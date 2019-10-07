PACKERS 34, COWBOYS 24
Green Bay;14;3;14;3;—;34
Dallas;0;0;10;14;—;24
First Quarter
GB—A.Jones 18 run (Crosby kick), 8:57.
GB—A.Jones 3 run (Crosby kick), :03.
Second Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 20, 2:19.
Third Quarter
GB—A.Jones 5 run (Crosby kick), 9:33.
Dal—FG Maher 36, 5:54.
GB—A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 3:30.
Dal—Gallup 40 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:00.
Fourth Quarter
Dal—Elliott 2 run (Maher kick), 13:52.
GB—FG Crosby 38, 8:07.
Dal—Cooper 53 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:46.
A—93,024.
;GB;Dal
First downs;24;32
Total Net Yards;335;563
Rushes-yards;29-120;21-122
Passing;215;441
Punt Returns;0-0;3-18
Kickoff Returns;1-23;3-73
Interceptions Ret.;3-59;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;22-34-0;27-44-3
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-23;3-22
Punts;6-49.5;3-33.3
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;9-78;11-124
Time of Possession;36:43;23:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 19-107, Carson 6-14, Rodgers 4-(minus 1). Dallas, Elliott 12-62, Prescott 4-27, Pollard 4-19, Austin 1-14.
PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 22-34-0-238. Dallas, Prescott 27-44-3-463.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, A.Jones 7-75, Carson 4-18, Graham 3-41, Allison 2-28, M.Lewis 2-17, Tonyan 1-23, Valdes-Scantling 1-18, Vitale 1-9, Kumerow 1-9. Dallas, Cooper 11-226, Gallup 7-113, Cobb 3-53, Witten 3-29, Elliott 2-29, Austin 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Dallas, Maher 54, Maher 33.
RAIDERS 24, BEARS 21
Chicago;0;0;21;0;—;21
Oakland;0;17;0;7;—;24
Second Quarter
Oak—Jacobs 12 run (Carlson kick), 14:55.
Oak—Washington 3 run (Carlson kick), 9:51.
Oak—FG Carlson 41, 1:56.
Third Quarter
Chi—Montgomery 1 run (Pineiro kick), 12:43.
Chi—Robinson 4 pass from Daniel (Pineiro kick), 3:56.
Chi—Robinson 16 pass from Daniel (Pineiro kick), 1:16.
Fourth Quarter
Oak—Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 1:57.
A—60,463.
;Chi;Oak
First downs;15;25
Total Net Yards;236;398
Rushes-yards;17-42;39-169
Passing;194;229
Punt Returns;2-72;1-13
Kickoff Returns;3-93;1-52
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-14
Comp-Att-Int;22-30-2;25-32-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-37;0-0
Punts;5-42.6;4-42.5
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-2
Penalties-Yards;10-75;6-69
Time of Possession;25:17;34:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 11-25, Cohen 4-10, Patterson 1-5, Daniel 1-2. Oakland, Jacobs 26-123, Washington 6-17, Richard 2-14, Carr 3-8, E.Harris 1-4, Ingold 1-3.
PASSING—Chicago, Daniel 22-30-2-231. Oakland, Carr 25-32-0-229.
RECEIVING—Chicago, Robinson 7-97, Cohen 6-39, A.Miller 4-52, Burton 3-16, Holtz 1-16, Montgomery 1-11. Oakland, Moreau 4-46, T.Davis 4-42, Waller 4-39, Jacobs 3-20, Washington 3-19, Carrier 2-22, Richard 2-18, Doss 2-11, Renfrow 1-12.
VIKINGS 28, GIANTS 10
Minnesota;3;15;7;3;—;28
New York;0;7;3;0;—;10
First Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 31, 8:46.
Second Quarter
Min—Thielen 15 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 14:55.
NYG—Slayton 35 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 12:08.
Min—FG Bailey 48, 7:51.
Min—safety, 2:09.
Min—FG Bailey 32, :47.
Third Quarter
NYG—FG Rosas 32, 7:35.
Min—Thielen 9 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 4:52.
Fourth Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 45, 4:09.
A—75,041.
