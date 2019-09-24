Week 3

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

Keenum, WAS;124;86;933;7;3

Ryan, ATL;123;89;928;8;6

Prescott, DAL;94;70;920;9;2

R. Wilson, SEA;105;75;901;7;0

Stafford, DET;107;67;831;6;2

K. Murray, ARI;137;84;830;4;3

Wentz, PHL;118;72;803;6;2

Winston, TAM;98;59;782;5;4

Garoppolo, SNF;84;58;739;5;4

Goff, LA;105;66;738;4;3

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

D. Cook, MIN;57;375;6.6;75t;4

McCaffrey, CAR;59;318;5.4;76t;3

E. Elliott, DAL;55;289;5.3;27;2

Barkley, NYG;37;237;6.4;59;1

Breida, SNF;41;226;5.5;34;0

Kamara, NOR;42;211;5.0;28;1

Gurley, LA;44;203;4.6;25;1

Mostert, SNF;34;202;5.9;20;0

A. Jones, GBY;46;174;3.8;15;3

R. Jones, TAM;31;164;5.3;25;0

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

Evans, TAM;14;279;19.9;55;3

Engram, NYG;23;277;12.0;75t;2

Lockett, SEA;22;277;12.6;44t;2

Kupp, LA;23;268;11.7;66;2

Michael Thomas, NOR;25;266;10.6;24;1

Ju. Jones, ATL;19;265;13.9;54t;4

McLaurin, WAS;16;257;16.1;69t;3

Fitzgerald, ARI;18;253;14.1;54;2

Cooper, DAL;16;238;14.9;45;4

Gallup, DAL;13;226;17.4;62;0

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

D. Cook, MIN;4;4;0;0;24

Cooper, DAL;4;0;4;0;24

Ju. Jones, ATL;4;0;4;0;24

J. Wilson, SNF;4;4;0;0;24

Kicking

;PAT;FG;LG;Pts

Gonzalez, ARI;3/3;9/9;47;30

Slye, CAR;8/8;7/8;54;29

Zuerlein, LA;8/8;7/9;56;29

Gould, SNF;10/10;6/8;47;28

Gay, TAM;5/7;7/9;52;26

Lutz, NOR;6/7;6/7;58;24

Pineiro, CHI;5/5;5/6;53;20

Maher, DAL;13/13;2/3;28;19

Prater, DET;7/8;4/6;55;19

D. Bailey, MIN;9/10;3/4;50;18

Jak. Elliott, PHL;6/6;4/4;41;18

AFC Leaders

Quarterbacks

;Att;Com;Yds;TD;Int

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Mahomes, KC;114;82;1195;10;0

Dalton, CIN;129;81;978;5;3

Rivers, LAC;116;77;944;5;2

Brady, NE;106;72;911;7;0

L. Jackson, BAL;100;63;863;7;0

Mayfield, CLE;109;62;805;3;5

Watson, HOU;93;61;778;6;1

Flacco, DEN;110;76;773;2;2

Josh Allen, BUF;103;66;750;3;3

Mariota, TEN;92;56;706;4;0

Rushers

;Att;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

M. Mack, IND;61;299;4.9;63t;2

Ma. Ingram, BAL;43;257;6.0;49;5

N. Chubb, CLE;58;233;4.0;19t;1

J. Jacobs, OAK;45;228;5.1;51;2

D. Henry, TEN;51;210;4.1;18;3

C. Hyde, HOU;40;192;4.8;20;1

Fournette, JAC;43;179;4.2;69;0

Freeman, DEN;36;173;4.8;26;0

L. Jackson, BAL;27;172;6.4;19;1

Gore, BUF;44;164;3.7;22;2

Receivers

;No;Yds;Avg;LG;TD

K. Allen, LAC;29;404;13.9;34;3

S. Watkins, KC;20;311;15.6;68t;3

Ross, CIN;13;292;22.5;66t;3

Beckham, CLE;19;288;15.2;89t;1

Kelce, KC;17;284;16.7;42;1

M. Brown, BAL;14;282;20.1;83t;2

Chark, JAC;15;277;18.5;69;3

Waller, OAK;26;267;10.3;30;0

Boyd, CIN;24;249;10.4;47;0

Co. Sutton, DEN;16;247;15.4;52;0

Scoring

Touchdowns

;TD;Rush;Rec;Ret;Pts

Ma. Ingram, BAL;5;5;0;0;30

Ekeler, LAC;4;2;2;0;24

D. Henry, TEN;4;3;1;0;24

T. Hilton, IND;4;0;4;0;24

K. Allen, LAC;3;0;3;0;18

Chark, JAC;3;0;3;0;18

Dorsett, NE;3;0;3;0;18

D. Robinson, KC;3;0;3;0;18

Ross, CIN;3;0;3;0;18

S. Watkins, KC;3;0;3;0;18

Ty. Williams, OAK;3;0;3;0;18

Kicking

;PAT;FG;LG;Pts

Butker, KC;11/12;6/6;46;29

Gostkowski, NE;10/13;6/7;41;28

Tucker, BAL;11/11;5/5;51;26

Lambo, JAC;4/4;6/6;48;22

McManus, DEN;2/3;6/7;43;20

Boswell, PIT;4/4;5/5;46;19

Seibert, CLE;4/5;5/5;48;19

Bullock, CIN;6/6;4/6;43;18

T. Long, LAC;6/6;4/6;43;18

Santos, TEN;8/8;3/4;53;17

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments