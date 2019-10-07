PACKERS 34, COWBOYS 24

Green Bay;14;3;14;3;—;34

Dallas;0;0;10;14;—;24

First Quarter

GB—A.Jones 18 run (Crosby kick), 8:57.

GB—A.Jones 3 run (Crosby kick), :03.

Second Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 20, 2:19.

Third Quarter

GB—A.Jones 5 run (Crosby kick), 9:33.

Dal—FG Maher 36, 5:54.

GB—A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 3:30.

Dal—Gallup 40 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:00.

Fourth Quarter

Dal—Elliott 2 run (Maher kick), 13:52.

GB—FG Crosby 38, 8:07.

Dal—Cooper 53 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:46.

A—93,024.

;GB;Dal

First downs;24;32

Total Net Yards;335;563

Rushes-yards;29-120;21-122

Passing;215;441

Punt Returns;0-0;3-18

Kickoff Returns;1-23;3-73

Interceptions Ret.;3-59;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;22-34-0;27-44-3

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-23;3-22

Punts;6-49.5;3-33.3

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;9-78;11-124

Time of Possession;36:43;23:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 19-107, Carson 6-14, Rodgers 4-(minus 1). Dallas, Elliott 12-62, Prescott 4-27, Pollard 4-19, Austin 1-14.

PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 22-34-0-238. Dallas, Prescott 27-44-3-463.

RECEIVING—Green Bay, A.Jones 7-75, Carson 4-18, Graham 3-41, Allison 2-28, M.Lewis 2-17, Tonyan 1-23, Valdes-Scantling 1-18, Vitale 1-9, Kumerow 1-9. Dallas, Cooper 11-226, Gallup 7-113, Cobb 3-53, Witten 3-29, Elliott 2-29, Austin 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Dallas, Maher 54, Maher 33.

RAIDERS 24, BEARS 21

Chicago;0;0;21;0;—;21

Oakland;0;17;0;7;—;24

Second Quarter

Oak—Jacobs 12 run (Carlson kick), 14:55.

Oak—Washington 3 run (Carlson kick), 9:51.

Oak—FG Carlson 41, 1:56.

Third Quarter

Chi—Montgomery 1 run (Pineiro kick), 12:43.

Chi—Robinson 4 pass from Daniel (Pineiro kick), 3:56.

Chi—Robinson 16 pass from Daniel (Pineiro kick), 1:16.

Fourth Quarter

Oak—Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 1:57.

A—60,463.

;Chi;Oak

First downs;15;25

Total Net Yards;236;398

Rushes-yards;17-42;39-169

Passing;194;229

Punt Returns;2-72;1-13

Kickoff Returns;3-93;1-52

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-14

Comp-Att-Int;22-30-2;25-32-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-37;0-0

Punts;5-42.6;4-42.5

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-2

Penalties-Yards;10-75;6-69

Time of Possession;25:17;34:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Chicago, Montgomery 11-25, Cohen 4-10, Patterson 1-5, Daniel 1-2. Oakland, Jacobs 26-123, Washington 6-17, Richard 2-14, Carr 3-8, E.Harris 1-4, Ingold 1-3.

PASSING—Chicago, Daniel 22-30-2-231. Oakland, Carr 25-32-0-229.

RECEIVING—Chicago, Robinson 7-97, Cohen 6-39, A.Miller 4-52, Burton 3-16, Holtz 1-16, Montgomery 1-11. Oakland, Moreau 4-46, T.Davis 4-42, Waller 4-39, Jacobs 3-20, Washington 3-19, Carrier 2-22, Richard 2-18, Doss 2-11, Renfrow 1-12.

VIKINGS 28, GIANTS 10

Minnesota;3;15;7;3;—;28

New York;0;7;3;0;—;10

First Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 31, 8:46.

Second Quarter

Min—Thielen 15 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 14:55.

NYG—Slayton 35 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 12:08.

Min—FG Bailey 48, 7:51.

