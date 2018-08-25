(FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES)
Green Bay;3;0;3;0;—;6
Oakland;3;0;0;10;—;13
First Quarter
Oak—FG Nugent 32, 10:54.
GB—FG Crosby 42, 5:37.
Third Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 36, 2:31.
Fourth Quarter
Oak—FG Nugent 30, 11:47.
Oak—Warren 1 run (Nugent kick), 5:07.
A—52,832.
;GB;Oak
First downs;16;19
Total Net Yards;228;344
Rushes-yards;24-73;31-127
Passing;155;217
Punt Returns;1-0;3-7
Kickoff Returns;3-42;1-24
Interceptions Ret.;1-(minu;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;19-37-0;16-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-43;1-10
Punts;7-45.7;5-45.0
Fumbles-Lost;3-0;3-1
Penalties-Yards;13-110;10-100
Time of Possession;30:30;29:30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, L.Daniels 5-23, A.Jones 5-18, Montgomery 4-12, Bouagnon 5-10, Kizer 2-5, Hundley 2-5, Hill 1-0. Oakland, Warren 15-54, Martin 6-24, Manuel 4-21, C.Cook 2-19, J.Butler 2-6, Richard 2-3.
PASSING—Green Bay, Hundley 8-14-0-78, Kizer 11-23-0-120. Oakland, Carr 2-3-0-68, C.Cook 6-15-1-72, Manuel 8-12-0-87.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, Moore 4-62, Bouagnon 4-27, Byrd 3-25, Allison 2-40, Kendricks 2-20, Jennings 1-10, R.Smith 1-8, Hill 1-5, Montgomery 1-1. Oakland, Ateman 4-34, Richard 3-34, Hatcher 2-34, J.Cook 2-24, Cooper 1-49, Whalen 1-24, Bryant 1-14, Warren 1-7, Yurachek 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Oakland, Nugent 49.
Bears 27, Chiefs 20
Kansas City;7;3;0;10;—;20
Chicago;14;10;0;3;—;27
First Quarter
Chi—Cunningham 13 run (Parkey kick), 12:05.
KC—Hunt 19 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:51.
Chi—White 29 pass from Daniel (Parkey kick), 2:13.
Second Quarter
KC—FG Butker 47, 14:47.
Chi—Wims 7 pass from Daniel (Parkey kick), 11:11.
Chi—FG Parkey 48, 1:00.
Fourth Quarter
KC—FG Butker 29, 10:32.
Chi—FG Parkey 19, 3:05.
KC—Kemp 55 pass from Litton (Butker kick), 2:40.
A—60,511.
;KC;Chi
First downs;15;21
Total Net Yards;308;411
Rushes-yards;12-30;33-141
Passing;278;270
Punt Returns;2-33;0-0
Kickoff Returns;5-123;3-66
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;24-36-0;20-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-1;0-0
Punts;4-42.3;2-50.5
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;8-85;8-66
Time of Possession;26:57;33:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Kansas City, Mahomes 2-11, Litton 1-9, Hunt 3-7, Dar.Williams 1-3, Ware 3-3, Dam.Williams 2-(minus 3). Chicago, Daniel 6-47, Davis 5-35, Nall 8-26, Cunningham 7-22, Ayers 1-7, Mizzell 4-6, Bray 2-(minus 2).
PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 18-24-0-196, Henne 2-5-0-16, Litton 4-7-0-67. Chicago, Daniel 15-18-0-198, Bray 5-7-0-72.
RECEIVING—Kansas City, Hill 8-88, Conley 3-22, Kelce 2-29, Ware 2-18, Kemp 1-55, Hunt 1-19, Watkins 1-15, Dam.Williams 1-12, Thomas 1-5, D.Robinson 1-4, Amaro 1-4, Dieter 1-4, Dar.Williams 1-4. Chicago, Wims 4-114, Cunningham 3-29, White 2-33, Braunecker 2-31, Mizzell 2-15, Fowler 2-11, Gabriel 1-10, M.Burton 1-10, Nall 1-9, D.Brown 1-6, Thompson 1-2.