;Min;NYG
First downs;22;18
Total Net Yards;490;211
Rushes-yards;34-211;20-64
Passing;279;147
Punt Returns;1-15;1-17
Kickoff Returns;2-42;2-76
Interceptions Ret.;1-2;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;22-27-0;21-38-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-27;4-35
Punts;1-57.0;3-44.7
Fumbles-Lost;3-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;12-112;5-45
Time of Possession;32:40;27:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 21-132, Mattison 7-52, Abdullah 3-24, Cousins 3-3. New York, Hilliman 9-20, Penny 3-15, Gallman 2-14, D.Jones 3-12, Engram 2-5, Shepard 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 22-27-0-306. New York, D.Jones 21-38-1-182.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Thielen 7-130, Cook 6-86, O.Johnson 4-43, Diggs 3-44, Rudolph 1-4, Ham 1-(minus 1). New York, Engram 6-42, Shepard 5-49, Slayton 4-62, Tate 3-13, Penny 1-9, Hilliman 1-4, Ellison 1-3.
RAVENS 26, STEELERS 23
Baltimore;10;7;0;6;3;—;26
Pittsburgh;7;6;7;3;0;—;23
First Quarter
Bal—FG Tucker 27, 7:21.
Bal—Ingram 4 run (Tucker kick), 4:48.
Pit—Smith-Schuster 35 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 2:41.
Second Quarter
Bal—M.Brown 11 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 11:21.
Pit—FG Boswell 41, 4:39.
Pit—FG Boswell 29, :00.
Third Quarter
Pit—Conner 1 run (Boswell kick), 3:42.
Fourth Quarter
Bal—FG Tucker 26, 11:39.
Pit—FG Boswell 33, 2:37.
Bal—FG Tucker 48, :10.
Overtime
Bal—FG Tucker 46, 5:26.
A—64,037.
;Bal;Pit
First downs;22;18
Total Net Yards;277;269
Rushes-yards;40-138;19-77
Passing;139;192
Punt Returns;1-2;1-13
Kickoff Returns;1-46;3-42
Interceptions Ret.;1-1;3-11
Comp-Att-Int;19-28-3;21-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-22;1-11
Punts;3-51.7;4-43.8
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;2-1
Penalties-Yards;11-92;11-76
Time of Possession;39:00;25:34
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Baltimore, Jackson 14-70, Ingram 19-44, Edwards 5-17, Hill 2-7. Pittsburgh, Conner 14-55, Hodges 2-20, Samuels 3-2.
PASSING—Baltimore, Jackson 19-28-3-161. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 13-20-0-131, Samuels 1-2-1-4, Hodges 7-9-0-68.
RECEIVING—Baltimore, Andrews 5-45, Snead 4-51, H.Hurst 4-32, M.Brown 3-22, Ingram 2-5, Edwards 1-6. Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 7-75, D.Johnson 5-27, Washington 3-52, McDonald 3-34, Samuels 3-11.
PANTHERS 34, JAGUARS 27
Jacksonville;7;10;7;3;—;27
Carolina;14;7;7;6;—;34
First Quarter
Car—McCaffrey 5 run (Slye kick), 9:23.
Jac—Chark 37 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 7:27.
Car—McCaffrey 18 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 1:35.
Second Quarter
Car—Burns 56 fumble return (Slye kick), 13:32.
Jac—Chark 11 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 6:07.
Jac—FG Lambo 35, :58.
Third Quarter
Car—McCaffrey 84 run (Slye kick), 13:49.
Jac—Fournette 1 run (Lambo kick), 10:27.
Fourth Quarter
Jac—FG Lambo 38, 5:52.
Car—Bonnafon 59 run (kick failed), 3:34.
A—72,762.
;Jac;Car
First downs;28;22
Total Net Yards;507;445
Rushes-yards;31-149;27-285
Passing;358;160
Punt Returns;3-17;1-3
Kickoff Returns;0-0;2-39
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;26-44-0;17-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-16;3-21
Punts;4-48.3;5-47.6
Fumbles-Lost;3-3;1-0
Penalties-Yards;9-84;8-70
Time of Possession;32:24;27:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Jacksonville, Fournette 23-108, Minshew 7-42, Armstead 1-(minus 1). Carolina, McCaffrey 19-176, Bonnafon 5-80, Samuel 2-25, K.Allen 1-4.
PASSING—Jacksonville, Minshew 26-44-0-374. Carolina, K.Allen 17-30-0-181, McCaffrey 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Jacksonville, Chark 8-164, Westbrook 7-82, Fournette 4-29, O'Shaughnessy 3-57, Conley 1-26, Armstead 1-7, Lee 1-5, Swaim 1-4. Carolina, Moore 6-91, McCaffrey 6-61, Samuel 3-19, Wright 1-6, Armah 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Carolina, Slye 46.
TEXANS 53, FALCONS 32
Atlanta;7;10;0;15;—;32
Houston;7;9;17;20;—;53
First Quarter
Atl—Sanu 14 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 9:03.
Hou—Fuller 6 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 4:09.