Min—safety, 2:09.

Min—FG Bailey 32, :47.

Third Quarter

NYG—FG Rosas 32, 7:35.

Min—Thielen 9 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 4:52.

Fourth Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 45, 4:09.

A—75,041.

;Min;NYG

First downs;22;18

Total Net Yards;490;211

Rushes-yards;34-211;20-64

Passing;279;147

Punt Returns;1-15;1-17

Kickoff Returns;2-42;2-76

Interceptions Ret.;1-2;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;22-27-0;21-38-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-27;4-35

Punts;1-57.0;3-44.7

Fumbles-Lost;3-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;12-112;5-45

Time of Possession;32:40;27:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 21-132, Mattison 7-52, Abdullah 3-24, Cousins 3-3. New York, Hilliman 9-20, Penny 3-15, Gallman 2-14, D.Jones 3-12, Engram 2-5, Shepard 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 22-27-0-306. New York, D.Jones 21-38-1-182.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, Thielen 7-130, Cook 6-86, O.Johnson 4-43, Diggs 3-44, Rudolph 1-4, Ham 1-(minus 1). New York, Engram 6-42, Shepard 5-49, Slayton 4-62, Tate 3-13, Penny 1-9, Hilliman 1-4, Ellison 1-3.

RAVENS 26, STEELERS 23

Baltimore;10;7;0;6;3;—;26

Pittsburgh;7;6;7;3;0;—;23

First Quarter

Bal—FG Tucker 27, 7:21.

Bal—Ingram 4 run (Tucker kick), 4:48.

Pit—Smith-Schuster 35 pass from Rudolph (Boswell kick), 2:41.

Second Quarter

Bal—M.Brown 11 pass from Jackson (Tucker kick), 11:21.

Pit—FG Boswell 41, 4:39.

Pit—FG Boswell 29, :00.

Third Quarter

Pit—Conner 1 run (Boswell kick), 3:42.

Fourth Quarter

Bal—FG Tucker 26, 11:39.

Pit—FG Boswell 33, 2:37.

Bal—FG Tucker 48, :10.

Overtime

Bal—FG Tucker 46, 5:26.

A—64,037.

;Bal;Pit

First downs;22;18

Total Net Yards;277;269

Rushes-yards;40-138;19-77

Passing;139;192

Punt Returns;1-2;1-13

Kickoff Returns;1-46;3-42

Interceptions Ret.;1-1;3-11

Comp-Att-Int;19-28-3;21-31-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-22;1-11

Punts;3-51.7;4-43.8

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;2-1

Penalties-Yards;11-92;11-76

Time of Possession;39:00;25:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Baltimore, Jackson 14-70, Ingram 19-44, Edwards 5-17, Hill 2-7. Pittsburgh, Conner 14-55, Hodges 2-20, Samuels 3-2.

PASSING—Baltimore, Jackson 19-28-3-161. Pittsburgh, Rudolph 13-20-0-131, Samuels 1-2-1-4, Hodges 7-9-0-68.

RECEIVING—Baltimore, Andrews 5-45, Snead 4-51, H.Hurst 4-32, M.Brown 3-22, Ingram 2-5, Edwards 1-6. Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster 7-75, D.Johnson 5-27, Washington 3-52, McDonald 3-34, Samuels 3-11.

PANTHERS 34, JAGUARS 27

Jacksonville;7;10;7;3;—;27

Carolina;14;7;7;6;—;34

First Quarter

Car—McCaffrey 5 run (Slye kick), 9:23.

Jac—Chark 37 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 7:27.

Car—McCaffrey 18 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 1:35.

Second Quarter

Car—Burns 56 fumble return (Slye kick), 13:32.

Jac—Chark 11 pass from Minshew (Lambo kick), 6:07.

Jac—FG Lambo 35, :58.

Third Quarter

Car—McCaffrey 84 run (Slye kick), 13:49.

Jac—Fournette 1 run (Lambo kick), 10:27.

