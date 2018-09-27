Rams 38, Vikings 31
Minnesota;7;13;8;3;—;31
L.A. Rams;7;21;10;0;—;38
First Quarter
Min—Robinson 16 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 7:55.
La—Gurley 8 pass from Goff (Ficken kick), 1:55.
Second Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 37, 10:05.
La—Kupp 70 pass from Goff (Ficken kick), 9:28.
Min—Robinson 17 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 8:04.
La—Kupp 19 pass from Goff (Ficken kick), 3:47.
La—Cooks 47 pass from Goff (Ficken kick), 1:26.
Min—FG Bailey 39, :02.
Third Quarter
La—FG Ficken 34, 5:21.
Min—Thielen 45 pass from Cousins (Murray pass from Cousins), 3:35.
La—Woods 31 pass from Goff (Ficken kick), 1:09.
Fourth Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 40, 3:46.
A—72,027.
;Min;La
First downs;25;25
Total Net Yards;446;556
Rushes-yards;17-54;20-100
Passing;392;456
Punt Returns;0-0;1-4
Kickoff Returns;0-0;3-53
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;36-50-0;26-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-30;1-9
Punts;4-39.8;2-35.5
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0
Penalties-Yards;4-35;2-15
Time of Possession;32:14;27:46
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Cousins 4-28, Cook 10-20, Thomas 1-4, Murray 2-2. Los Angeles, Gurley 17-83, Cooks 1-10, Goff 2-7.
PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 36-50-0-422. Los Angeles, Goff 26-33-0-465, Hekker 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Diggs 11-123, Thielen 8-135, Rudolph 5-57, Treadwell 4-47, Robinson 2-33, Murray 2-16, Ham 2-7, Morgan 1-3, Boone 1-1. Los Angeles, Kupp 9-162, Cooks 7-116, Woods 5-101, Gurley 4-73, Everett 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Los Angeles, Ficken 28.