Second Quarter
Atl—FG Bryant 35, 14:52.
Hou—Fuller 33 pass from Watson (kick failed), 12:06.
Hou—FG Fairbairn 50, 4:02.
Atl—Freeman 9 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), :22.
Third Quarter
Hou—Hyde 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 11:51.
Hou—FG Fairbairn 26, 7:37.
Hou—Fells 8 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:58.
Fourth Quarter
Atl—Ryan 1 run (Hooper pass from Ryan), 11:24.
Hou—Fells 12 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 6:24.
Atl—Ridley 29 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 3:22.
Hou—Fuller 44 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:51.
Hou—Gipson 79 interception return (kick failed), :24.
A—71,787.
;Atl;Hou
First downs;22;31
Total Net Yards;373;592
Rushes-yards;20-57;34-166
Passing;316;426
Punt Returns;0-0;4-22
Kickoff Returns;4-64;1-22
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-79
Comp-Att-Int;32-46-1;28-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-14;0-0
Punts;5-50.2;1-35.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;5-1
Penalties-Yards;7-63;9-89
Time of Possession;29:00;31:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Atlanta, Freeman 11-30, I.Smith 5-19, Ryan 3-7, Sanu 1-1. Houston, Hyde 21-60, D.Johnson 9-59, Watson 4-47.
PASSING—Atlanta, Ryan 32-46-1-330. Houston, Watson 28-33-0-426.
RECEIVING—Atlanta, Hooper 6-56, I.Smith 6-45, Ridley 5-88, Sanu 5-42, Freeman 5-40, J.Jones 3-42, Gage 1-12, Hardy 1-5. Houston, Fuller 14-217, Hopkins 7-88, Coutee 3-72, Fells 2-20, Akins 1-21, D.Johnson 1-8.
BILLS 14. TITANS 7
Buffalo;0;7;0;7;—;14
Tennessee;0;0;7;0;—;7
Second Quarter
Buf—L.Smith 8 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 2:36.
Third Quarter
Ten—Henry 1 run (Santos kick), 7:02.
Fourth Quarter
Buf—Williams 7 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 9:46.
A—66,910.
;Buf;Ten
First downs;18;14
Total Net Yards;313;252
Rushes-yards;27-109;27-102
Passing;204;150
Punt Returns;2-2;2-2
Kickoff Returns;1-18;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-5
Comp-Att-Int;23-32-1;13-22-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-15;5-33
Punts;6-50.0;6-49.7
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;11-78;8-60
Time of Possession;31:12;28:48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Buffalo, Gore 14-60, Allen 10-27, Yeldon 2-15, Roberts 1-7. Tennessee, Henry 20-78, Mariota 5-13, Lewis 2-11.
PASSING—Buffalo, Allen 23-32-1-219. Tennessee, Mariota 13-22-0-183.
RECEIVING—Buffalo, Jo.Brown 5-75, Williams 4-29, Yeldon 4-13, Beasley 3-21, McKenzie 2-52, Knox 2-12, Gore 2-9, L.Smith 1-8. Tennessee, Humphries 4-30, C.Davis 2-28, A.Brown 2-27, Lewis 2-19, J.Smith 1-57, Sharpe 1-12, Walker 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Tennessee, Santos 50, Santos 36, Santos 53.
SAINTS 31, BUCCANEERS 24
Tampa Bay;7;3;7;7;—;24
New Orleans;3;14;7;7;—;31
First Quarter
NO—FG Lutz 29, 3:58.
TB—Godwin 26 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :10.
Second Quarter
NO—Thomas 14 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 10:13.
TB—FG Gay 42, 5:33.
NO—Cook 9 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), :32.
Third Quarter
NO—Ginn 33 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 13:44.
TB—Barber 2 run (Gay kick), 5:03.
Fourth Quarter
NO—Thomas 12 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 10:37.
TB—Godwin 26 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :13.
A—73,029.
;TB;NO
First downs;19;25
Total Net Yards;252;457
Rushes-yards;22-94;31-112
Passing;158;345
Punt Returns;0-0;3-8
Kickoff Returns;2-38;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;1-14;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;15-27-0;28-36-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;6-46;0-0
Punts;6-43.8;3-37.7
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;4-30;6-40
Time of Possession;26:33;33:27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Tampa Bay, Jones 9-35, Barber 8-32, Miller 1-18, Winston 3-13, Ogunbowale 1-(minus 4). New Orleans, Kamara 16-62, Murray 7-28, T.Hill 2-14, Bridgewater 5-7, Ginn 1-1.