Fourth Quarter

Jac—FG Lambo 38, 5:52.

Car—Bonnafon 59 run (kick failed), 3:34.

A—72,762.

;Jac;Car

First downs;28;22

Total Net Yards;507;445

Rushes-yards;31-149;27-285

Passing;358;160

Punt Returns;3-17;1-3

Kickoff Returns;0-0;2-39

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;26-44-0;17-31-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-16;3-21

Punts;4-48.3;5-47.6

Fumbles-Lost;3-3;1-0

Penalties-Yards;9-84;8-70

Time of Possession;32:24;27:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Jacksonville, Fournette 23-108, Minshew 7-42, Armstead 1-(minus 1). Carolina, McCaffrey 19-176, Bonnafon 5-80, Samuel 2-25, K.Allen 1-4.

PASSING—Jacksonville, Minshew 26-44-0-374. Carolina, K.Allen 17-30-0-181, McCaffrey 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Jacksonville, Chark 8-164, Westbrook 7-82, Fournette 4-29, O'Shaughnessy 3-57, Conley 1-26, Armstead 1-7, Lee 1-5, Swaim 1-4. Carolina, Moore 6-91, McCaffrey 6-61, Samuel 3-19, Wright 1-6, Armah 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Carolina, Slye 46.

TEXANS 53, FALCONS 32

Atlanta;7;10;0;15;—;32

Houston;7;9;17;20;—;53

First Quarter

Atl—Sanu 14 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 9:03.

Hou—Fuller 6 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 4:09.

Second Quarter

Atl—FG Bryant 35, 14:52.

Hou—Fuller 33 pass from Watson (kick failed), 12:06.

Hou—FG Fairbairn 50, 4:02.

Atl—Freeman 9 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), :22.

Third Quarter

Hou—Hyde 1 run (Fairbairn kick), 11:51.

Hou—FG Fairbairn 26, 7:37.

Hou—Fells 8 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:58.

Fourth Quarter

Atl—Ryan 1 run (Hooper pass from Ryan), 11:24.

Hou—Fells 12 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 6:24.

Atl—Ridley 29 pass from Ryan (Bryant kick), 3:22.

Hou—Fuller 44 pass from Watson (Fairbairn kick), 1:51.

Hou—Gipson 79 interception return (kick failed), :24.

A—71,787.

;Atl;Hou

First downs;22;31

Total Net Yards;373;592

Rushes-yards;20-57;34-166

Passing;316;426

Punt Returns;0-0;4-22

Kickoff Returns;4-64;1-22

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-79

Comp-Att-Int;32-46-1;28-33-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-14;0-0

Punts;5-50.2;1-35.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;5-1

Penalties-Yards;7-63;9-89

Time of Possession;29:00;31:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Atlanta, Freeman 11-30, I.Smith 5-19, Ryan 3-7, Sanu 1-1. Houston, Hyde 21-60, D.Johnson 9-59, Watson 4-47.

PASSING—Atlanta, Ryan 32-46-1-330. Houston, Watson 28-33-0-426.

RECEIVING—Atlanta, Hooper 6-56, I.Smith 6-45, Ridley 5-88, Sanu 5-42, Freeman 5-40, J.Jones 3-42, Gage 1-12, Hardy 1-5. Houston, Fuller 14-217, Hopkins 7-88, Coutee 3-72, Fells 2-20, Akins 1-21, D.Johnson 1-8.

BILLS 14. TITANS 7

Buffalo;0;7;0;7;—;14

Tennessee;0;0;7;0;—;7

Second Quarter

Buf—L.Smith 8 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 2:36.

Third Quarter

Ten—Henry 1 run (Santos kick), 7:02.

Fourth Quarter

Buf—Williams 7 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 9:46.

A—66,910.

