2. New England, Edelman 6-83, White 5-56, Burkhead 5-41, Dorsett 4-95, Gordon 3-73, Meyers 1-22, Izzo 1-3.
