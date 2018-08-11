(FRIDAY'S LATE GAME)

Raiders 16, Lions 10

Detroit;0;7;0;3;—;10

Oakland;3;10;0;3;—;16

First Quarter

Oak—FG Pineiro 21, 7:31.

Second Quarter

Oak—Switzer 7 pass from C.Cook (Pineiro kick), 13:24.

Det—Abdullah 1 run (Prater kick), 6:54.

Oak—FG Pineiro 48, :00.

Fourth Quarter

Det—FG Santoso 24, 14:57.

Oak—FG Pineiro 45, 2:17.

A—53,024.

;Det;Oak

First downs;17;20

Total Net Yards;227;345

Rushes-yards;23-88;31-147

Passing;139;198

Punt Returns;3-2;7-66

Kickoff Returns;1-29;3-67

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;22-37-0;17-29-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-26;0-0

Punts;7-49.9;5-39.8

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;8-69;9-75

Time of Possession;31:14;28:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Detroit, K.Johnson 7-34, Blount 5-21, Abdullah 4-16, Zenner 4-11, Rudock 3-6. Oakland, Warren 13-86, De.Washington 6-38, Richard 5-13, Manuel 3-5, D.Martin 1-3, J.Butler 3-2.

PASSING—Detroit, Cassel 10-18-0-81, Rudock 12-19-0-84. Oakland, Carr 2-4-0-11, C.Cook 11-19-0-141, Manuel 4-6-0-46.

RECEIVING—Detroit, Powell 5-34, K.Johnson 4-33, Lucas 3-18, Valles 2-26, T.Jones 2-14, Billingsley 2-10, Tate 1-11, Redding 1-8, Abdullah 1-7, D.Ford 1-4. Oakland, Richard 4-35, Ateman 4-22, Holton 1-41, P.Butler 1-24, Blacknall 1-21, Bryant 1-18, Whitney 1-12, Switzer 1-7, Whalen 1-7, Baugh 1-7, J.Nelson 1-4.