;Buf;Ten

First downs;18;14

Total Net Yards;313;252

Rushes-yards;27-109;27-102

Passing;204;150

Punt Returns;2-2;2-2

Kickoff Returns;1-18;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-5

Comp-Att-Int;23-32-1;13-22-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-15;5-33

Punts;6-50.0;6-49.7

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;11-78;8-60

Time of Possession;31:12;28:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Buffalo, Gore 14-60, Allen 10-27, Yeldon 2-15, Roberts 1-7. Tennessee, Henry 20-78, Mariota 5-13, Lewis 2-11.

PASSING—Buffalo, Allen 23-32-1-219. Tennessee, Mariota 13-22-0-183.

RECEIVING—Buffalo, Jo.Brown 5-75, Williams 4-29, Yeldon 4-13, Beasley 3-21, McKenzie 2-52, Knox 2-12, Gore 2-9, L.Smith 1-8. Tennessee, Humphries 4-30, C.Davis 2-28, A.Brown 2-27, Lewis 2-19, J.Smith 1-57, Sharpe 1-12, Walker 1-10.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Tennessee, Santos 50, Santos 36, Santos 53.

SAINTS 31, BUCCANEERS 24

Tampa Bay;7;3;7;7;—;24

New Orleans;3;14;7;7;—;31

First Quarter

NO—FG Lutz 29, 3:58.

TB—Godwin 26 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :10.

Second Quarter

NO—Thomas 14 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 10:13.

TB—FG Gay 42, 5:33.

NO—Cook 9 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), :32.

Third Quarter

NO—Ginn 33 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 13:44.

TB—Barber 2 run (Gay kick), 5:03.

Fourth Quarter

NO—Thomas 12 pass from Bridgewater (Lutz kick), 10:37.

TB—Godwin 26 pass from Winston (Gay kick), :13.

A—73,029.

;TB;NO

First downs;19;25

Total Net Yards;252;457

Rushes-yards;22-94;31-112

Passing;158;345

Punt Returns;0-0;3-8

Kickoff Returns;2-38;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;1-14;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;15-27-0;28-36-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;6-46;0-0

Punts;6-43.8;3-37.7

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;4-30;6-40

Time of Possession;26:33;33:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Tampa Bay, Jones 9-35, Barber 8-32, Miller 1-18, Winston 3-13, Ogunbowale 1-(minus 4). New Orleans, Kamara 16-62, Murray 7-28, T.Hill 2-14, Bridgewater 5-7, Ginn 1-1.

PASSING—Tampa Bay, Winston 15-27-0-204. New Orleans, Bridgewater 26-34-1-314, T.Hill 1-1-0-18, Kamara 1-1-0-13.

RECEIVING—Tampa Bay, Godwin 7-125, Ogunbowale 2-27, Jones 2-21, Wilson 1-11, Brate 1-11, Howard 1-10, Barber 1-(minus 1). New Orleans, Thomas 11-182, Kamara 6-42, Cook 4-41, J.Hill 3-39, Ginn 2-35, Murray 2-6.

PATRIOTS 33, REDSKINS 7

New England;6;6;14;7;—;33

Washington;7;0;0;0;—;7

First Quarter

Was—S.Sims 65 run (Hopkins kick), 9:26.

NE—Edelman 6 pass from Brady (kick failed), 7:09.

Second Quarter

NE—FG Nugent 37, 10:35.

NE—FG Nugent 23, :30.

Third Quarter

NE—Bolden 29 pass from Brady (Nugent kick), 10:57.

NE—Michel 14 run (Nugent kick), 4:35.

Fourth Quarter

NE—Izzo 10 pass from Brady (Nugent kick), 9:14.

A—76,483.

;NE;Was

First downs;23;11

Total Net Yards;442;220

Rushes-yards;27-130;20-145

Passing;312;75

Punt Returns;3-49;1-9

Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;1-16;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;28-43-1;18-27-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-36;6-44

Punts;6-47.7;10-50.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;3-1

Penalties-Yards;7-55;6-72

Time of Possession;31:52;28:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New England, Michel 16-91, White 6-26, Bolden 5-13. Washington, S.Sims 1-65, Smallwood 6-27, Thompson 4-21, Peterson 7-18, McCoy 2-14.

