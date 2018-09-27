Rams 38, Vikings 31

Minnesota;7;13;8;3;—;31

L.A. Rams;7;21;10;0;—;38

First Quarter

Min—Robinson 16 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 7:55.

La—Gurley 8 pass from Goff (Ficken kick), 1:55.

Second Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 37, 10:05.

La—Kupp 70 pass from Goff (Ficken kick), 9:28.

Min—Robinson 17 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 8:04.

La—Kupp 19 pass from Goff (Ficken kick), 3:47.

La—Cooks 47 pass from Goff (Ficken kick), 1:26.

Min—FG Bailey 39, :02.

Third Quarter

La—FG Ficken 34, 5:21.

Min—Thielen 45 pass from Cousins (Murray pass from Cousins), 3:35.

La—Woods 31 pass from Goff (Ficken kick), 1:09.

Fourth Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 40, 3:46.

A—72,027.

;Min;La

First downs;25;25

Total Net Yards;446;556

Rushes-yards;17-54;20-100

Passing;392;456

Punt Returns;0-0;1-4

Kickoff Returns;0-0;3-53

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;36-50-0;26-34-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-30;1-9

Punts;4-39.8;2-35.5

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0

Penalties-Yards;4-35;2-15

Time of Possession;32:14;27:46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, Cousins 4-28, Cook 10-20, Thomas 1-4, Murray 2-2. Los Angeles, Gurley 17-83, Cooks 1-10, Goff 2-7.

PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 36-50-0-422. Los Angeles, Goff 26-33-0-465, Hekker 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, Diggs 11-123, Thielen 8-135, Rudolph 5-57, Treadwell 4-47, Robinson 2-33, Murray 2-16, Ham 2-7, Morgan 1-3, Boone 1-1. Los Angeles, Kupp 9-162, Cooks 7-116, Woods 5-101, Gurley 4-73, Everett 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Los Angeles, Ficken 28.

