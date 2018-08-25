(FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES)

Green Bay;3;0;3;0;—;6

Oakland;3;0;0;10;—;13

First Quarter

Oak—FG Nugent 32, 10:54.

GB—FG Crosby 42, 5:37.

Third Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 36, 2:31.

Fourth Quarter

Oak—FG Nugent 30, 11:47.

Oak—Warren 1 run (Nugent kick), 5:07.

A—52,832.

;GB;Oak

First downs;16;19

Total Net Yards;228;344

Rushes-yards;24-73;31-127

Passing;155;217

Punt Returns;1-0;3-7

Kickoff Returns;3-42;1-24

Interceptions Ret.;1-(minu;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;19-37-0;16-30-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-43;1-10

Punts;7-45.7;5-45.0

Fumbles-Lost;3-0;3-1

Penalties-Yards;13-110;10-100

Time of Possession;30:30;29:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Green Bay, L.Daniels 5-23, A.Jones 5-18, Montgomery 4-12, Bouagnon 5-10, Kizer 2-5, Hundley 2-5, Hill 1-0. Oakland, Warren 15-54, Martin 6-24, Manuel 4-21, C.Cook 2-19, J.Butler 2-6, Richard 2-3.

PASSING—Green Bay, Hundley 8-14-0-78, Kizer 11-23-0-120. Oakland, Carr 2-3-0-68, C.Cook 6-15-1-72, Manuel 8-12-0-87.

RECEIVING—Green Bay, Moore 4-62, Bouagnon 4-27, Byrd 3-25, Allison 2-40, Kendricks 2-20, Jennings 1-10, R.Smith 1-8, Hill 1-5, Montgomery 1-1. Oakland, Ateman 4-34, Richard 3-34, Hatcher 2-34, J.Cook 2-24, Cooper 1-49, Whalen 1-24, Bryant 1-14, Warren 1-7, Yurachek 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Oakland, Nugent 49.

Bears 27, Chiefs 20

Kansas City;7;3;0;10;—;20

Chicago;14;10;0;3;—;27

First Quarter

Chi—Cunningham 13 run (Parkey kick), 12:05.

KC—Hunt 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:51.

Chi—White 29 pass from Daniel (Parkey kick), 2:13.

Second Quarter

KC—FG Butker 47, 14:47.

Chi—Wims 7 pass from Daniel (Parkey kick), 11:11.

Chi—FG Parkey 48, 1:00.

Fourth Quarter

KC—FG Butker 29, 10:32.

Chi—FG Parkey 19, 3:05.

KC—Kemp 55 pass from Litton (Butker kick), 2:40.

A—60,511.

;KC;Chi

First downs;15;21

Total Net Yards;308;411

Rushes-yards;12-30;33-141

Passing;278;270

Punt Returns;2-33;0-0

Kickoff Returns;5-123;3-66

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;24-36-0;20-25-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-1;0-0

Punts;4-42.3;2-50.5

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;8-85;8-66

Time of Possession;26:57;33:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Kansas City, Mahomes 2-11, Litton 1-9, Hunt 3-7, Dar.Williams 1-3, Ware 3-3, Dam.Williams 2-(minus 3). Chicago, Daniel 6-47, Davis 5-35, Nall 8-26, Cunningham 7-22, Ayers 1-7, Mizzell 4-6, Bray 2-(minus 2).

PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 18-24-0-196, Henne 2-5-0-16, Litton 4-7-0-67. Chicago, Daniel 15-18-0-198, Bray 5-7-0-72.

RECEIVING—Kansas City, Hill 8-88, Conley 3-22, Kelce 2-29, Ware 2-18, Kemp 1-55, Hunt 1-19, Watkins 1-15, Dam.Williams 1-12, Thomas 1-5, D.Robinson 1-4, Amaro 1-4, Dieter 1-4, Dar.Williams 1-4. Chicago, Wims 4-114, Cunningham 3-29, White 2-33, Braunecker 2-31, Mizzell 2-15, Fowler 2-11, Gabriel 1-10, M.Burton 1-10, Nall 1-9, D.Brown 1-6, Thompson 1-2.