PASSING—New England, Brady 28-42-1-348, Stidham 0-1-0-0. Washington, McCoy 18-27-1-119.

RECEIVING—New England, Edelman 8-110, White 6-46, Gordon 5-59, Michel 3-32, Izzo 2-39, Bolden 1-29, LaCosse 1-22, Meyers 1-6, Johnson 1-5. Washington, Thompson 5-17, McLaurin 3-51, Quinn 3-15, Sprinkle 2-17, Richardson 2-14, S.Sims 2-1, K.Harmon 1-4.

CARDINALS 26, BENGALS 23

Arizona;7;6;0;13;—;26

Cincinnati;3;3;3;14;—;23

First Quarter

Cin—FG Bullock 23, 8:28.

Ari—K.Murray 6 run (Gonzalez kick), 3:40.

Second Quarter

Ari—FG Gonzalez 23, 5:09.

Cin—FG Bullock 48, 3:27.

Ari—FG Gonzalez 20, :00.

Third Quarter

Cin—FG Bullock 23, 8:34.

Fourth Quarter

Ari—FG Gonzalez 22, 13:25.

Ari—Edmonds 37 run (Gonzalez kick), 7:13.

Cin—Tate 2 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 4:08.

Cin—Boyd 42 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 2:00.

Ari—FG Gonzalez 31, :00.

A—46,012.

;Ari;Cin

First downs;26;21

Total Net Yards;514;370

Rushes-yards;38-266;23-108

Passing;248;262

Punt Returns;2-24;2-9

Kickoff Returns;2-52;3-97

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;20-32-0;27-38-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-5;1-0

Punts;3-50.0;3-49.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;12-96;7-60

Time of Possession;31:03;28:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Arizona, K.Murray 10-93, D.Johnson 17-91, Edmonds 8-68, Isabella 2-11, K.Johnson 1-3. Cincinnati, Mixon 19-93, Bernard 2-10, Dalton 2-5.

PASSING—Arizona, K.Murray 20-32-0-253. Cincinnati, Dalton 27-38-0-262.

RECEIVING—Arizona, Fitzgerald 6-58, D.Johnson 3-65, K.Johnson 3-22, Edmonds 3-18, Cooper 2-33, Clay 1-27, Sherfield 1-23, M.Williams 1-7. Cincinnati, Boyd 10-123, Willis 4-38, Tate 3-26, Bernard 3-16, Uzomah 2-16, Eifert 2-14, Mixon 1-16, Erickson 1-7, Morgan 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Arizona, Gonzalez 37.

EAGLES 31, JETS 6

New York;0;0;0;6;—;6

Philadelphia;14;7;3;7;—;31

First Quarter

Phi—Howard 1 run (Elliott kick), 7:44.

Phi—Gerry 51 interception return (Elliott kick), 5:04.

Second Quarter

Phi—Ertz 11 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), :34.

Third Quarter

Phi—FG Elliott 28, 1:26.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ—Smith 19 run (pass failed), 14:32.

Phi—Scandrick 44 fumble return (Elliott kick), 7:39.

A—69,796.

;NYJ;Phi

First downs;9;17

Total Net Yards;128;265

Rushes-yards;19-67;29-84

Passing;61;181

Punt Returns;2-12;6-35

Kickoff Returns;2-46;1-24

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-74

Comp-Att-Int;15-26-2;17-29-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;10-59;1-8

Punts;8-50.9;5-46.8

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;3-1

Penalties-Yards;9-52;9-76

Time of Possession;29:08;30:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New York, Bell 15-43, Smith 1-19, Powell 1-4, Montgomery 2-1. Philadelphia, Howard 13-62, Sanders 9-15, Wentz 2-5, Sproles 3-4, McCown 2-(minus 2).