PASSING—Tampa Bay, Winston 15-27-0-204. New Orleans, Bridgewater 26-34-1-314, T.Hill 1-1-0-18, Kamara 1-1-0-13.
RECEIVING—Tampa Bay, Godwin 7-125, Ogunbowale 2-27, Jones 2-21, Wilson 1-11, Brate 1-11, Howard 1-10, Barber 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Thomas 11-182, Kamara 6-42, Cook 4-41, J.Hill 3-39, Ginn 2-35, Murray 2-6.
PATRIOTS 33, REDSKINS 7
New England;6;6;14;7;—;33
Washington;7;0;0;0;—;7
First Quarter
Was—S.Sims 65 run (Hopkins kick), 9:26.
NE—Edelman 6 pass from Brady (kick failed), 7:09.
Second Quarter
NE—FG Nugent 37, 10:35.
NE—FG Nugent 23, :30.
Third Quarter
NE—Bolden 29 pass from Brady (Nugent kick), 10:57.
NE—Michel 14 run (Nugent kick), 4:35.
Fourth Quarter
NE—Izzo 10 pass from Brady (Nugent kick), 9:14.
A—76,483.
;NE;Was
First downs;23;11
Total Net Yards;442;220
Rushes-yards;27-130;20-145
Passing;312;75
Punt Returns;3-49;1-9
Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;1-16;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;28-43-1;18-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-36;6-44
Punts;6-47.7;10-50.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;3-1
Penalties-Yards;7-55;6-72
Time of Possession;31:52;28:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New England, Michel 16-91, White 6-26, Bolden 5-13. Washington, S.Sims 1-65, Smallwood 6-27, Thompson 4-21, Peterson 7-18, McCoy 2-14.
PASSING—New England, Brady 28-42-1-348, Stidham 0-1-0-0. Washington, McCoy 18-27-1-119.
RECEIVING—New England, Edelman 8-110, White 6-46, Gordon 5-59, Michel 3-32, Izzo 2-39, Bolden 1-29, LaCosse 1-22, Meyers 1-6, Johnson 1-5. Washington, Thompson 5-17, McLaurin 3-51, Quinn 3-15, Sprinkle 2-17, Richardson 2-14, S.Sims 2-1, K.Harmon 1-4.
CARDINALS 26, BENGALS 23
Arizona;7;6;0;13;—;26
Cincinnati;3;3;3;14;—;23
First Quarter
Cin—FG Bullock 23, 8:28.
Ari—K.Murray 6 run (Gonzalez kick), 3:40.
Second Quarter
Ari—FG Gonzalez 23, 5:09.
Cin—FG Bullock 48, 3:27.
Ari—FG Gonzalez 20, :00.
Third Quarter
Cin—FG Bullock 23, 8:34.
Fourth Quarter
Ari—FG Gonzalez 22, 13:25.
Ari—Edmonds 37 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:13.
Cin—Tate 2 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 4:08.
Cin—Boyd 42 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 2:00.
Ari—FG Gonzalez 31, :00.
A—46,012.
;Ari;Cin
First downs;26;21
Total Net Yards;514;370
Rushes-yards;38-266;23-108
Passing;248;262
Punt Returns;2-24;2-9
Kickoff Returns;2-52;3-97
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;20-32-0;27-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-5;1-0
Punts;3-50.0;3-49.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;12-96;7-60
Time of Possession;31:03;28:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Arizona, K.Murray 10-93, D.Johnson 17-91, Edmonds 8-68, Isabella 2-11, K.Johnson 1-3. Cincinnati, Mixon 19-93, Bernard 2-10, Dalton 2-5.
PASSING—Arizona, K.Murray 20-32-0-253. Cincinnati, Dalton 27-38-0-262.
RECEIVING—Arizona, Fitzgerald 6-58, D.Johnson 3-65, K.Johnson 3-22, Edmonds 3-18, Cooper 2-33, Clay 1-27, Sherfield 1-23, M.Williams 1-7. Cincinnati, Boyd 10-123, Willis 4-38, Tate 3-26, Bernard 3-16, Uzomah 2-16, Eifert 2-14, Mixon 1-16, Erickson 1-7, Morgan 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Arizona, Gonzalez 37.
EAGLES 31, JETS 6
New York;0;0;0;6;—;6
Philadelphia;14;7;3;7;—;31
First Quarter
Phi—Howard 1 run (Elliott kick), 7:44.
Phi—Gerry 51 interception return (Elliott kick), 5:04.
Second Quarter
Phi—Ertz 11 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), :34.
Third Quarter
Phi—FG Elliott 28, 1:26.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ—Smith 19 run (pass failed), 14:32.
Phi—Scandrick 44 fumble return (Elliott kick), 7:39.
A—69,796.
;NYJ;Phi
First downs;9;17
Total Net Yards;128;265
Rushes-yards;19-67;29-84
Passing;61;181
Punt Returns;2-12;6-35
Kickoff Returns;2-46;1-24
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-74
Comp-Att-Int;15-26-2;17-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;10-59;1-8
Punts;8-50.9;5-46.8
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;3-1
Penalties-Yards;9-52;9-76
Time of Possession;29:08;30:52
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New York, Bell 15-43, Smith 1-19, Powell 1-4, Montgomery 2-1. Philadelphia, Howard 13-62, Sanders 9-15, Wentz 2-5, Sproles 3-4, McCown 2-(minus 2).
PASSING—New York, Falk 15-26-2-120. Philadelphia, Wentz 17-29-0-189.
RECEIVING—New York, Bell 7-45, Thomas 4-47, Crowder 2-10, R.Anderson 1-16, Griffin 1-2. Philadelphia, Jeffery 6-52, Ertz 5-57, Sanders 4-49, Agholor 1-20, Goedert 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—New York, Ficken 55.
BRONCOS 20, CHARGERS 13
Denver;14;3;0;3;—;20
L.A. Chargers;0;0;7;6;—;13
First Quarter
Den—Lindsay 4 run (McManus kick), 11:06.
Den—Sutton 70 pass from Flacco (McManus kick), 4:58.
Second Quarter
Den—FG McManus 40, 5:17.
Third Quarter
LAC—King 68 punt return (McLaughlin kick), :31.
Fourth Quarter
LAC—FG McLaughlin 45, 6:47.
Den—FG McManus 46, 1:55.
LAC—FG McLaughlin 32, :10.
A—25,357.
;Den;LAC
First downs;15;19
Total Net Yards;350;246
Rushes-yards;32-191;16-35
Passing;159;211
Punt Returns;4-22;2-69
Kickoff Returns;0-0;3-65
Interceptions Ret.;2-17;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;14-20-1;32-48-2
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-23;0-0
Punts;4-46.0;5-46.4
Fumbles-Lost;3-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;12-122;4-43
Time of Possession;29:36;30:24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Denver, Lindsay 15-114, Freeman 13-61, Spencer 1-9, Flacco 3-7. Los Angeles, Gordon 12-31, Ekeler 3-7, Rivers 1-(minus 3).
PASSING—Denver, Flacco 14-20-1-182. Los Angeles, Rivers 32-48-2-211.
RECEIVING—Denver, Sutton 4-92, Lindsay 4-33, Freeman 2-6, Heuerman 1-26, Beck 1-10, Sanders 1-9, Fant 1-6. Los Angeles, Ekeler 15-86, Williams 6-74, K.Allen 4-18, Gordon 4-7, Benjamin 1-13, Watt 1-8, Green 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Denver, McManus 54.
COLTS 19, CHIEFS 13
Indianapolis;7;6;0;6;—;19
Kansas City;3;7;0;3;—;13
First Quarter
KC—FG Butker 29, 9:02.
Ind—Brissett 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 3:44.
Second Quarter
KC—Pringle 27 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:08.
Ind—FG Vinatieri 32, 11:12.
Ind—FG Vinatieri 32, :10.
Fourth Quarter
Ind—FG Vinatieri 31, 7:40.
Ind—FG Vinatieri 29, 2:27.
KC—FG Butker 36, 1:16.
A—73,352.
;Ind;KC
First downs;25;18
Total Net Yards;331;324
Rushes-yards;45-180;14-36
Passing;151;288
Punt Returns;0-0;2-1
Kickoff Returns;2-48;1-22
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-30
Comp-Att-Int;18-29-1;22-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;4-33
Punts;3-41.0;4-38.8
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;7-50;11-125
Time of Possession;37:15;22:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Indianapolis, Mack 29-132, Wilkins 7-28, Pascal 1-12, Brissett 6-9, Hines 2-(minus 1). Kansas City, Dam.Williams 9-23, Mahomes 3-17, Sherman 1-2, Hardman 1-(minus 6).
PASSING—Indianapolis, Brissett 18-29-1-151. Kansas City, Mahomes 22-39-0-321.
RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Hines 4-46, Hilton 4-37, Doyle 3-19, Mack 3-16, Alie-Cox 1-10, Pascal 1-8, Ebron 1-8, Cain 1-7. Kansas City, Pringle 6-103, Hardman 4-79, Kelce 4-70, Robinson 3-31, Dam.Williams 3-15, McCoy 2-23.