PASSING—New York, Falk 15-26-2-120. Philadelphia, Wentz 17-29-0-189.

RECEIVING—New York, Bell 7-45, Thomas 4-47, Crowder 2-10, R.Anderson 1-16, Griffin 1-2. Philadelphia, Jeffery 6-52, Ertz 5-57, Sanders 4-49, Agholor 1-20, Goedert 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New York, Ficken 55.

BRONCOS 20, CHARGERS 13

Denver;14;3;0;3;—;20

L.A. Chargers;0;0;7;6;—;13

First Quarter

Den—Lindsay 4 run (McManus kick), 11:06.

Den—Sutton 70 pass from Flacco (McManus kick), 4:58.

Second Quarter

Den—FG McManus 40, 5:17.

Third Quarter

LAC—King 68 punt return (McLaughlin kick), :31.

Fourth Quarter

LAC—FG McLaughlin 45, 6:47.

Den—FG McManus 46, 1:55.

LAC—FG McLaughlin 32, :10.

A—25,357.

;Den;LAC

First downs;15;19

Total Net Yards;350;246

Rushes-yards;32-191;16-35

Passing;159;211

Punt Returns;4-22;2-69

Kickoff Returns;0-0;3-65

Interceptions Ret.;2-17;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;14-20-1;32-48-2

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-23;0-0

Punts;4-46.0;5-46.4

Fumbles-Lost;3-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;12-122;4-43

Time of Possession;29:36;30:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Denver, Lindsay 15-114, Freeman 13-61, Spencer 1-9, Flacco 3-7. Los Angeles, Gordon 12-31, Ekeler 3-7, Rivers 1-(minus 3).

PASSING—Denver, Flacco 14-20-1-182. Los Angeles, Rivers 32-48-2-211.

RECEIVING—Denver, Sutton 4-92, Lindsay 4-33, Freeman 2-6, Heuerman 1-26, Beck 1-10, Sanders 1-9, Fant 1-6. Los Angeles, Ekeler 15-86, Williams 6-74, K.Allen 4-18, Gordon 4-7, Benjamin 1-13, Watt 1-8, Green 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Denver, McManus 54.

COLTS 19, CHIEFS 13

Indianapolis;7;6;0;6;—;19

Kansas City;3;7;0;3;—;13

First Quarter

KC—FG Butker 29, 9:02.

Ind—Brissett 1 run (Vinatieri kick), 3:44.

Second Quarter

KC—Pringle 27 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:08.

Ind—FG Vinatieri 32, 11:12.

Ind—FG Vinatieri 32, :10.

Fourth Quarter

Ind—FG Vinatieri 31, 7:40.

Ind—FG Vinatieri 29, 2:27.

KC—FG Butker 36, 1:16.

A—73,352.

;Ind;KC

First downs;25;18

Total Net Yards;331;324

Rushes-yards;45-180;14-36

Passing;151;288

Punt Returns;0-0;2-1

Kickoff Returns;2-48;1-22

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-30

Comp-Att-Int;18-29-1;22-39-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;4-33

Punts;3-41.0;4-38.8

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;7-50;11-125

Time of Possession;37:15;22:45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Indianapolis, Mack 29-132, Wilkins 7-28, Pascal 1-12, Brissett 6-9, Hines 2-(minus 1). Kansas City, Dam.Williams 9-23, Mahomes 3-17, Sherman 1-2, Hardman 1-(minus 6).

PASSING—Indianapolis, Brissett 18-29-1-151. Kansas City, Mahomes 22-39-0-321.

RECEIVING—Indianapolis, Hines 4-46, Hilton 4-37, Doyle 3-19, Mack 3-16, Alie-Cox 1-10, Pascal 1-8, Ebron 1-8, Cain 1-7. Kansas City, Pringle 6-103, Hardman 4-79, Kelce 4-70, Robinson 3-31, Dam.Williams 3-15, McCoy 2-23.

